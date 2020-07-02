EU Climate Action: Risk Of Overstating Climate Spending Without A Reliable Tracking Method, Say Auditors

The Commission made a commitment, for the 2014-2020 period, to spend at least one euro in every five (20 %) of the EU budget on climate action. It has now raised this target to 25 % (one euro in every four) for the 2021-2027 period. According to a new review by the European Court of Auditors, setting such targets can be an effective step towards achieving the EU’s climate objectives, as long as the methodology used to track the money is robust and applied consistently across policy areas.
