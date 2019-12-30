 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

ETFGI Reports Today That Leveraged And Inverse ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Suffered Net Outflows Of US$138 Million During November 2019

Date 30/12/2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that Leveraged and Inverse ETFs and ETPs suffered net outflows of US$138 million during November. Total assets invested in leveraged and inverse ETFs and ETPs decreased from US$77.5 billion at the end of October to $77.2 billion, according to ETFGI’s November 2019 Leveraged and Inverse ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.) 

Highlights

  • Assets invested in leveraged and inverse ETFs/ETPs decreased by 0.4% during November 2019 to $77.2 billion.
  • During November, leveraged and inverse ETFs/ETPs listed globally saw net outflows of $138 million.
  • The majority of assets were invested in Leverage ETFs/ETPs with $48.9 billion, followed by Leveraged/Inverse products with assets of $15.8 billion, then Inverse with $12.5 billion.

“During November the S&P 500 gained 3.6% as global markets were resistant to fears of inflation and showed optimism on the trade talks.  Global equities as measured by the S&P Global BMI were up 2.5% and the S&P Emerging BMI gained 0.1%.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

At the end of November 2019, the Global leveraged/inverse ETF/ETP industry had 852 ETFs/ETPs. Of these 852 ETFs/ETPs, 435 were leveraged products, while 202 were inverse listings, and 215 were leveraged inverse. The largest market for leveraged and inverse ETFs/ETPs was in the United States, which, at the end of November 2019, had assets of $48.1 billion invested in 281 ETFs/ETPs.

Global leveraged/inverse ETF and ETP asset growth as at the of end of November 2019

ETFGI_Lev_Inv_ETP_Globally_Nov19.jpg

During November, globally listed leveraged and inverse ETFs/ETPs suffered net outflows of $138 million and net outflows year-to-date reached $2.90 billion. The top 20 leveraged and inverse ETFs/ETPs by Year-to-Date net new assets collectively gathered $15.91 billion year-to-date to November. TheNEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Double Inverse Index Exchange Traded Fund (1357 JP) gathered $2.43 billion alone, the largest net inflow year-to-date to November. 

Top 20 ETFs/ETPs by YTD net new assets November 2019: Leveraged and Inverse

Name

 

 

Country Listed

Ticker

Assets

(US$ Mn)
 Nov-19

 

ADV

 (US$ Mn)   

Nov-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-19

Leverage

NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Double Inverse Index Exchange Traded Fund

Japan

1357 JP

  2,428.47 

    160.21 

 2,209.10 

Leveraged Inverse

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN

US

TVIX US

     891.77 

    240.93 

 2,004.69 

Leveraged

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

US

SQQQ US

  1,222.63 

    264.20 

 1,493.33 

Leveraged Inverse

VelocityShares Daily 3x Long Natural Gas ETN

US

UGAZ US

     923.70 

    419.32 

 1,316.83 

Leveraged

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

US

VXX US

     928.17 

    475.93 

 1,264.57 

Leveraged

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

US

UVXY US

     579.45 

    205.19 

 1,001.86 

Leveraged

ProShares UltraShort S&P500

US

SDS US

  1,080.97 

    117.92 

    654.13 

Leveraged Inverse

Daiwa ETF Japan Nikkei225 Inverse Index

Japan

1456 JP

     595.00 

       0.14 

    642.92 

Inverse

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

US

SPXU US

     612.36 

     98.98 

    551.27 

Leveraged Inverse

ProShares Short S&P500

US

SH US

  1,930.97 

     79.48 

    494.66 

Inverse

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

US

SPXS US

     501.04 

     84.56 

    480.22 

Leveraged Inverse

CSOP Hang Seng Index Daily -2x Inverse Product

Hong Kong

7500 HK

     484.25 

     56.04 

    468.70 

Leveraged Inverse

Samsung KODEX 200 Futures Inverse 2X ETF

South Korea

252670 KS

     674.13 

    117.05 

    408.90 

Leveraged Inverse

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

US

SOXS US

     239.21 

     81.96 

    385.92 

Leveraged Inverse

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares

US

DUST US

     339.89 

     91.10 

    382.79 

Leveraged Inverse

Lyxor UCITS ETF CAC 40 DAILY DOUBLE SHORT

France

BX4 FP

     328.98 

     23.32 

    325.37 

Leveraged Inverse

Xtrackers ShortDAX Daily UCITS ETF - 1C

Germany

XSDX GY

     579.17 

       5.97 

    303.26 

Inverse

Simplex - Nikkei Average Bear Double Exchange Trade Fund

Japan

1360 JP

     381.23 

     21.43 

    292.81 

Leveraged Inverse

NEXT NOTES Nikkei TOCOM Leveraged Crude Oil ETN

Japan

2038 JP

     304.62 

       3.49 

    260.40 

Leveraged

ProShares UltraShort QQQ

US

QID US

     323.06 

     46.52 

    249.97 

Leveraged Inverse

 

 