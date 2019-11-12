Eurex: Equity Index Highlights - November 2019 Edition

Market briefing
Markets rallied in October as the threat of a disorderly no-deal Brexit got pushed down the road again and U.S. / China trade talks progressed positively. Some major benchmarks touched all-time highs, starkly contrasting the aggressive Q4 retracement that started in the same month last year. Despite the corresponding drop in volatility, record volumes were seen in our EURO STOXX 50® Total Return Futures as client participation expanded. We anticipate similar growth trajectories in the recently launched Equity TRFs (ETRF) and related Basket TRF (BTRF) as members prepare to activate the products. ...
Facts & figures
News
Eurex consolidates its position as a pioneer in ESG derivatives by adding the first exchange-traded ESG index options on a European benchmark to its product range. Eurex launched its new option on the STOXX® Europe 600 ESG-X index on 21 October 2019 as an additional instrument to implement and optimize sustainability-driven mandates.
Eurex expands its strategic relationship with MSCI
Eurex and MSCI have signed an agreement on the long-term extension of their strategic alliance. In addition to the long-term extension of the license agreement on futures and options, MSCI will license new indexes to Eurex for listed ESG equity index derivatives and Total Return Futures (TRF).
On 7 October, Eurex introduced Total Return Futures on single equities, complementing the Eurex suite of equity index derivatives and supporting the market in complying with new financial market legislation. We spoke to Stuart Heath, Eurex Equity & Index Product Development, about the new futures, how they benefit clients and the push towards futurization.
Access to global markets via MSCI’s new Dividend Point Indexes
Video Series: ESG landscape in Asia
Eight months after launching our ESG futures, and several days after launching the world’s first ESG options, we take a look at the ESG landscape in Asia. Watch the series of four videos in which our experts from BNP Paribas Securities Services, Nikko Asset Management Group, DWS Group and Paia Consulting share insights and views.