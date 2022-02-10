 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports That The ETF Industry In Europe Gathered A New Monthly Record Of 29.06 Billion US Dollars In Net New Assets In January 2022

Date 10/02/2022

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe gathered a new monthly record of US$29.06 billion during January surpassing the prior record of US$27.17 Bn gathered in December 2020.  Assets invested in the European ETFs industry have decreased by 1.9%, from US$1.60 trillion at the end of December, to US$1.57 trillion, according to ETFGI's January European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)



Highlights

  • Amundi, having completed the Lyxor acquisition, is now the 2nd largest ETF issuer in Europe with 13.4% market share
  • Record monthly net inflows of $29.06 Bn beating the prior record of $27.17 Bn in December 2020.
  • $202.19 billion in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.
  • 22nd month of consecutive net inflows
  • Assets of $1.57 trillion invested in ETFs industry in Europe at the end of January are the second highest on record.
  • Assets decreased 1.9% YTD in 2022, going from $1.60 trillion at the end of 2021, to $1.57 trillion.
  • Equity ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe gathered a record $24.94 Bn in net inflows 2022.

“The S&P 500 decreased by 5.17% in January. Developed markets excluding the US, experienced a loss of 5.33% in January. All countries in developed markets experienced losses, with New Zealand suffering the biggest loss of 14.35%. Emerging markets decreased by 0.94% during January. Chile (up 12.44%) and Colombia (up 12.36%) gained the most, whilst Russia (down 8.74 %) and Poland (down 4.82%) witnessed the largest declines.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Europe ETFs and ETPs asset growth as at the end of January 2022

ETFGI_ETF_Europew_Jan22

 

At the end of January 2022, the European ETFs industry had 2,632 products, with 10,371 listings, assets of $1,57 trillion, from 88 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries.

Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of $24.94 Bn during January, higher than the $15.92 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted in January 2021. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe had net inflows of $2.79 Bn during January, greater than the $2.10 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had reported at this point in 2021. Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $1.54 Bn in net inflows, which is lower than the $2.36 Bn in net inflows commodities products had gathered over the same period in 2021. Active ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of $129 Mn, higher than the $131 in net outflows active products had attracted in January 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $10.63 Bn during January. UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF (hedged to USD) A-acc (ACWIU SW) gathered $1.34 Bn the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in January 2022: Europe

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jan-22

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-22

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jan-22

UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF (hedged to USD) A-acc

ACWIU SW

2,236.77

1,335.07

1,335.07

iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc

IWDA LN

44,620.34

1,029.85

1,029.85

iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF

LQDE LN

4,636.04

798.30

798.30

Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced US Equity UCITS ETF - Acc

FUSS LN

1,127.13

608.07

608.07

Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF

VUSA LN

32,947.79

583.17

583.17

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor UCITS ETF - Acc

IUVL LN

3,424.16

581.95

581.95

iShares MSCI EMU Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF - Acc

EMPA NA

571.26

563.27

563.27

iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor UCITS ETF - Acc

IWVL LN

4,866.11

491.41

491.41

iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc

CSSPX SW

55,698.29

475.05

475.05

iShares Edge MSCI Europe Value Factor UCITS ETF

IEFV LN

3,526.71

467.06

467.06

Xtrackers CSI300 Swap UCITS ETF 1C - Acc

XCHA LN

2,288.20

460.31

460.31

iShares EURO STOXX Banks 30-15 UCITS ETF (DE)

SX7EEX GY

2,563.21

458.88

458.88

iShares MSCI EMU ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF

EMUD LN

412.31

418.44

418.44

 Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc

CRB FP

1,907.27

402.46

402.46

Xtrackers MSCI World Financials Index UCITS ETF (DR) - Acc

XDWF GY

1,283.11

344.37

344.37

Xtrackers MSCI World Value UCITS ETF 1C - Acc

XDEV GY

1,261.92

331.72

331.72

AMUNDI MSCI USA UCITS ETF - EUR (C) - Acc

CU2 FP

1,471.72

330.05

330.05

SPDR S&P US  Financials Select Sector UCITS ETF

ZPDF GY

964.15

325.02

325.02

iShares MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF - Acc

ISAC LN

4,598.87

317.96

317.96

iShares STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts UCITS ETF (DE)

SXAPEX GY

818.74

307.36

307.36

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $890 Mn during January. Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC (EUR) - Acc (XAD5 GY) gathered $286 Mn the largest individual net inflow.

 

Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in January 2022: Europe

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jan-22

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-22

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Jan-22

Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC (EUR) - Acc

XAD5 GY

2,798.66

285.83

285.83

WisdomTree Energy Enhanced - Acc EUR Daily Hdg

WNRG GY

133.49

129.48

129.48

Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc

XGDU LN

2,318.82

123.24

123.24

iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc

SGLN LN

12,803.55

84.53

84.53

WisdomTree Physical Silver - Acc

PHAG LN

2,175.76

60.73

60.73

WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold - Acc

SGBS LN

3,630.44

50.43

50.43

Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP - Acc

TSL3 LN

81.26

44.39

44.39

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc

GOLD FP

3,987.04

43.40

43.40

Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC - Acc

XAD1 GY

1,940.71

36.04

36.04

WisdomTree Short USD Long EUR 3x Daily - Acc

USE3 IM

112.44

31.92

31.92

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


   

 

 

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during January.

 