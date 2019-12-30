ETFGI Reports Today That Leveraged And Inverse ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Suffered Net Outflows Of US$138 Million During November 2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that Leveraged and Inverse ETFs and ETPs suffered net outflows of US$138 million during November. Total assets invested in leveraged and inverse ETFs and ETPs decreased from US$77.5 billion at the end of October to $77.2 billion, according to ETFGI’s November 2019 Leveraged and Inverse ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in leveraged and inverse ETFs/ETPs decreased by 0.4% during November 2019 to $77.2 billion.
- During November, leveraged and inverse ETFs/ETPs listed globally saw net outflows of $138 million.
- The majority of assets were invested in Leverage ETFs/ETPs with $48.9 billion, followed by Leveraged/Inverse products with assets of $15.8 billion, then Inverse with $12.5 billion.
“During November the S&P 500 gained 3.6% as global markets were resistant to fears of inflation and showed optimism on the trade talks. Global equities as measured by the S&P Global BMI were up 2.5% and the S&P Emerging BMI gained 0.1%.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
At the end of November 2019, the Global leveraged/inverse ETF/ETP industry had 852 ETFs/ETPs. Of these 852 ETFs/ETPs, 435 were leveraged products, while 202 were inverse listings, and 215 were leveraged inverse. The largest market for leveraged and inverse ETFs/ETPs was in the United States, which, at the end of November 2019, had assets of $48.1 billion invested in 281 ETFs/ETPs.
Global leveraged/inverse ETF and ETP asset growth as at the of end of November 2019
During November, globally listed leveraged and inverse ETFs/ETPs suffered net outflows of $138 million and net outflows year-to-date reached $2.90 billion. The top 20 leveraged and inverse ETFs/ETPs by Year-to-Date net new assets collectively gathered $15.91 billion year-to-date to November. TheNEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Double Inverse Index Exchange Traded Fund (1357 JP) gathered $2.43 billion alone, the largest net inflow year-to-date to November.
Top 20 ETFs/ETPs by YTD net new assets November 2019: Leveraged and Inverse
|
Name
|
Country Listed
|
Ticker
|
Assets
(US$ Mn)
|
ADV
(US$ Mn)
Nov-19
|
NNA
|
Leverage
|
NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Double Inverse Index Exchange Traded Fund
|
Japan
|
1357 JP
|
2,428.47
|
160.21
|
2,209.10
|
Leveraged Inverse
|
VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN
|
US
|
TVIX US
|
891.77
|
240.93
|
2,004.69
|
Leveraged
|
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
|
US
|
SQQQ US
|
1,222.63
|
264.20
|
1,493.33
|
Leveraged Inverse
|
VelocityShares Daily 3x Long Natural Gas ETN
|
US
|
UGAZ US
|
923.70
|
419.32
|
1,316.83
|
Leveraged
|
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN
|
US
|
VXX US
|
928.17
|
475.93
|
1,264.57
|
Leveraged
|
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures
|
US
|
UVXY US
|
579.45
|
205.19
|
1,001.86
|
Leveraged
|
ProShares UltraShort S&P500
|
US
|
SDS US
|
1,080.97
|
117.92
|
654.13
|
Leveraged Inverse
|
Daiwa ETF Japan Nikkei225 Inverse Index
|
Japan
|
1456 JP
|
595.00
|
0.14
|
642.92
|
Inverse
|
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
|
US
|
SPXU US
|
612.36
|
98.98
|
551.27
|
Leveraged Inverse
|
ProShares Short S&P500
|
US
|
SH US
|
1,930.97
|
79.48
|
494.66
|
Inverse
|
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares
|
US
|
SPXS US
|
501.04
|
84.56
|
480.22
|
Leveraged Inverse
|
CSOP Hang Seng Index Daily -2x Inverse Product
|
Hong Kong
|
7500 HK
|
484.25
|
56.04
|
468.70
|
Leveraged Inverse
|
Samsung KODEX 200 Futures Inverse 2X ETF
|
South Korea
|
252670 KS
|
674.13
|
117.05
|
408.90
|
Leveraged Inverse
|
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares
|
US
|
SOXS US
|
239.21
|
81.96
|
385.92
|
Leveraged Inverse
|
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares
|
US
|
DUST US
|
339.89
|
91.10
|
382.79
|
Leveraged Inverse
|
Lyxor UCITS ETF CAC 40 DAILY DOUBLE SHORT
|
France
|
BX4 FP
|
328.98
|
23.32
|
325.37
|
Leveraged Inverse
|
Xtrackers ShortDAX Daily UCITS ETF - 1C
|
Germany
|
XSDX GY
|
579.17
|
5.97
|
303.26
|
Inverse
|
Simplex - Nikkei Average Bear Double Exchange Trade Fund
|
Japan
|
1360 JP
|
381.23
|
21.43
|
292.81
|
Leveraged Inverse
|
NEXT NOTES Nikkei TOCOM Leveraged Crude Oil ETN
|
Japan
|
2038 JP
|
304.62
|
3.49
|
260.40
|
Leveraged
|
ProShares UltraShort QQQ
|
US
|
QID US
|
323.06
|
46.52
|
249.97
|
Leveraged Inverse