BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

ETFGI: Retail Investors In South Korea Are Active Purchasers Of ETFs Listed Overseas

Date 09/10/2023

Nineteen of the top 50 overseas stocks (including ETFs and ETNs) purchased by Korean retail investors in August were 18 ETFs and 1 ETN, according to data from the Korea Securities Depository.   Eleven of the nineteen ETFs and ETN on the top 50 list provide leverage of inverse exposure.  

 

Six of the top 10 purchases were in overseas ETFs that provide leverage or inverse exposure.  The largest purchase was US$1.46 billion of the Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares ETF, listed in the United States.   

 

A screenshot of a reportDescription automatically generated

Source: Korea Securities Depository

 

The use of leverage and inverse ETFs in South Korea is also significant when looking at the local ETFs industry in South Korea.   There are 1,134 ETFs, with assets of US$90 Bn, from 33 providers listed in the Korea Exchange at the end of August, according to data from ETFGI. 

Twenty-eight percent of the ETFs provide leverage or inverse ETFs.  These ETFs account for 14.7% of the assets in the ETFs industry in South Korea.  

Looking at the global ETFs industry leverage and inverse ETFs account for 10.46% of the 11,510 products but only 1.16% of the US$10.70 trillion in assets under management at the end of August. 

ETFGI_Korea_Sep23

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg