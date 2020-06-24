ETFGI Reports That ETFs And ETPs Listed In Europe Reported Net Inflows Of US$10.59 Billion During May 2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of US$10.59 billion during May, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$21.33 billion which is significantly less than the US$38.51 billion gathered at this point in 2019. Assets invested in the European ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 4.6%, from US$928.33 billion at the end of May, to US$971.21 billion, according to ETFGI's May 2020 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in the European ETFs/ETPs industry reach $971.21 billion at the end of May the 5thhighest on record.
- ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of US$10.59 billion during May.
- Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs attracted the biggest part of net inflows in Europe with $6.46 billion.
- Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered year-to-date net inflows of $14.26 billion, much higher than the $710 million had attracted by this time last year.
“The S&P 500 gained 4.8% in May and remains only 5.0% down from its level at the beginning of the year, as markets anticipated relief from a COVID-19-driven economic slowdown. Developed markets outside the U.S. were also up 4.8% for the month with Sweden (up 9.9%) and Germany (up 9.2%) the top performers, while Hong Kong (down 7.7%), was the only market to be down for the month due to recent political turmoil. Emerging markets lagged during the month, gaining 1.3% as the economic impact of virus shutdowns remains somewhat more uncertain compared to developed regions.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Europe ETFs and ETPs asset growth as at the end of May 2020
At the end of May 2020, the European ETFs/ETPs industry had 2,224 ETFs/ETPs, with 8,473 listings, from 67 providers listed on 28 exchanges in 23 countries.
ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe gathered net inflows of $10.59 Bn in May. Year to date, net inflows stand at $21.33 Bn. At this point last year there were net inflows of $38.51 Bn. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of $6.46 Bn during May, bringing net inflows for the year 2020 to $11.88 Bn, significantly less than the $25.11 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted at this point in 2019. Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered $3.37 Bn in net inflows bringing net inflows to $14.26 Bn for 2020, which is much higher than the $710 Mn in net inflows gathered year to date at this point in 2019. Equity ETFs/ETPs saw net outflows of $786 Mn in May, bringing year to date net outflows to $6,321 Mn, which is less than the net inflows of $10,346 Mn over the same period last year. Leveraged ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe had net inflows of $1.56 Bn during May, bringing net inflows for the year to $2.56 Bn, much higher than the $586 Mn in net outflows leveraged inverse products had reported at this point in 2019.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $6.03 Bnduring May. iShares $ High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF (IHYU LN) gathered $567 Bn alone.
Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in May 2020: Europe
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
iShares $ High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF
|
IHYU LN
|
3,749.69
|
(608.51)
|
567.29
|
iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc
|
CSSPX SW
|
34,719.21
|
(497.52)
|
488.89
|
iShares J.P. Morgan $ EM Bond UCITS ETF
|
SEMB LN
|
7,636.39
|
64.51
|
472.32
|
JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Treasury Bond 0-1 YR UCITS ETF - MXN Hdg - Acc
|
MBIL LN
|
476.31
|
460.38
|
459.22
|
Xtrackers ESG MSCI Japan UCITS ETF
|
XZMJ LN
|
481.62
|
310.67
|
340.37
|
iShares NASDAQ 100 UCITS ETF - Acc
|
CSNDX SW
|
4,962.35
|
1,063.13
|
321.58
|
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU UCITS ETF (EUR) A-dis - Acc
|
EMUAA SW
|
1,222.25
|
97.93
|
297.68
|
iShares NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (DE)
|
NDXEX GY
|
2,031.11
|
404.61
|
292.60
|
iShares $ High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Hdg
|
IHYE LN
|
336.14
|
205.95
|
276.98
|
SPDR Barclays Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF
|
SYBB GY
|
1,454.77
|
705.64
|
254.69
|
iShares USD Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF - Acc - Acc
|
IB01 LN
|
3,384.04
|
452.87
|
253.29
|
CSIF IE MSCI USA Blue UCITS ETF - Acc
|
CMXUS SW
|
737.62
|
643.24
|
244.49
|
PIMCO US Dollar Short Maturity ETF
|
MINT LN
|
3,459.98
|
(413.95)
|
234.18
|
SPDR Barclays 0-3 Year Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF
|
SYBD GY
|
2,636.76
|
(281.51)
|
229.36
|
iShares € Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF
|
SEAG LN
|
2,470.96
|
(58.01)
|
227.18
|
iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF - Acc
|
LQDA LN
|
1,814.35
|
386.26
|
221.80
|
iShares MSCI Europe SRI UCITS ETF - Acc
|
IESG LN
|
1,652.40
|
679.57
|
217.67
|
iShares Healthcare Innovation UCITS ETF - Acc
|
DRDR LN
|
1,006.92
|
405.94
|
216.82
|
Xtrackers MSCI USA Information Technology Index UCITS ETF DR
|
XUTC GY
|
705.06
|
575.09
|
208.39
|
iShares J.P. Morgan $ EM Bond EUR Hedged UCITS ETF (Dist) - EUR Hdg
|
EMBE LN
|
3,500.76
|
119.70
|
205.65
The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $4.25 billion during May. SG ETC WTI Oil +2x Daily Leveraged Collateralized - Acc (OIL2L IM) gathered $1.54 billion alone.
Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in May 2020: Europe
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
SG ETC WTI Oil +2x Daily Leveraged Collateralized - Acc
|
OIL2L IM
|
2,481.03
|
1,537.20
|
1,537.20
|
iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc
|
SGLN LN
|
12,573.53
|
4,398.15
|
1306.95
|
Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc
|
SGLD LN
|
11,419.79
|
3,183.21
|
384.26
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - Acc
|
CRUD LN
|
2,612.96
|
2,100.93
|
352.32
|
Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC (EUR) - Acc
|
XAD5 GY
|
3,873.40
|
114.67
|
275.90
|
Xetra Gold EUR - Acc
|
4GLD GY
|
12,061.67
|
735.02
|
172.36
|
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc
|
GOLD FP
|
2,757.68
|
1,468.55
|
64.04
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - Acc
|
BRNT LN
|
435.93
|
305.05
|
62.61
|
iShares Physical Silver ETC - Acc
|
SSLN LN
|
233.91
|
108.49
|
58.78
|
WisdomTree Copper - Acc
|
COPA LN
|
224.38
|
35.17
|
38.32
Investors have tended to invest in Fixed income ETFs and ETPs during May.
Click here to watch Episode 28 of ETF TV where Deborah Fuhr discusses with Dan Barnes the highlights of the trends in ESG ETFs and the ETF industry in Japan at the end of May.