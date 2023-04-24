Ethereum’s Shapella Brings Investor Inflows Of US$17m, Bitcoin Sees Profit Taking - CoinShares: Fund Flows

- Digital asset investment products saw outflows totalling US$30m last week, ending a 6 week run of inflows.
- The outflows began the prior Friday (14th April) when Bitcoin reached the very psychological level of US$30,000, suggesting the most recent sell-off was a result of profit-taking, particularly in the absence of any macro-economic triggers.
- Ethereum saw inflows totalling US$17m last week, suggesting there is increasing confidence amongst investors following the implementation of the Shapella.
Click here for full details.