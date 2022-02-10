ETFGI Reports That The ETF Industry In Europe Gathered A New Monthly Record Of 29.06 Billion US Dollars In Net New Assets In January 2022

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe gathered a new monthly record of US$29.06 billion during January surpassing the prior record of US$27.17 Bn gathered in December 2020. Assets invested in the European ETFs industry have decreased by 1.9%, from US$1.60 trillion at the end of December, to US$1.57 trillion, according to ETFGI's January European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
- Amundi, having completed the Lyxor acquisition, is now the 2nd largest ETF issuer in Europe with 13.4% market share
- Record monthly net inflows of $29.06 Bn beating the prior record of $27.17 Bn in December 2020.
- $202.19 billion in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.
- 22nd month of consecutive net inflows
- Assets of $1.57 trillion invested in ETFs industry in Europe at the end of January are the second highest on record.
- Assets decreased 1.9% YTD in 2022, going from $1.60 trillion at the end of 2021, to $1.57 trillion.
- Equity ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe gathered a record $24.94 Bn in net inflows 2022.
“The S&P 500 decreased by 5.17% in January. Developed markets excluding the US, experienced a loss of 5.33% in January. All countries in developed markets experienced losses, with New Zealand suffering the biggest loss of 14.35%. Emerging markets decreased by 0.94% during January. Chile (up 12.44%) and Colombia (up 12.36%) gained the most, whilst Russia (down 8.74 %) and Poland (down 4.82%) witnessed the largest declines.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Europe ETFs and ETPs asset growth as at the end of January 2022
At the end of January 2022, the European ETFs industry had 2,632 products, with 10,371 listings, assets of $1,57 trillion, from 88 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries.
Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of $24.94 Bn during January, higher than the $15.92 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted in January 2021. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe had net inflows of $2.79 Bn during January, greater than the $2.10 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had reported at this point in 2021. Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $1.54 Bn in net inflows, which is lower than the $2.36 Bn in net inflows commodities products had gathered over the same period in 2021. Active ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of $129 Mn, higher than the $131 in net outflows active products had attracted in January 2021.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $10.63 Bn during January. UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF (hedged to USD) A-acc (ACWIU SW) gathered $1.34 Bn the largest individual net inflow.
Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in January 2022: Europe
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
ACWIU SW
|
2,236.77
|
1,335.07
|
1,335.07
|
iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc
|
IWDA LN
|
44,620.34
|
1,029.85
|
1,029.85
|
iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF
|
LQDE LN
|
4,636.04
|
798.30
|
798.30
|
Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced US Equity UCITS ETF - Acc
|
FUSS LN
|
1,127.13
|
608.07
|
608.07
|
Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF
|
VUSA LN
|
32,947.79
|
583.17
|
583.17
|
iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor UCITS ETF - Acc
|
IUVL LN
|
3,424.16
|
581.95
|
581.95
|
iShares MSCI EMU Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF - Acc
|
EMPA NA
|
571.26
|
563.27
|
563.27
|
iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor UCITS ETF - Acc
|
IWVL LN
|
4,866.11
|
491.41
|
491.41
|
iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc
|
CSSPX SW
|
55,698.29
|
475.05
|
475.05
|
iShares Edge MSCI Europe Value Factor UCITS ETF
|
IEFV LN
|
3,526.71
|
467.06
|
467.06
|
Xtrackers CSI300 Swap UCITS ETF 1C - Acc
|
XCHA LN
|
2,288.20
|
460.31
|
460.31
|
iShares EURO STOXX Banks 30-15 UCITS ETF (DE)
|
SX7EEX GY
|
2,563.21
|
458.88
|
458.88
|
iShares MSCI EMU ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF
|
EMUD LN
|
412.31
|
418.44
|
418.44
|
Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc
|
CRB FP
|
1,907.27
|
402.46
|
402.46
|
Xtrackers MSCI World Financials Index UCITS ETF (DR) - Acc
|
XDWF GY
|
1,283.11
|
344.37
|
344.37
|
Xtrackers MSCI World Value UCITS ETF 1C - Acc
|
XDEV GY
|
1,261.92
|
331.72
|
331.72
|
AMUNDI MSCI USA UCITS ETF - EUR (C) - Acc
|
CU2 FP
|
1,471.72
|
330.05
|
330.05
|
SPDR S&P US Financials Select Sector UCITS ETF
|
ZPDF GY
|
964.15
|
325.02
|
325.02
|
iShares MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF - Acc
|
ISAC LN
|
4,598.87
|
317.96
|
317.96
|
iShares STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts UCITS ETF (DE)
|
SXAPEX GY
|
818.74
|
307.36
|
307.36
The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $890 Mn during January. Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC (EUR) - Acc (XAD5 GY) gathered $286 Mn the largest individual net inflow.
Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in January 2022: Europe
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC (EUR) - Acc
|
XAD5 GY
|
2,798.66
|
285.83
|
285.83
|
WisdomTree Energy Enhanced - Acc EUR Daily Hdg
|
WNRG GY
|
133.49
|
129.48
|
129.48
|
Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc
|
XGDU LN
|
2,318.82
|
123.24
|
123.24
|
iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc
|
SGLN LN
|
12,803.55
|
84.53
|
84.53
|
WisdomTree Physical Silver - Acc
|
PHAG LN
|
2,175.76
|
60.73
|
60.73
|
WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold - Acc
|
SGBS LN
|
3,630.44
|
50.43
|
50.43
|
Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP - Acc
|
TSL3 LN
|
81.26
|
44.39
|
44.39
|
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc
|
GOLD FP
|
3,987.04
|
43.40
|
43.40
|
Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC - Acc
|
XAD1 GY
|
1,940.71
|
36.04
|
36.04
|
WisdomTree Short USD Long EUR 3x Daily - Acc
|
USE3 IM
|
112.44
|
31.92
|
31.92
Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during January.