Eurex Exchange: Fixed Income Highlights – February 2020 Edition

Market briefing
Fixed income futures volumes picked up towards the end of January after a quiet start to the year, characterized by low volatility. The markets broadly exhibited a risk-off sentiment emanating from the fear of the coronavirus spreading further and its impact on global growth saw developed market government bonds rally globally as equity markets sold off. [...]
Facts & figures
News
J.P. Morgan – one of the Eurex Partnership Program design partners and member of the new Repo Board Advisory Committee – has completed onboarding for Eurex GC Pooling as a pilot client for balance sheet netting, a joint offering from Eurex Repo and Clearstream.
Eurex Clearing's Executive Board Member Matthias Graulich posts an update on the developments and outlook for clearing EUR-denominated interest rate swaps in Frankfurt.
TRAD-X, the industry's first dealer-to-client (D2C) pure electronic central limit order book (CLOB), completed several live transactions in EUR IRS between dealers and non-dealers. We spoke to Danny Chart, Head of OTC Product & Clearing Business Development at Eurex Clearing, about the implications for the market.
This year's Derivatives Forum in Frankfurt dedicates an entire stream on Capital & Collateral Efficiencies. We are pleased to have Clement Cordier, Head of Derivatives Clearing Services at HSBC France, to share some of his thoughts on the evolving role of collateral management and how HSBC is leveraging those opportunities.
Ahead of January’s GFF summit, Eurex Repo’s Frank Odendall, Head of Repo and Securities Lending Product & Business Development, wrote a blog post on the changing methodology of securities financing and the opportunities it brings.
Carsten Hiller, Head of Fixed Income Sales Continental Europe at Eurex Repo, posted a blog on the success of the Eurex Partnership program in 2019 and the further expansion of the program in 2020.
It was the perfect start into the new decade for leading market players, regulators and industry bodies: from 28 to 30 January, more than 700 delegates from all over the world gathered in Luxembourg to join the annual Global Funding and Financing (GFF) Summit.
Events