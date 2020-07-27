Etrading Software Increases The Breadth Of Its Managed Service Offerings - Expanding Its Operations In Europe And Asia With Additional Hires

Etrading Software, the independent, global provider of technology-led solutions designed for financial institutions and industry initiatives, has today announced three new hires in its London office, as well as a new operational layer in Asia. In Europe, Etrading Software has strengthened its outsourced services delivery capability through the hiring of James Haskell as Business Operations Officer, David Lane as Technical Operations Officer and the appointment of Will Palmer as Chief Information Security Officer. These senior appointments are tasked with overseeing the day to day operations of ETS’ existing and new managed services offerings.
Etrading Software designs, builds and operates technology solutions, framing, facilitating and navigating complex decision-making structures - from incubation to execution - that provide financial institutions and industry initiatives vendor-neutral technology solutions tailored to the needs of the OTC markets. From implementation to on-going operational support and system governance, such cases include Neptune Networks Ltd, the Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB) Ltd and most recently the Loan Desktop platform.
The company continues its expansion due to increased demand from financial institutions for its services. With 20+ years’ experience working in financial services and operations in London, New York and Hong-Kong, including 13+ years in Goldman Sachs, James Haskell joined Etrading Software in May 2020, in the newly created role of Business Operations Officer (BOO), with oversight for the day-to-day operational running of Etrading Software’s existing and new managed service products. James Haskell said, “I am excited to join Etrading Software, where I can leverage my broad base of operational experience as Etrading Software expands and scales our suite of managed service products.”
A further appointment was made in hiring David Lane as Technical Operations Officer, who has 20+ years' experience in both tier one investment banking and derivatives exchange trading environments. David’s more recent engagements have involved supporting financial institutions in technology strategy, governance, and risk frameworks primarily in association with cloud migrations. David Lane said, “In my new role at Etrading Software, I am looking forward to helping to drive the technology-led solutions the company provides to institutions, whether on an individual or collaborative level.”
As the new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), with over 25 years' experience in IT within the financial services sector in both London and Asia, Will Palmer will be utilising his prior knowledge of service stability, client on-boarding, continual service improvement and team delivery to build a company-wide security strategy for the firm. Will Palmer said, “My main objective is to continue to strengthen the Information Security Standards throughout the firm and for all of Etrading Software's expanding offering of managed services.”
In Asia, Etrading Software continues to grow its operations. It now offers full-service design, build, operate model for Etrading Software clients, incorporating a 24 x 7 operations capability for mission-critical real-time services. Sassan Danesh, Managing Partner said, “Our offices in Manilla have been long established as a centre for excellence, and we are seeing increased interest from the market place to utilise our outsourced services model.”