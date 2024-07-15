Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

ETFGI Reports The Global ETFs Industry Had 42 New Launches And 5 Closures Last Week

Date 15/07/2024

ETFGI, a prominent independent research and consultancy firm specializing in providing subscription research on trends in the global ETFs industry, has reported 42 new ETF launches and 5 closures last week, resulting in a net increase of 37 ETFs.

The new product launches included 20 in the Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), 13 in the United States, and 4 in Europe. In terms of closures, the Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) saw 2 closures, while Europe experienced 3. The newly launched products were categorized as follows: 16 Equity, 12 Active, 5 Fixed Income, 4 Crypto and Leverage, and 1 Commodity.

New launches and closures in the global ETFs industry during the week of July 8th  

