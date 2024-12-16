ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In Thematic ETFs Listed Globally Reached A New Record High Of 324.88 Billion US Dollars At The End Of November

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today ETFGI reports that assets invested in Thematic ETFs listed globally reached a new record high of US$324.88 billion at the end of November. Thematic ETFs listed globally suffered net outflows of US$109.94 million during November, bringing year to date net inflows to US$12.17 billion, according to ETFGI’s November 2024 ETF and ETP Thematic industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets of $324.88 Bn invested in Thematic ETFs listed globally at the end of November are the highest on record, beating the previous record of $312.82 Bn at the end of October 2024.

Assets have increased by 15.3% YTD in 2024, going from $281.72 Bn at end of 2023 to $324.88 Bn.

Net outflows of $109.94 Mn during November 2024.

YTD net inflows of $12.17 Bn are the seventh highest on record, while the highest recorded YTD net inflows were $88.67 Bn for 2021 , followed by YTD net inflows of $46.92 Bn in 2020 and YTD net inflows of

$34.16 Bn in 2023.

“The S&P 500 index increased by 5.87% in November and is up 28.07% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 0.11% in November and is up 6.77% YTD in 2024. Israel (up 8.86%) and US (up 6.46%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in November. The emerging markets index decreased by 2.77% during November but is up 11.75% YTD in 2024. Indonesia (down 6.17%) and Philippines (down 6.05%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in November,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in assets invested in Thematic ETFs listed globally at end of November





Since the launch of the first Thematic ETF in 2001, the iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily.

At the end of November, there were 1,519 thematic ETFs listed globally, with 2,962 listings, assets of $324.88 Bn, from 271 providers listed on 49 exchanges in 38 countries. During November, 14 new Thematic ETFs were launched.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 thematic ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered

$3.31 Bn, during November Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE US) gathered $480.95 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 Thematic ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2024