EU Set To Raise Antitrust Concerns Regarding London Stock Exchange Group Acquisition Of Refinitiv

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is set to receive a list of antitrust objections from European Union regulators examining its USD27 acquisition of Refinitiv.
In mid-September, the LSEG confirmed that it had entered into exclusive discussions with Euronext N.V. in relation to the sale of the Borsa Italiana group. Among the assets of Borsa Italiana is the fixed income trading platform MTS. The EU's competition watchdog said in June that it had concerns that it the LSEG Refinitiv combo would have too much market power in the trading of government securities if MTS merged with Refinitiv’s bond-trading platform, Tradeweb.