ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In US Reached A New Milestone Of US$4.44 Trillion At The End Of January 2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in US gathered net inflows of US$41.90 billion at the end of January, which is higher than the US$1.62 billion outflows gathered at this point last year. Assets invested in the US ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 0.4%, from US$4.42 trillion at the end of December, to US$4.44 trillion, according to ETFGI's January 2020 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in the US ETFs/ETPs industry reached a new high record of $4.44 trillion.
- At the end of January 2020, ETFs/ETPs listed in US attracted $41.90 Bn in net inflows with Equity products dominating Fixed Income.
- January net inflows of $41.90 billion are the 2nd highest behind January 2018 with $78.78 Bn and much higher than the $1.62 Bn of outflows in January 2019.
- January 22nd marked the 27th anniversary of the listing of the first successful ETF in the U.S. – the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ticker SPY
“During January the S&P 500 lost 0.04% as markets were affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and offset any optimism on the trade talks with China. Global equities as measured by the S&P Global BMI were also down 1.33% and the S&P Emerging BMI plummeted 4.3% as well.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of January 2020
The ETFs and ETPs industry in the US had 2,366 ETFs/ETPs, from 158 providers on 3 exchanges at the end of January 2020.
At the end of January 2020, ETFs/ETPs in the US gathered net inflows of $41.90Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in US gathered net inflows of $19.94 Bn at the end of January, much greater than the $18.55 Bn in net outflows Equity products suffered in January 2019. Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs listed in US attracted net inflows of $13.60 Bn at the end of January, lower than the $14.69 Bn in net inflows in January 2019. Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported inflows of $1.88 Bn, which is lower than the $2.08 Bn in net inflows in January 2019.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $32.37 Bn at the end of January, the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA US) gathered $2.59 Bn alone.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets January 2020: US
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
|
IEFA US
|
74,956.79
|
2,585.78
|
2,585.78
|
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
|
VTI US
|
139,508.97
|
2,506.04
|
2,506.04
|
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
|
BND US
|
51,596.18
|
2,277.09
|
2,277.09
|
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
|
IVV US
|
200,971.86
|
2,214.24
|
2,214.24
|
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
|
AGG US
|
72,788.91
|
2,163.27
|
2,163.27
|
iShares MBS ETF
|
MBB US
|
23,300.50
|
2,027.77
|
2,027.77
|
iShares Trust iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF
|
ESGU US
|
3,391.61
|
1,956.27
|
1,956.27
|
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
|
VOO US
|
132,425.32
|
1,930.25
|
1,930.25
|
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
VCIT US
|
28,165.35
|
1,887.02
|
1,887.02
|
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
|
VB US
|
28,598.30
|
1,772.45
|
1,772.45
|
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
|
VEA US
|
77,936.00
|
1,680.51
|
1,680.51
|
iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF
|
ESGE US
|
1,983.60
|
1,227.37
|
1,227.37
|
Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund
|
XLI US
|
11,601.43
|
1,195.60
|
1,195.60
|
Vanguard Growth ETF
|
VUG US
|
49,019.07
|
1,124.24
|
1,124.24
|
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
|
BNDX US
|
25,827.16
|
1,104.56
|
1,104.56
|
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
|
SHYG US
|
4,627.37
|
1,066.00
|
1,066.00
|
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund
|
XLY US
|
15,277.10
|
966.95
|
966.95
|
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF
|
SPYG US
|
6,439.87
|
923.92
|
923.92
|
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
|
IEF US
|
19,094.67
|
881.19
|
881.19
|
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF
|
VO US
|
29,804.45
|
877.51
|
877.51
The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $2.59 Bn at the end of January. The iShares Gold Trust
(IAU US) gathered $597.49 Mn alone.
Top 10 ETPs by net new assets January 2020: US
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
iShares Gold Trust
|
IAU US
|
18,937.78
|
597.49
|
597.49
|
SPDR Gold Shares
|
GLD US
|
45,988.67
|
509.57
|
509.57
|
VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN
|
UWT US
|
432.26
|
338.97
|
338.97
|
United States Oil Fund LP
|
USO US
|
1,290.47
|
313.67
|
313.67
|
United States Natural Gas Fund LP
|
UNG US
|
530.76
|
166.75
|
166.75
|
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN
|
VXX US
|
1,104.84
|
158.83
|
158.83
|
ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B
|
MLPB US
|
156.21
|
138.58
|
138.58
|
VelocityShares Daily 3x Long Natural Gas ETN
|
UGAZ US
|
642.34
|
134.68
|
134.68
|
ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil
|
UCO US
|
337.97
|
124.73
|
124.73
|
Aberdeen Physical Swiss Gold Shares
|
SGOL US
|
1,360.35
|
107.92
|
107.92
Investors have tended to invest in corre Equity and Fixed Income ETFs.