Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

ETFGI: Twenty-Three Of The Top 50 Overseas Securities Bought By Retail Investors In Korea In February Were ETFs

Date 08/03/2024

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that 23 of the top 50 overseas securities purchased by Korean retail investors in February were ETFs listed in the United States, Japan. The number of ETFs on the list is down by 2 from 25 from last month. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

Highlights

  • Twenty-three of the top 50 overseas securities bought by retail investors in Korea in February were ETFs.
  • Fourteen of the twenty-three ETFs on the top 50 list provide leverage or inverse exposure.
  • The largest purchase was US$1.39 billion of the Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3X SHS ETF listed in the United States.

 

                                Top 10 overseas ETF purchased in February 2024

ETF Name

Purchase Amount in USD

DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTORS BULL 3X SHS ETF

 1,396,585,306

DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTOR BEAR 3X ETF

 613,525,548

PROSHARES ULTRAPRO QQQ ETF

 388,070,793

DIREXION DAILY 20 YEAR PLUS DRX DLY 20+ YR TREAS BULL 3X SPLR 953438320 US25459W5408

 337,033,089

PROSHARES ULTRAPRO SHORT QQQ ETF

 283,441,483

T-REX 2X LONG TESLA DAILY TARGET ETF

 256,839,421

GRANITESHARES 1.5X LONG NVDA DAILY ETF

 250,366,350

VANGUARD SP 500 ETF SPLR 39326002188 US9229084135

 218,842,841

PROSHARES TRUST II ULTRA BLOOMBERG NTURL (R/S) SPLR 948514771 US74347Y8701

 181,148,459

SCHWAB US DIVIDEND EQUITY ETF

 162,487,552

Source, Korea Securities Depository.

 

The ETFs industry in South Korea has 1,208 ETFs, with assets of $110 Bn, from 37 providers listed on the Korea Exchange at the end of February 2024. According to data from ETFGI, 26.6 percent of the ETF/ETPs provide leverage or inverse exposure which account for 11.4% of the assets in the ETFs industry in South Korea.

STFGI_Korea_Feb24

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg