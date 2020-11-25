ETFGI Reports Year To Date Net Inflows Of 333.23 Billion US Dollars Into ETFs And ETPs Listed In United States As Of The End Of October Are Greater Than Full Year 2019 Inflows

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in US gained net inflows of US$33.36 billion during October, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$333.23 billion which is higher than the US$223.14 billion net inflows gathered at this point last year as well as greater than the US$330.24 billion gathered in all of 2019. Assets invested in the US ETFs/ETPs industry have decreased by 0.8%, from US$4.73 trillion at the end of September, to US$4.69 trillion, according to ETFGI's October 2020 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Year-to-date net inflows of $333.23 billion are much higher than the $223.14 billion had gathered by end of October 2019 as well as the $330.24 billion gathered in all of 2019.
- During October 2020, ETFs/ETPs listed in US attracted $33.36 billion in net inflows with Fixed Income products being the most attractive among all asset classes.
- Assets of $4.69 trillion invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in US at the end of October are the 3rd highest on record.
“During October, the S&P 500 decreased by 2.66% due to the uncertainty of US election while the pandemic still rising around the world. Regarding US companies, the negative movement of oil prices leaded the energy stocks down, although the four tech giants remain in positive sign. Developed markets outside the U.S. fell 3.56% during October, with Japan (24.7%), UK (11.2%) and Canada (8.5%) were the leaders. However, Emerging markets reported positive return of 2.04% through October.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of October 2020
The US ETF/ETP industry had 2,395 ETFs/ETPs, assets of $4.69 Tn, from 167 providers on 3 exchanges at the end of October 2020.
During October 2020, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $33.36 billion. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in US reported net inflows of $16.55 billion during October, bringing YTD net inflows for 2020 to $146.94 billion, which is greater than the $108.82 billion in net inflows in the corresponding period through October 2019. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in US reported net inflows of $12.03 billion over October, bringing YTD net inflows for 2020 to $88.40 billion, more than the $84.36 billion in net inflows Equity products had attracted for the corresponding period through October 2019. Commodity ETFs/ETPs saw net outflows of $291 million in October. Year to date, net inflows are at $44.27 Billion, significantly more than the net inflows of $9.71 billion over the same period last year.
Active ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $5.47 billion, bringing the YTD net inflows to $41.61 billion for 2020, which is higher than the $20.84 billion in net inflows for the corresponding period to October 2019.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $28.35 billion during October. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI US) gathered 3.69 billion alone.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets October 2020: US
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
|
VTI US
|
162,034.90
|
21,632.25
|
3,690.77
|
Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF
|
VXUS US
|
28,229.33
|
11,112.36
|
2,653.88
|
iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
|
ESGU US
|
10,534.51
|
8,391.80
|
2,028.21
|
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
|
BND US
|
63,881.41
|
13,007.36
|
1,784.12
|
iShares MBS ETF
|
MBB US
|
23,941.96
|
2,393.84
|
1,598.18
|
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
|
BNDX US
|
33,940.00
|
8,607.87
|
1,456.74
|
iShares Russell 2000 ETF
|
IWM US
|
40,808.28
|
(3,883.97)
|
1,444.25
|
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
VCSH US
|
34,135.88
|
7,574.76
|
1,367.39
|
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
|
VOO US
|
157,452.07
|
19,208.89
|
1,274.52
|
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
|
IVV US
|
207,569.59
|
8,516.53
|
1,257.53
|
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
|
IVW US
|
28,660.68
|
1,169.28
|
1,205.91
|
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
|
EMB US
|
17,208.79
|
2,016.07
|
1,125.32
|
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
|
AGG US
|
81,476.11
|
9,171.09
|
1,084.24
|
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
|
LQD US
|
56,045.44
|
17,128.19
|
1,083.75
|
JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Mid Cap Equity ETF
|
BBMC US
|
988.14
|
1,025.60
|
1,019.27
|
ARK Innovation ETF
|
ARKK US
|
9,643.17
|
5,208.46
|
1,000.46
|
iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF
|
ESGE US
|
4,658.70
|
3,483.04
|
924.22
|
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
|
TLT US
|
19,355.26
|
(747.82)
|
885.67
|
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
|
RSP US
|
13,603.55
|
(1,309.20)
|
782.37
|
Vanguard Real Estate ETF
|
VNQ US
|
27,476.85
|
(2,508.77)
|
682.08
The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.46 billion during October. The iShares Gold Trust
(IAU US) gathered $556.56 million alone.
Top 10 ETPs by net new assets October 2020: US
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
iShares Gold Trust
|
IAU US
|
31,889.65
|
9,629.85
|
556.56
|
iShares Silver Trust
|
SLV US
|
13,219.68
|
3,427.15
|
262.88
|
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN
|
VXX US
|
1,358.98
|
(423.57)
|
220.30
|
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
|
GLDM US
|
3,703.00
|
2,163.09
|
152.44
|
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures
|
UVXY US
|
1,589.92
|
570.77
|
133.33
|
ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil
|
UCO US
|
1,010.98
|
1,532.20
|
45.33
|
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN
|
AMTR US
|
28.65
|
29.66
|
29.66
|
ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF
|
VIXY US
|
326.11
|
(269.53)
|
25.03
|
iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN
|
XVZ US
|
32.60
|
19.82
|
21.11
|
ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Natural Gas
|
KOLD US
|
50.29
|
61.55
|
19.81
Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs during October.