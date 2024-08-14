ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry In Europe Reached A Record US$2.11 Trillion At The End Of July

ETFGI, a prominent independent research and consultancy firm specializing in providing subscription research on trends in the global ETFs industry, reported today that assets invested in the ETFs industry in Europe reached a record US$2.11 trillion at the end of July. During July the ETFs industry in Europe gathered net inflows of US$23.26 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$127.19 billion, according to ETFGI's July 2024 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Europe reached a record $2.11 Tn at the end of July beating the previous record of $2.04 Tn at the end of June 2024.
- Assets have increased 15.9% YTD in 2024, going from $1.82 Tn at end of 2023 to $2.11 Tn.
- ETFs industry in Europe gathered net inflows of $23.26 Bn in July.
- Year-to-date net inflows of $127.19 billion are the highest on record. The second highest YTD net inflows were $127.08 billion in 2021, followed by $87.11 billion in 2023.
- 22nd month of consecutive net inflows.
- During the first 7 months of 2024 the majority or $91.50 Bn of the net inflows have been allocated to index Equity ETFs followed by index fixed income ETFs which gathered $33.61 Bn, and active ETFs with US$7.56 Bn
“The S&P 500 index increased by 1.22% in July and is up 16.70% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 3.37% in July and is up 8.12% YTD in 2024. Ireland (up 6.48%) and Belgium (up 6.42%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in July. The Emerging markets index increased by 0.57% during July and is up 8.70% YTD in 2024.Greece (up 6.93%) and United Arab Emirates (up 6.18%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in July”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.
Asset growth in the ETFs industry in Europe at the end of July
The European ETFs industry had 3,056 products, with 12,506 listings, assets of $2.11 Tn, from 101 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries at the end of July.
During July, ETFs gathered net inflows to $23.26 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $11.31 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $91.50 Bn, higher than the $43.58 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $9.81 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $33.61 Bn, lower than the $41.87 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Commodities ETFs reported net outflows of $122.15 Mn during July, bringing YTD net outflows to $4.89 Bn, which is greater than the $2.65 Bn in net outflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $1.86 Bn in July, gathering YTD net inflows of $7.56 Bn, higher than the $4.19 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $13.44 Bn during July. iShares USD Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF (IBTU LN) gathered $1.37 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.
Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in July 2024: Europe
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
IBTU LN
|
17,281.12
|
4,004.36
|
1,369.60
|
iShares S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF - Acc
|
I500 NA
|
6,976.77
|
2,491.42
|
1,081.24
|
Invesco S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc
|
SPXS LN
|
29,454.44
|
3,748.36
|
957.30
|
Xtrackers II EUR Overnight Rate Swap UCITS ETF - 1C - Acc
|
XEON GY
|
10,348.64
|
5,011.10
|
920.54
|
Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc
|
MWOV GY
|
760.33
|
812.74
|
812.74
|
iShares MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF - Acc
|
SSAC LN
|
15,092.76
|
1,575.00
|
810.29
|
Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF
|
VWRD LN
|
28,427.78
|
3,926.03
|
727.48
|
UBS Irl ETF plc - S&P 500 ESG UCITS ETF - Dis
|
S5SD GY
|
4,639.42
|
457.28
|
683.36
|
Amundi MSCI World Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF - Acc
|
PABW GY
|
1,225.81
|
757.05
|
662.72
|
Xtrackers S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF (DR) - 1C - Acc
|
XDEW GY
|
6,898.74
|
580.95
|
613.70
|
JPMorgan US Research Enhanced Index Equity ESG UCITS ETF - Acc
|
JREU LN
|
9,436.50
|
3,185.31
|
600.93
|
iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF
|
IEBC LN
|
15,785.38
|
(1,685.39)
|
590.31
|
BNP Paribas Easy JPM ESG EMBI Global Diversified Composite UCITS ETF - Acc
|
ASRC GY
|
829.33
|
665.57
|
531.29
|
Invesco Quantitative Strategies ESG Global Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - Acc - Acc
|
IQSA LN
|
1,084.12
|
759.33
|
501.70
|
SPDR S&P 500 UCITS ETF
|
SPY5 GY
|
16,235.52
|
6,374.37
|
465.13
|
Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF
|
VMID LN
|
3,630.23
|
1,020.39
|
462.14
|
iShares € High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF
|
IHYG LN
|
7,742.53
|
1,290.89
|
442.13
|
SPDR MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc
|
SPPW GY
|
7,694.41
|
2,427.19
|
419.69
|
iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc
|
CSSPX SW
|
93,378.30
|
8,939.30
|
399.38
|
iShares Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF
|
SAGG LN
|
10,264.82
|
1,865.86
|
390.87
The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $3.03 Bn during July. Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities – Acc (XGDU LN) gathered $1.36 Bn the largest individual net inflow.
Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in July 2024: Europe
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc
|
XGDU LN
|
4,953.87
|
1,211.16
|
1,363.59
|
Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc
|
SGLD LN
|
16,601.56
|
(642.72)
|
671.43
|
SMO Physical Gold ETC
|
BARS LN
|
384.24
|
377.80
|
284.60
|
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc
|
GOLD FP
|
4,985.27
|
279.15
|
187.71
|
WisdomTree Copper - Acc
|
COPA LN
|
1,139.77
|
(351.93)
|
138.28
|
WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold - Acc
|
SGBS LN
|
2,816.15
|
(99.25)
|
81.10
|
Xetra Gold EUR - Acc
|
4GLD GY
|
13,754.55
|
(1,507.75)
|
79.51
|
21Shares Ethereum ETP - Acc
|
AETH SW
|
518.21
|
15.64
|
78.82
|
WisdomTree Core Physical Gold - Acc
|
WGLD LN
|
942.82
|
245.36
|
72.59
|
WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals - Acc
|
PHPM LN
|
200.07
|
51.53
|
68.34
Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during July and YTD in 2014.