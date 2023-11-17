ETFGI Reports The ETFs Industry In The United States Gathered Net Inflows Of US$33.25 Billion In October

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that reports the ETFs industry in the United States gathered net inflows of US$33.25 billion in October, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$372.55 billion. Assets have increased 7.8% YTD in 2023, going from US$6.51 trillion at end of 2022 to US$7.01 trillion. During the month, assets invested in US ETF/ETP industry decreased by 2.1%, from US$7.16 trillion, according to ETFGI's October 2023 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

ETFs industry in the United States gathered net inflows of $33.25 Bn in October.

YTD net inflows of $372.55 Bn are the 4 th highest, while the highest recorded YTD net inflows are of $732.74 Bn for 2021 and YTD net inflows of $502.74 Bn in 2022.

18 th month of consecutive net inflows.

Assets of $7.01 Tn invested in ETFs industry in the United States at the end of October.

Assets have increased 7.8% YTD in 2023, going from $6.51 Tn at end of 2022 to $7.01 Tn.

“The S&P 500 index declined 2.10% in October but is up 10.69% YTD in 2023. The developed markets excluding the US index declined by 4.62% in October but is up 1.73% YTD in 2023. Israel (down 14.45%) and Luxembourg (down 11.41%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in October. The emerging markets index declined by 3.55% during October and is down by 0.20% YTD in 2023. Turkey (down 11.71%) and United Arab Emirates (down 8.54%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in October.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

The ETFs industry in the United States had 3,307 products, assets of $7.01 Tn, from 299 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of October.

During October, ETFs gathered net inflows of $33.25 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $9.05 Bn during October, bringing YTD net inflows to $150.82 Bn, significantly lower than the $259.50 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2022. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs had net inflows of $12.47 Bn during October, bringing net inflows for the year through October 2023 to $129.50 Bn, lower than the $147.13 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of October 2022. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $1.44 Bn during October, bringing YTD net outflows to $8.23 Bn, significantly lower than the $4.89 Bn in net outflows commodities products had reported year to date in 2022. Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $15.24 Bn over the month, gathering net inflows for the year in the US of $99.70 Bn, much higher than the $76.72 Bn in net inflows active products had reported YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $45.90 Bn during October. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV US) gathered $7.79 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets October 2023: US

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Oct-23 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-23 NNA

($ Mn)

Oct-23 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV US 338,804.70 26,382.91 7,791.29 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF BIL US 38,762.91 11,937.93 7,598.20 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT US 39,598.70 19,948.25 3,291.75 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO US 318,545.70 32,980.18 3,227.63 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF VGIT US 20,105.92 7,240.13 2,349.18 Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ US 194,615.25 4,460.15 2,267.04 iShares S&P 100 ETF OEF US 10,488.54 2,297.18 2,236.45 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF SGOV US 17,467.70 9,997.04 1,827.32 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF SHV US 22,020.63 1,912.88 1,702.95 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF EMXC US 6,761.38 3,867.80 1,656.58 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI US 296,286.65 15,480.68 1,649.32 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index ETF VTEB US 28,020.83 4,836.04 1,453.17 Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE US 38,086.85 (1,205.77) 1,372.66 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF BND US 94,257.74 14,081.40 1,299.34 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF QUAL US 31,386.47 10,602.90 1,099.70 iShares Global Energy ETF IXC US 2,898.84 841.02 1,073.01 PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund MINT US 10,798.86 1,853.61 1,068.97 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF IEFA US 93,143.01 3,857.80 1,024.97 iShares MBS ETF MBB US 26,265.74 4,728.54 1,017.82 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF VMBS US 16,494.52 2,969.00 895.45

The top 10 ETPs by net assets collectively gathered $808.52 Mn during October. United States Oil Fund LP (USO US) gathered $413.78 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets October 2023: US

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Oct-23 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-23 NNA

($ Mn)

Oct-23 United States Oil Fund LP USO US 1,759.42 (329.89) 413.78 Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund UUP US 625.83 (1,065.79) 89.31 ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil UCO US 619.47 (389.45) 74.56 Invesco DB Oil Fund DBO US 293.24 (29.44) 45.29 ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Natural Gas KOLD US 119.64 (144.23) 43.09 ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures UVXY US 316.49 374.72 40.07 Invesco DB Energy Fund DBE US 124.04 (24.94) 33.98 MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN - Acc GDXU US 139.81 80.00 31.98 ProShares Ultra Silver AGQ US 370.62 21.86 24.01 Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust FXY US 226.78 75.62 12.46







Investors have tended to invest in Active ETFs during October.