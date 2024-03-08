ETFGI: Twenty-Three Of The Top 50 Overseas Securities Bought By Retail Investors In Korea In February Were ETFs

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that 23 of the top 50 overseas securities purchased by Korean retail investors in February were ETFs listed in the United States, Japan. The number of ETFs on the list is down by 2 from 25 from last month. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

Highlights

Twenty-three of the top 50 overseas securities bought by retail investors in Korea in February were ETFs.

Fourteen of the twenty-three ETFs on the top 50 list provide leverage or inverse exposure.

The largest purchase was US$1.39 billion of the Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3X SHS ETF listed in the United States.

Top 10 overseas ETF purchased in February 2024

ETF Name Purchase Amount in USD DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTORS BULL 3X SHS ETF 1,396,585,306 DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTOR BEAR 3X ETF 613,525,548 PROSHARES ULTRAPRO QQQ ETF 388,070,793 DIREXION DAILY 20 YEAR PLUS DRX DLY 20+ YR TREAS BULL 3X SPLR 953438320 US25459W5408 337,033,089 PROSHARES ULTRAPRO SHORT QQQ ETF 283,441,483 T-REX 2X LONG TESLA DAILY TARGET ETF 256,839,421 GRANITESHARES 1.5X LONG NVDA DAILY ETF 250,366,350 VANGUARD SP 500 ETF SPLR 39326002188 US9229084135 218,842,841 PROSHARES TRUST II ULTRA BLOOMBERG NTURL (R/S) SPLR 948514771 US74347Y8701 181,148,459 SCHWAB US DIVIDEND EQUITY ETF 162,487,552

Source, Korea Securities Depository.

The ETFs industry in South Korea has 1,208 ETFs, with assets of $110 Bn, from 37 providers listed on the Korea Exchange at the end of February 2024. According to data from ETFGI, 26.6 percent of the ETF/ETPs provide leverage or inverse exposure which account for 11.4% of the assets in the ETFs industry in South Korea.