ETFGI Reports The ETFs Industry In Europe Gathered Net Inflows Of US$17.25 Billion During October

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs industry in Europe gathered net inflows of US$17.25 billion during October, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$120.25 billion. Assets have increased 11.7% YTD in 2023, going from US$1.42 trillion at end of 2022 to US$1.58 trillion at the end of October, according to ETFGI's October 2023 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Net inflows of $17.25 Bn in October.

YTD net inflows of $120.25 Bn are 2 nd highest after YTD net inflows of $165.83 Bn in 2021.

13 th month of consecutive net inflows.

Assets of $1.58 Tn invested in ETFs industry in Europe at the end of October.

Assets have increased 11.7% YTD in 2023, going from $1.42 Tn at end of 2022 to $1.58 Tn.

“The S&P 500 index declined 2.10% in October but is up 10.69% YTD in 2023. The developed markets excluding the US index declined by 4.62% in October but is up 1.73% YTD in 2023. Israel (down 14.45%) and Luxembourg (down 11.41%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in October. The emerging markets index declined by 3.55% during October and is down by 0.20% YTD in 2023. Turkey (down 11.71%) and United Arab Emirates (down 8.54%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in October.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

ETFS industry in Europe asset growth as at the end of October





The ETFs industry in Europe had 2,941 products, with 12,037 listings, assets of $1.584 Tn, from 99 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries at the end of October.

During October, ETFs gathered net inflows to $17.25 billion. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $12.49 Bn during October, bringing YTD net inflows to $67.90 Bn, higher than the $46.11 Bn in net YTD in 2022. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $5.02 Bn during October, bringing YTD net inflows to $51.22 Bn, higher than the $22.97 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2022. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $186 Mn during October, bringing YTD net outflows to $4.79 Bn, much lower than the $3.65 Bn in net outflows YTD in 2022. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $192 Mn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $6.22 Bn, much higher than the $2.39 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $14.91 Bn during October. L&G Europe ESG Exclusions Paris Aligned UCITS ETF - Acc (RIEU LN) gathered $2.10 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.



Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in October 2023: Europe

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Oct-23 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-23 NNA

($ Mn)

Oct-23 L&G Europe ESG Exclusions Paris Aligned UCITS ETF - Acc RIEU LN 2,786.16 2,676.89 2,096.04 iShares $ Treasury Bond 20+yr UCITS ETF IBTL LN 6,780.73 4,160.65 1,960.47 ZKB Gold ETF (CHF) - Acc ZGLD SW 11,023.55 1,016.46 1,413.83 iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc CSSPX SW 61,681.00 3,277.35 1,342.95 Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF VUSA LN 38,695.42 2,774.59 975.30 Xtrackers II EUR Overnight Rate Swap UCITS ETF - 1C - Acc XEON GY 4,132.97 2,893.46 852.97 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor UCITS ETF - Acc IUQA LN 2,528.32 882.61 630.96 L&G US Equity Responsible Exclusions UCITS ETF - Acc RIUS LN 1,842.42 1,263.32 591.04 iShares $ Treasury Bond 7-10yr UCITS ETF IBTM LN 8,184.27 1,249.89 557.98 iShares MSCI USA ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF EEDS LN 12,192.34 1,765.36 520.85 iShares $ High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF IHYU LN 5,764.51 836.78 514.79 Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc ZPA5 GY 2,223.34 1,058.73 495.39 Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF 7USH GY 1,480.98 806.28 445.52 iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc IWDA LN 55,883.91 7,743.48 402.43 HSBC Global Government Bond UCITS ETF - Acc HGVU LN 3,591.68 384.38 382.52 iShares MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF - Acc ISAC LN 8,596.90 2,108.47 366.38 UBS Irl ETF plc - S&P 500 ESG UCITS ETF - Dis S5SD GY 3,434.23 135.37 356.00 iShares S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF - Acc I500 NA 2,912.79 354.73 340.55 iShares $ TIPS UCITS ETF - Acc ITPS LN 5,025.45 499.72 334.27 Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF VWRD LN 18,377.65 3,373.38 329.42

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.24 Bn during October.

Invesco Physical Gold ETC - GBP Hdg Acc (SGLS LN) gathered $621.48 Mn the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in October 2023: Europe

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Oct-23 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-23 NNA

($ Mn)

Oct-23 Invesco Physical Gold ETC - GBP Hdg Acc SGLS LN 685.31 612.95 621.48 BTCetc – ETC Group Physical Bitcoin - Acc BTCE GY 769.16 227.12 149.47 WisdomTree Copper - Acc COPA LN 1,105.20 729.21 101.25 WisdomTree Precious Metals - Acc AIGP LN 143.63 90.02 97.70 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - Acc CRUD LN 625.90 (251.99) 69.20 21Shares Solana Staking ETP ASOL SW 173.71 90.11 65.46 21Shares Bitcoin ETP - Acc ABTC SW 380.32 73.66 37.74 Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP - Acc TSL3 LN 151.74 101.78 36.60 Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC - Acc XAD1 GY 1,409.19 (482.28) 33.51 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - Acc BRNT LN 1,732.16 248.83 24.24

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during October.