ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In US Reached A New Milestone Of US$4.44 Trillion At The End Of January 2020

Date 14/02/2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in US gathered net inflows of US$41.90 billion at the end of January, which is  higher than the US$1.62 billion outflows gathered at this point last year. Assets invested in the US ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 0.4%, from US$4.42 trillion at the end of December, to US$4.44 trillion, according to ETFGI's January 2020 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • January net inflows of $41.90 billion are the 2nd highest behind January 2018 with $78.78 Bn and much higher than the $1.62 Bn of outflows in January 2019.
  • January 22nd marked the 27th anniversary of the listing of the first successful ETF in the U.S. – the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ticker SPY

“During January the S&P 500 lost 0.04% as markets were affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and offset any optimism on the trade talks with China.  Global equities as measured by the S&P Global BMI were also down 1.33% and the S&P Emerging BMI plummeted 4.3% as well.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of January 2020

ETFGI_USA_14Jan20.jpg

The ETFs and ETPs industry in the US had 2,366 ETFs/ETPs, from 158 providers on 3 exchanges at the end of January 2020.

At the end of January 2020, ETFs/ETPs in the US gathered net inflows of $41.90Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in US gathered net inflows of $19.94 Bn at the end of January, much greater than the $18.55 Bn in net outflows Equity products suffered in January 2019.  Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs listed in US attracted net inflows of $13.60 Bn at the end of January, lower than the $14.69 Bn in net inflows in January 2019. Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported inflows of $1.88 Bn, which is lower than the $2.08 Bn in net inflows in January 2019.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $32.37 Bn at the end of January, the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA US) gathered $2.59 Bn alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets January 2020: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jan-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Jan-20

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

IEFA US

74,956.79

2,585.78

2,585.78

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

139,508.97

2,506.04

2,506.04

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

51,596.18

2,277.09

2,277.09

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

IVV US

200,971.86

2,214.24

2,214.24

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

AGG US

72,788.91

2,163.27

2,163.27

iShares MBS ETF

MBB US

23,300.50

2,027.77

2,027.77

iShares Trust iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF

ESGU US

3,391.61

1,956.27

1,956.27

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

VOO US

132,425.32

1,930.25

1,930.25

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

VCIT US

28,165.35

1,887.02

1,887.02

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

VB US

28,598.30

1,772.45

1,772.45

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

VEA US

77,936.00

1,680.51

1,680.51

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF

ESGE US

1,983.60

1,227.37

1,227.37

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLI US

11,601.43

1,195.60

1,195.60

Vanguard Growth ETF

VUG US

49,019.07

1,124.24

1,124.24

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

BNDX US

25,827.16

1,104.56

1,104.56

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

SHYG US

4,627.37

1,066.00

1,066.00

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLY US

15,277.10

966.95

966.95

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPYG US

6,439.87

923.92

923.92

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

IEF US

19,094.67

881.19

881.19

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

VO US

29,804.45

877.51

877.51

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $2.59 Bn at the end of January. The iShares Gold Trust
(IAU US) gathered $597.49 Mn alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets January 2020: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jan-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2020

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jan-20

iShares Gold Trust

IAU US

18,937.78

597.49

597.49

SPDR Gold Shares

GLD US

45,988.67

509.57

509.57

VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN

UWT US

432.26

338.97

338.97

United States Oil Fund LP

USO US

1,290.47

313.67

313.67

United States Natural Gas Fund LP

UNG US

530.76

166.75

166.75

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

VXX US

1,104.84

158.83

158.83

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B

MLPB US

156.21

138.58

138.58

VelocityShares Daily 3x Long Natural Gas ETN

UGAZ US

642.34

134.68

134.68

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil

UCO US

337.97

124.73

124.73

Aberdeen Physical Swiss Gold Shares

SGOL US

1,360.35

107.92

107.92

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon

 Investors have tended to invest in corre Equity and Fixed Income ETFs.