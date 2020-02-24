Eurex Clearing Expands Buy-Side Sales

Nick Barnes will join Deutsche Börse Group as Senior Vice President for Sales and Relationship Management on 1 March 2020. Concentrating on Eurex Clearing’s buy-side initiative, he will be based in London and report to Jonathan Lombardo, Head of Fixed Income Derivatives Funding & Financing Sales, Northern Europe. European Sales is led by Frank Gast, while Philip Simons heads Fixed Income Sales globally.
Nick joins Eurex Clearing from MarketAxess where he held the position of Sales and Business Development lead for their post-trade repo confirmation tool which connects the buy- and sell-sides. Nick also previously worked at Barclays for 16 years, where he held a number of senior front office roles including Government Bond Repo Trader and Fixed Income Salesperson.