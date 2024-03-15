Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

ETFGI Reports The ETFs Industry In The US Reached A Record Of US$8.54 Trillion At The End Of February

Date 15/03/2024

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, ETFGI reports the ETFs industry in the US reached a record of 8.54 trillion US Dollars at the end of February. ETFs listed in the US reported net inflows of US$58.29 billion during February, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$129.38 billion, according to ETFGI's February 2024 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
 
Highlights

  • Assets invested in the ETFs industry in the US reached a record of $8.54 Tn at the end of February beating the previous record of $8.19 Tn at the end of January 2024.
  • Net inflows of $58.29 Bn in February 2024.
  • YTD net inflows of $129.38 Bn are the second highest on record, while the highest recorded YTD net inflows are of $153.96 Bn for 2021 and the third highest recorded YTD net inflows are of $99.03 Bn in 2022.
  • 22nd month of consecutive net inflows.

 

“The S&P 500 index increased by 5.34% in February and is up by 7.11% YTD. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 1.90% in February and are up 1.58% YTD.  Ireland (up 8.60%) and Israel (up 8.27%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in February. Emerging markets increased by 4.18% during February and are up 0.57% YTD. China (up 8.41%) and Peru (up 7.12%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in February”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in assets invested in the ETFs industry in the US as of the end of February

The ETFs industry in the US had 3,423 products, assets of $8.54 Tn, from 311 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of February.

During February, the ETFs gathered net inflows of $58.29 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of
$31.35 Bn, bringing YTD net inflows to $45.97 Bn, much higher than the $7.29 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Fixed income ETFs had net inflows of $6.19 Bn during February, bringing YTD net inflows to $21.81 Bn, higher than the $19.33 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $2.55 Bn during February, bringing YTD net outflows to $5.36 Bn, lower than the $485.92 Mn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $18.19 Bn over the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $37.60 Bn, much higher than the $19.34 Bn in net inflows reported YTD in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $48.30 Bn during February Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $6.47 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets February 2024: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
 Feb-24

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
Feb-24

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

VOO US

415,632.82

16,310.05

6,467.13

Vanguard Information Technology ETF

VGT US

69,869.54

6,393.13

5,709.15

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

IVV US

441,511.29

17,140.23

5,160.17

iShares Bitcoin Trust

IBIT US

10,009.46

7,769.26

4,969.22

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

VGIT US

25,118.57

3,805.69

3,377.48

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPLG US

32,162.82

4,419.51

2,981.11

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

373,538.38

5,421.10

2,698.20

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

FBTC US

6,471.90

4,800.11

2,296.22

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

105,550.84

2,902.79

1,655.43

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

AGG US

101,640.34

2,096.53

1,592.21

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

VB US

53,813.76

1,705.19

1,319.93

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

VEA US

126,187.30

1,763.64

1,238.69

Vanguard Growth ETF

VUG US

116,116.33

1,857.00

1,236.08

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLY US

20,963.37

763.70

1,234.87

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

VGLT US

11,782.09

1,525.15

1,212.71

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

EMXC US

10,902.16

1,976.35

1,207.31

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

VXUS US

65,942.99

1,887.49

1,124.39

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

CALF US

8,897.62

2,103.80

988.38

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF

ARKB US

2,105.52

1,585.12

927.37

VanEck Vectors Semiconductors ETF

SMH US

16,299.38

1,967.40

901.08

The top 10 ETPs by net assets collectively gathered $495.02 Mn during February. United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG US) gathered $221.07 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets February 2024: US

 

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
Feb-24

NNA
($ Mn)
YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
Feb-24

United States Natural Gas Fund LP

UNG US

869.11

(11.69)

221.07

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044

AMJB US

108.60

105.26

105.26

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Natural Gas

BOIL US

584.62

87.84

75.32

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

VXX US

289.15

58.17

19.54

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

DBC US

1,659.59

(20.26)

16.52

MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038

FNGD US

114.88

14.34

14.34

United States Gasoline Fund LP

UGA US

107.02

13.07

13.13

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

GLDM US

6,374.01

55.44

11.43

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures

SVXY US

329.43

41.80

9.73

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

VIXY US

155.72

21.10

8.69


 Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during February.

