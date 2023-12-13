BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry In Europe Reached A New Milestone Of US$1.72 Trillion At The End Of November

Date 13/12/2023

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that reports that assets invested in the ETFs industry in Europe reached a new milestone of US$1.72 trillion at the end of November.  Net inflows of US$18.24 billion were gathered during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$138.49 billion. Year-to-date, assets invested in the ETFs industry in Europe increased by 21.6%, going from US$1.42 trillion at end of 2022 to US$1.72 trillion, according to ETFGI's November 2023 European ETFs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)


Highlights

  • Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Europe reached a new milestone of $1.72 trillion at the end of November beating the previous record of $1.69 Tn set at the end of July 2023.
  • Assets have increased 21.6% YTD in 2023, going from $1.42 Tn at end of 2022 to $1.72 Tn.
  • Net inflows of $18.24 Bn in November 2023.
  • YTD net inflows of $138.49 Bn are 2nd highest on record after YTD net inflows of $181.69 Bn in 2021.
  • 14th month of consecutive net inflows.

 

“The S&P 500 index was up 9.13% in November and is up 20.8% YTD in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US index increased by 9.75% in November and is up 11.65% YTD in 2023. Israel (up 19.37%) and Sweden (up 18.02%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in November. Emerging markets increased by 7.19% during November and were up 6.98% YTD in 2023. Egypt (up 14.64%) and Brazil (up 14.15%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in November.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

ETFGI_Europe_Nov23

The ETFs industry in Europe had 2,968 products, with 12,117 listings, assets of $1.724 trillion, from 99 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries at the end of November 2023.

During November, ETFs gathered net inflows to $18.24 billion. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of
$12.12 Bn during November, bringing YTD net inflows to $80.02 Bn, higher than the $51.83 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Fixed income ETFs had net inflows of $7.90 Bn during November, bringing YTD net inflows to $59.12 Bn, higher than the $31.18 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $2.17 Bn during November, bringing YTD net outflows to $6.96 Bn, much more than the $4.01 Bn in net outflows YTD in 2022. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $38 Mn during the month, gathering net inflows YTD of $6.26 Bn, much higher than the $2.51 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $13.53 Bn during November. iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF (IEBC LN) gathered $2.69 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in November 2023: Europe

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
 Nov-23

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-23

NNA
($ Mn)
Nov-23

iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF

IEBC LN

                 16,664.23

                                       4,593.00

            2,693.28

SPDR S&P 500 UCITS ETF

SPY5 GY

                   7,273.45

                                       1,301.19

            1,261.39

iShares € High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF

IHYG LN

                   6,366.17

                                       1,173.73

              943.14

iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc

IWDA LN

                 62,090.31

                                       8,635.65

              892.17

Xtrackers MSCI AC World ESG Screened UCITS ETF

XMAW GY

                   3,058.25

                                       1,346.39

              659.74

iShares USD Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF

IBTU LN

                 12,278.49

                                       1,904.47

              652.06

SPDR S&P 500 ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc

SPPY GY

                   1,472.94

                                          568.17

              562.42

Xtrackers MSCI World ESG UCITS ETF  - 1C - Acc

XZW0 LN

                   4,188.35

                                          835.95

              530.15

Invesco S&P 500 ETF - Acc

SPXS LN

                 17,926.77

                                       2,825.65

              525.18

iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF

LQDE LN

                   8,291.17

                                       1,587.11

              511.55

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Govt Bond UCITS ETF

SEML LN

                   5,198.45

                                       1,120.31

              503.39

UBS Irl ETF PLC - MSCI USA Socially Responsible UCITS ETF - Acc

4UBI GY

                   1,598.32

                                            82.90

              499.29

Amundi MSCI USA ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF

USA FP

                   1,641.20

                                          565.34

              470.67

iShares $ Treasury Bond 3-7yr UCITS ETF - USD D - Acc

CSBGU7 SW

                   6,605.89

                                          781.77

              454.76

iShares $ Treasury Bond 20+yr UCITS ETF

IBTL LN

                   8,021.60

                                       4,596.00

              435.36

iShares S&P 500 Information Technology Sector UCITS ETF - Acc

IITU LN

                   4,793.85

                                          647.72

              420.75

iShares MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF - Acc

ISAC LN

                   9,796.14

                                       2,504.33

              395.87

iShares MSCI World SRI UCITS ETF - EUR - Acc

SUSW LN

                   9,177.27

                                          981.23

              376.64

iShares $ Treasury Bond 1-3yr UCITS ETF

IBTS LN

                 10,451.97

                                          805.69

              372.77

CSIF IE MSCI USA ESG Leaders Blue UCITS ETF - Acc

USESG SW

                   2,380.38

                                          144.71

              368.02

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $677.49 Mn during November. BTCetc – ETC Group Physical Bitcoin - Acc (BTCE GY) gathered $175.08 Mn the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in November 2023: Europe

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
 Nov-23

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-23

NNA
($ Mn)
Nov-23

BTCetc – ETC Group Physical Bitcoin - Acc

BTCE GY

                   1,022.44

                                          402.20

              175.08

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - Acc

CRUD LN

                      721.13

                                         (128.64)

              123.35

WisdomTree Copper - Acc

COPA LN

                   1,256.60

                                          824.46

                95.24

CoinShares Physical Bitcoin - Acc

BITC SW

                      502.07

                                          105.26

                65.23

21Shares Bitcoin ETP - Acc

ABTC SW

                      474.12

                                          128.27

                54.62

WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged - Acc

VIXL IM

                       42.35

                                            75.20

                40.77

21Shares Ethereum Staking ETP - Acc

AETH SW

                      295.83

                                            36.16

                36.64

WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged - Acc

3NGL LN

                       63.62

                                          192.69

                34.40

WisdomTree Aluminium - EUR Daily Hedged - Acc

EALU IM

                       41.24

                                            39.04

                28.49

WisdomTree Broad Commodities Ex-Agriculture and Livestock - Acc

OOEC GY

                       26.71

                                            23.50

                23.68

 

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon

 

 

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during November.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg