ETFGI Reports Year To Date Net Inflows Of 333.23 Billion US Dollars Into ETFs And ETPs Listed In United States As Of The End Of October Are Greater Than Full Year 2019 Inflows

Date 25/11/2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in US gained net inflows of US$33.36 billion during October, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$333.23 billion which is higher than the US$223.14 billion net inflows gathered at this point last year as well as greater than the US$330.24 billion gathered in all of 2019.  Assets invested in the US ETFs/ETPs industry have decreased by 0.8%, from US$4.73 trillion at the end of September, to US$4.69 trillion, according to ETFGI's October 2020 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)


Highlights

“During October, the S&P 500 decreased by 2.66% due to the uncertainty of US election while the pandemic still rising around the world. Regarding US companies, the negative movement of oil prices leaded the energy stocks down, although the four tech giants remain in positive sign. Developed markets outside the U.S. fell 3.56% during October, with Japan (24.7%), UK (11.2%) and Canada (8.5%) were the leaders. However, Emerging markets reported positive return of 2.04% through October.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of October 2020

ETFGI_ETP_ETF_US_Stats_Oct20

The US ETF/ETP industry had 2,395 ETFs/ETPs, assets of $4.69 Tn, from 167 providers on 3 exchanges at the end of October 2020.

During October 2020, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $33.36 billion. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in US reported net inflows of $16.55 billion during October, bringing YTD net inflows for 2020 to $146.94 billion, which is greater than the $108.82 billion in net inflows in the corresponding period through October 2019. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in US reported net inflows of $12.03 billion over October, bringing YTD net inflows for 2020 to $88.40 billion, more than the $84.36 billion in net inflows Equity products had attracted for the corresponding period through October 2019.  Commodity ETFs/ETPs saw net outflows of $291 million in October. Year to date, net inflows are at $44.27 Billion, significantly more than the net inflows of $9.71 billion over the same period last year.

Active ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $5.47 billion, bringing the YTD net inflows to $41.61 billion for 2020, which is higher than the $20.84 billion in net inflows for the corresponding period to October 2019.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $28.35 billion during October. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI US) gathered 3.69 billion alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets October 2020: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Oct-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Oct-20

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

162,034.90

21,632.25

3,690.77

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

VXUS US

28,229.33

11,112.36

2,653.88

iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

ESGU US

10,534.51

8,391.80

2,028.21

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

63,881.41

13,007.36

1,784.12

iShares MBS ETF

MBB US

23,941.96

2,393.84

1,598.18

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

BNDX US

33,940.00

8,607.87

1,456.74

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

IWM US

40,808.28

(3,883.97)

1,444.25

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

VCSH US

34,135.88

7,574.76

1,367.39

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

VOO US

157,452.07

19,208.89

1,274.52

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

IVV US

207,569.59

8,516.53

1,257.53

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

IVW US

28,660.68

1,169.28

1,205.91

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

EMB US

17,208.79

2,016.07

1,125.32

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

AGG US

81,476.11

9,171.09

1,084.24

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

LQD US

56,045.44

17,128.19

1,083.75

JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Mid Cap Equity ETF

BBMC US

988.14

1,025.60

1,019.27

ARK Innovation ETF

ARKK US

9,643.17

5,208.46

1,000.46

iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF

ESGE US

4,658.70

3,483.04

924.22

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

TLT US

19,355.26

(747.82)

885.67

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

RSP US

13,603.55

(1,309.20)

782.37

Vanguard Real Estate ETF

VNQ US

27,476.85

(2,508.77)

682.08


The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.46 billion during October. The iShares Gold Trust
(IAU US) gathered $556.56 million alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets October 2020: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Oct-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2020

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Oct-20

iShares Gold Trust

IAU US

31,889.65

9,629.85

556.56

iShares Silver Trust

SLV US

13,219.68

3,427.15

262.88

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

VXX US

1,358.98

(423.57)

220.30

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

GLDM US

3,703.00

2,163.09

152.44

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

UVXY US

1,589.92

570.77

133.33

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil

UCO US

1,010.98

1,532.20

45.33

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN

AMTR US

28.65

29.66

29.66

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

VIXY US

326.11

(269.53)

25.03

iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN

XVZ US

32.60

19.82

21.11

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Natural Gas

KOLD US

50.29

61.55

19.81


https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon


 Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs during October.