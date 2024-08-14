Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry In Europe Reached A Record US$2.11 Trillion At The End Of July

Date 14/08/2024

ETFGI, a prominent independent research and consultancy firm specializing in providing subscription research on trends in the global ETFs industry, reported today that assets invested in the ETFs industry in Europe reached a record US$2.11 trillion at the end of July. During July the ETFs industry in Europe gathered net inflows of US$23.26 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$127.19 billion, according to ETFGI's July 2024 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Europe reached a record $2.11 Tn at the end of July beating the previous record of $2.04 Tn at the end of June 2024.
  • Assets have increased 15.9% YTD in 2024, going from $1.82 Tn at end of 2023 to $2.11 Tn.
  • ETFs industry in Europe gathered net inflows of $23.26 Bn in July.
  • Year-to-date net inflows of $127.19 billion are the highest on record. The second highest YTD net inflows were $127.08 billion in 2021, followed by $87.11 billion in 2023.
  • 22nd month of consecutive net inflows.
  • During the first 7 months of 2024 the majority or $91.50 Bn of the net inflows have been allocated to index Equity ETFs followed by index fixed income ETFs which gathered $33.61 Bn, and active ETFs with US$7.56 Bn

 

“The S&P 500 index increased by 1.22% in July and is up 16.70% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 3.37% in July and is up 8.12% YTD in 2024. Ireland (up 6.48%) and Belgium (up 6.42%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in July. The Emerging markets index increased by 0.57% during July and is up 8.70% YTD in 2024.Greece (up 6.93%) and United Arab Emirates (up 6.18%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in July”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Asset growth in the ETFs industry in Europe at the end of July

The European ETFs industry had 3,056 products, with 12,506 listings, assets of $2.11 Tn, from 101 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries at the end of July.

During July, ETFs gathered net inflows to $23.26 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $11.31 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $91.50 Bn, higher than the $43.58 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $9.81 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $33.61 Bn, lower than the $41.87 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Commodities ETFs reported net outflows of $122.15 Mn during July, bringing YTD net outflows to $4.89 Bn, which is greater than the $2.65 Bn in net outflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $1.86 Bn in July, gathering YTD net inflows of $7.56 Bn, higher than the $4.19 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $13.44 Bn during July. iShares USD Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF (IBTU LN) gathered $1.37 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in July 2024: Europe

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
 Jul-24

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
Jul-24

iShares USD Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF

IBTU LN

    17,281.12

             4,004.36

          1,369.60

iShares S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF - Acc

I500 NA

      6,976.77

             2,491.42

          1,081.24

Invesco S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc

SPXS LN

    29,454.44

             3,748.36

             957.30

Xtrackers II EUR Overnight Rate Swap UCITS ETF - 1C - Acc

XEON GY

    10,348.64

             5,011.10

             920.54

Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc

MWOV GY

         760.33

                812.74

             812.74

iShares MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF - Acc

SSAC LN

    15,092.76

             1,575.00

             810.29

Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF

VWRD LN

    28,427.78

             3,926.03

             727.48

UBS Irl ETF plc - S&P 500 ESG UCITS ETF - Dis

S5SD GY

      4,639.42

                457.28

             683.36

Amundi MSCI World Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF - Acc

PABW GY

      1,225.81

                757.05

             662.72

Xtrackers S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF (DR) - 1C - Acc

XDEW GY

      6,898.74

                580.95

             613.70

JPMorgan US Research Enhanced Index Equity ESG UCITS ETF - Acc

JREU LN

      9,436.50

             3,185.31

             600.93

iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF

IEBC LN

    15,785.38

            (1,685.39)

             590.31

BNP Paribas Easy JPM ESG EMBI Global Diversified Composite UCITS ETF - Acc

ASRC GY

         829.33

                665.57

             531.29

Invesco Quantitative Strategies ESG Global Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - Acc - Acc

IQSA LN

      1,084.12

                759.33

             501.70

SPDR S&P 500 UCITS ETF

SPY5 GY

    16,235.52

             6,374.37

             465.13

Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF

VMID LN

      3,630.23

             1,020.39

             462.14

iShares € High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF

IHYG LN

      7,742.53

             1,290.89

             442.13

SPDR MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc

SPPW GY

      7,694.41

             2,427.19

             419.69

iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc

CSSPX SW

    93,378.30

             8,939.30

             399.38

iShares Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF

SAGG LN

    10,264.82

             1,865.86

             390.87

 

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $3.03 Bn during July. Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities – Acc (XGDU LN) gathered $1.36 Bn the largest individual net inflow.

 

Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in July 2024: Europe

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
 Jul-24

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
Jul-24

Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc

XGDU LN

      4,953.87

             1,211.16

          1,363.59

Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc

SGLD LN

    16,601.56

               (642.72)

             671.43

SMO Physical Gold ETC

BARS LN

         384.24

                377.80

             284.60

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc

GOLD FP

      4,985.27

                279.15

             187.71

WisdomTree Copper - Acc

COPA LN

      1,139.77

               (351.93)

             138.28

WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold - Acc

SGBS LN

      2,816.15

                 (99.25)

              81.10

Xetra Gold EUR - Acc

4GLD GY

    13,754.55

            (1,507.75)

              79.51

21Shares Ethereum ETP - Acc

AETH SW

         518.21

                  15.64

              78.82

WisdomTree Core Physical Gold - Acc

WGLD LN

         942.82

                245.36

              72.59

WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals - Acc

PHPM LN

         200.07

                  51.53

              68.34

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


   

 

 

 

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during July and YTD in 2014.

