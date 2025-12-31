ETFGI Reports The Global ETFs Industry Had A Record 2759 New Products Listed At The End Of November 2025

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported that the global ETF industry reached a significant milestone at the end of November 2025 with 2,759 new products listed and a net increase of 2,259 after accounting for 500 closures. This surpasses the previous record of 1,789 new ETFs listed by the same point in 2024.

Highlights:

United States: 1,033 new launches , 190 closures

Asia Pacific (excluding Japan): 813 new launches , 171 closures

Europe: 462 new launches , 59 closures

474 providers contributed to these launches across 40 exchanges globally

500 closures came from 144 providers across 30 exchanges

Newly listed products include: 1,454 Active ETFs 829 Equity ETFs 176 Fixed Income ETFs



New listings and closures in the Global ETFs industry YTD through end of November

Source: ETFGI, ETF issuers and exchanges.

iShares listed the largest number of new products 79, followed by Global X with 76 new launches and Leverage Shares with 75 new launches.

Top 15 providers of new launches YTD through end of November

Source: ETFGI, ETF issuers and exchanges.

New listings in the Global ETFs industry YTD through end of November: 2021 to 2025

Source: ETFGI, ETF issuers and exchanges.

2025 sets a record with 2,759 YTD new listings, up from 1,789 in 2024 and significantly higher than previous years (2023: 1,448; 2022: 1,509; 2021: 1,615).

Growth is most pronounced in the US and Asia Pacific, which together account for over 66% of global new launches.

Closures YTD declined in 2025 to 500, compared to 553 in 2024 and 729 in 2023.

The US and Asia Pacific also lead in closures, but the overall net growth remains strongly positive due to record new launches.

Closures in the Global ETFs industry YTD through end of November: 2021 to 2025

Source: ETFGI, ETF issuers and exchanges.

Assets invested in the ETFs industry globally reached a new record of US$19.44 trillion at the end of November. During November, the ETFs industry globally gathered net inflows of US$218.24 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$2.04 trillion, according to ETFGI's November 2025 Global ETFs industry landscape insights report. At the end of November 2025, the Global ETF industry had 15,610 products, with 30,395 listings, assets of US$19.44 Tn, from 949 providers on 83 exchanges in 65 countries, according to ETFGI's November 2025 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report.

The top 25 new ETFs collectively represent tens of billions in AUM, with the largest single product (Akre Focus ETF) nearing US$10 billion. The mix of US dominance, China’s innovation-driven bond ETFs, and European UCITS offerings highlights global diversification and strong demand for both income-generating and thematic strategies.

Top 25 Global New ETFs YTD ranked by AUM as of end November

Source: ETFGI, ETF issuers and exchanges.

This report underscores the dynamic nature of the ETF industry and highlights the continued growth and diversification of the market.