Eurex And TradingView Join Forces To Offer Cost-Effective Real-Time Access To Market Data

Eurex Exchange, one of the world's leading derivatives exchanges, and TradingView, the leading social network for traders and investors, have announced a collaboration focused on offering TradingView users improved access to real-time market data for Eurex futures, all at a more affordable rate.

The real-time market data package includes a wide range of benchmark futures totaling nearly 2000 products, including EURO STOXX 50® Index Futures, DAX® Futures, along with Micro- and Mini Futures. The data is easily accessible to users via the TradingView platform, empowering them to make well-informed trading decisions.

Eurex, known for its dedication to innovation has integrated TradingView's advanced charting capabilities into its website to provide users with valuable insights and analysis. This latest development highlights the ongoing and growing partnership.

Cornelius Trenz, Head of Marketing of Eurex, expressed his excitement regarding the partnership, saying, "Our cooperation with TradingView has played a crucial role in improving the trading experience for non-professional users. By lowering the cost of accessing real-time market data for Eurex products on TradingView for non-professional end users, we are further enhancing accessibility for making well-informed decisions and effectively managing risk in complex financial markets."

Rauan Khassan, Vice President International Growth from TradingView shared this perspective, stating, "We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Eurex and take this significant step towards making real-time market data more cost-effective and accessible. We firmly believe that our mission to connect traders and investors globally is perfectly in sync with the goal of democratizing access to financial information."

As the partnership between Eurex and TradingView continues to develop, their goal is to enhance access to data for Europe’s leading benchmark futures. For more information about the collaboration, please visit https://www.tradingview.com/eurex/