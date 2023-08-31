BV_Trial Banner.gif
ETFGI Reports Today That Assets Invested In Leveraged And Inverse ETFs Listed Globally Reached A Record US$132 Billion At The End Of July

Date 31/08/2023

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in Leveraged and Inverse ETFs listed globally reached a record US$132 billion at the end of July. Assets invested in Leveraged and Inverse ETFs listed globally have increased 24.5% year-to-date as of the end of July. During July, leveraged and Inverse ETFs listed globally suffered net outflows of US$1.30 Bn, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$5.54 billion, according to ETFGI’s July 2023 Leveraged and Inverse ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

 

Highlights

  • Assets invested in Leveraged and Inverse ETFs and ETPs reached a record of $132 Bn at the end of July beating the previous record of $126 Bn at the end of December 2021.
  • Assets have increased 24.5% during year-to-date in 2023, going from $106 Bn at end of 2022 to $132 Bn.
  • Net outflows of $1.30 Bn in July 2023. 
  • Year-to-date net inflows during 2023 of $5.54 Bn are the fifth highest on record while the highest recorded year-to-date net inflows were of $23.64 Bn in 2022, followed by YTD net inflows of $20.88 Bn in 2020.

 

“The S&P 500 increased by 3.21% in July and is up 20.65% year-to-date in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 3.62% in July and are up 15.09% YTD in 2023. Norway (up 8.97%) and Israel (up 8.06%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in July. Emerging markets increased by 6.15% during July and are up 11.08% YTD in 2023. Turkey (up 20.52%) and Pakistan (up 15.89%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in July.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Leveraged and inverse ETFs listed globally asset growth as of the end of July  

At the end of July there were 1,237 leverage and inverse ETFs/ETPs listed globally with assets of $132 billion listed on 30 exchanges in 24 countries. During July, leveraged and inverse ETFs listed globally suffered net outflows of $1.30 Bn.  The largest market for leveraged and inverse ETFs/ETPs was in the United States, which, at the end of July, had assets of $93 Bn invested in 238 ETFs/ETPs.

The top 20 leveraged and inverse ETFs/ETPs by Year-to-Date net new assets collectively gathered $18.38 Bn during 2023. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ US) gathered $4.91 Bn, the largest individual year-to-date net inflow. 

Top 20 ETFs/ETPs by YTD net new assets July 2023: Leveraged and Inverse

Name

 

 

Country Listed

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
 Jul-23

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-23

Leverage

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

US

SQQQ US

                 3,909.51

                         4,907.57

Leveraged Inverse

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

US

TMF US

                 2,480.99

                         1,965.66

Leveraged

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Natural Gas

US

BOIL US

                 1,085.55

                         1,698.67

Leveraged

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

US

SOXS US

                 1,045.62

                         1,694.72

Leveraged Inverse

NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Double Inverse Index Exchange Traded Fund - Acc

Japan

1357 JP

                 1,528.72

                         1,446.98

Leveraged Inverse

ProShares Ultra S&P500

US

SSO US

                 4,678.43

                            908.74

Leveraged

Samsung Kodex KOSDAQ150 Inverse ETF - Acc

South Korea

251340 KS

                    919.48

                            873.92

Inverse

ProShares Ultra QQQ

US

QLD US

                 5,497.35

                            552.44

Leveraged

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

US

TSLL US

                 1,071.25

                            450.14

Leveraged

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares

US

DPST US

                    711.46

                            423.74

Leveraged

Simplex - Nikkei Average Bear Double Exchange Trade Fund - Acc

Japan

1360 JP

                    406.77

                            410.85

Leveraged Inverse

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

US

UVXY US

                    324.58

                            399.70

Leveraged

Rakuten ETF-Nikkei 225 Double Inverse Index - Acc

Japan

1459 JP

                    356.77

                            387.92

Leveraged Inverse

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

US

SPXU US

                    980.32

                            381.69

Leveraged Inverse

Yuanta Daily US Treasury 20+ Year Bond Bull 2X ETF - Acc

Taiwan

00680L TT

                    378.22

                            371.66

Leveraged

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

US

VXX US

                    403.65

                            366.58

Leveraged

MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038

US

FNGD US

                    196.61

                            323.09

Leveraged Inverse

ProShares UltraShort QQQ

US

QID US

                    410.98

                            284.05

Leveraged Inverse

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares

US

YINN US

                    833.73

                            271.02

Leveraged

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3x Shares

US

TZA US

                    493.52

                            262.21

Leveraged Inverse

