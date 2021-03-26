 Skip to main Content
EU-Asia Pacific Forum On Financial Regulation

Date 26/03/2021

On March 11, 2021, the EU-Asia Pacific Forum on Financial Regulation co-chaired by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Thailand and the European Comission was held online.


Since its establishment in 2016, the Forum has sought to enhance mutual understanding and cross-border cooperation on financial regulation and supervision among authorities from the Asia Pacific region and authorities from the European Union.