BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach

ETFGI Reports The ETF Industry In The United States Gathered Net Inflows Of US$29.14 Billion In April 2023

Date 17/05/2023

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs industry in the United States gathered net inflows of US$29.14 billion during April, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$110.30 billion. During the month, assets invested in ETFs industry in the United States increased by 1.1%, from US$6.90 trillion at the end of March to US$6.98 trillion in April 2023, according to ETFGI's April 2023 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

 

  • ETFs industry in the United States gathered net inflows of $29.14 Bn in April.
  • YTD net inflows of $110.30 Bn are the fifth highest, while the highest recorded YTD net inflows is $329.01 Bn for 2021 and YTD net inflows of $190.16 Bn in 2022.
  • 12th month of consecutive net inflows.
  • $6.98 Tn invested in ETFs industry in the United States at the end of April.

 

“The S&P 500 was up 1.56 % in April and is up by 9.17% in the first 4 months of 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 2.45% in April and are up 10.41% YTD in 2023. Switzerland (up 6.41%) and United Kingdom (up 5.28%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in April. Emerging markets decreased by 0.50% during April but are up 2.38% YTD in 2023. Turkey (down 4.79%) and Thailand (down 4.69%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in April.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI. 

Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of April 2023

ETFGI_USA_ETP_Apr23

The ETFs industry in the United States had 3,140 products, with assets of $6.979 trillion, from 279 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of April.

During April, ETFs gathered net inflows of $29.14 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $8.83 Bn over April, bringing YTD net inflows to $11.93 Bn, significantly lower than the $103.33 Bn YTD net inflows in 2022. Fixed income ETFs had net inflows of $12.26 Bn during April, bringing YTD net inflows to $60.82 Bn, higher than the $25.33 Bn YTD net inflows in 2022. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net inflows of $490 Mn during April, bringing YTD net inflows to $1.21 Bn, significantly lower than the $14.91 Bn YTD net inflows in 2022. Active ETFs reported net inflows of $6.10 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $32.51 Bn, slightly lower than the $33.35 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $26.38 Bn during April. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $2.89 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

 

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets April 2023: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
 Apr-23

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-23

NNA
($ Mn)
Apr-23

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

VOO US

             292,956.27

     7,558.47

          2,886.56

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

HYG US

               15,342.83

      (951.33)

          2,475.33

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

USCA US

                 2,072.32

     2,041.06

          2,041.06

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLF US

               32,387.81

     2,095.56

          1,896.90

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

JNK US

                 9,147.41

      (364.55)

          1,843.26

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

TLT US

               36,204.08

     7,239.66

          1,571.98

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

JEPI US

               25,360.85

     7,466.82

          1,560.06

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

               92,563.71

     5,094.31

          1,484.72

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

IVV US

             311,839.64

   (2,604.20)

          1,399.13

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

QUAL US

               28,545.19

     8,645.46

          1,383.93

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLP US

               18,737.32

        747.64

          1,102.29

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPLG US

               16,937.98

        907.28

             901.77

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLC US

               11,254.74

     1,345.85

             891.10

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

AGG US

               89,165.56

     4,048.24

             796.59

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

BNDX US

               49,119.92

     3,126.08

             758.43

Invesco QQQ Trust

QQQ US

             173,936.00

   (1,519.22)

             712.25

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

VGK US

               19,337.71

     1,962.90

             685.50

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

             285,457.45

     3,580.17

             684.68

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

SQQQ US

                 5,657.43

     4,125.24

             679.17

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

OMFL US

                 3,500.81

     1,041.26

             626.58

The top 10 ETPs by net assets collectively gathered $1.50 Bn during April. iShares Gold Trust (IAU US) gathered $574.35 Mn, the largest individual net inflow. 

 

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets April 2023: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
Apr-23

NNA
($ Mn)
YTD-23

NNA
($ Mn)

Apr-23

iShares Gold Trust

IAU US

               28,879.66

        346.90

574.35

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

UVXY US

                    621.01

        326.82

253.28

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

GLDM US

                 6,261.90

        605.72

166.46

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

SGOL US

                 2,761.66

         95.76

91.68

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

VXX US

                    352.53

        130.19

86.80

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

VIXY US

                    254.72

         74.63

74.45

iShares Silver Trust

SLV US

               11,592.11

         68.11

72.20

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Natural Gas

BOIL US

                 1,130.06

     1,744.52

60.36

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Crude Oil

SCO US

                    186.59

        (81.25)

58.47

MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038

FNGD US

                    169.99

        147.63

57.99

Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs during April.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach