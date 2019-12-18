 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Hit A New Record High Of US$6.12 Trillion At The End Of November 2019

ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Hit A New Record High Of US$6.12 Trillion At The End Of November 2019

Date 18/12/2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed Globally gathered net inflows of 
$75.29 billion in November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$477.01 billion which is significantly higher than the US$439.61 billion gathered at this point last year. Assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry have increased by 2.5%, from US$5.96 trillion at the end of October, to US$6.12 trillion at the end of November, according to ETFGI's November 2019 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry reached a new record of $6.12 trillion at the end of November.
  • The $75.29 billion in net inflowsgathered in November is the 4th highest monthly net inflow on record. 
  • Year-to-date net inflows of $477.01 billion are the 2nd highest behind November 2017 with $653.97 billion 
  • Assets are up 27% year to date which is greater than the 20.1% CAGR over the past 10 years. 
  • Equity products have gathered more net inflows than fixed income products as of the end of November. 

“During November the S&P 500 gained 3.6% as global markets were resistant to fears of inflation and showed optimism on the trade talks.  Global equities as measured by the S&P Global BMI were up 2.5% and the S&P Emerging BMI gained 0.1%.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of November 2019

ETFGI_Globa_19

At the end of November 2019, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 7,926 ETFs/ETPs, with 15,883 listings from 429 providers on 70 exchanges in 58 countries. 

In November 2019, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $75.29 billion. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed Globally gathered net inflows of $56.92 billion in November, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $215.28 billion, substantially less than the $311.62 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted by the end of November 2018.  Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed Globally attracted net inflows of $16.40 billion in November, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $207.65 billion, considerably greater than the $86.16 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of November 2018.  Commodity ETFs/ETPs suffered $1.71 billion in net outflows bringing net inflows for 2019 to $18.45 billion, which is greater than the $1.49 billion in net outflows suffered through November 2018. 

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $29.51 billion in November, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $6.64 billion alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows November 2019: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Nov-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Nov-19

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

 

SPY US

  291,129.85 

  (8,679.79)

  6,636.95 

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

 

IEFA US

   71,431.87 

  10,205.88 

  2,724.60 

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

 

VOO US

  126,904.64 

  12,917.30 

  1,882.19 

iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF

 

IWDA LN

   21,809.30 

   4,351.44 

  1,443.42 

Invesco QQQ Trust

 

QQQ US

   82,859.08 

   1,910.65 

  1,440.77 

iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF

 

IEBC LN

   14,735.25 

   6,216.04 

  1,322.11 

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund

 

VYM US

   28,692.65 

   3,357.14 

  1,263.48 

iShares MSCI Japan ETF

 

EWJ US

   14,158.93 

  (2,866.97)

  1,203.58 

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

 

QUAL US

   15,284.55 

   5,954.87 

  1,196.64 

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

 

AGG US

   67,158.26 

   6,399.52 

  1,070.56 

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

 

IJR US

   46,764.54 

   2,946.45 

  1,070.10 

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF

 

SIZE US

     1,454.55 

   1,133.31 

  1,022.54 

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

 

XLF US

   26,436.98 

  (1,874.51)

     943.87 

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

 

IEMG US

   57,147.59 

   3,757.18 

     930.10 

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

 

VTI US

  132,081.71 

  13,578.85 

     919.61 

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

 

XLK US

   25,581.41 

   1,147.89 

     911.02 

Samsung KODEX 200 ETF

 

069500 KS

     6,008.95 

     (270.14)

     906.81 

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

 

BND US

   47,473.97 

   8,589.77 

     897.98 

Vanguard Value ETF

 

VTV US

   54,503.44 

   4,383.09 

     867.18 

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

 

VXUS US

   17,321.75 

   5,520.63 

     857.90 

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.78 billion in November. The Velocity Shares Daily 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ US) gathered $472 million alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows November 2019: Global

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Nov-19

NNA 
(US$ Mn) 
YTD 2019

NNA 
(US$ Mn) 
Nov-19

VelocityShares Daily 3x Long Natural Gas ETN

UGAZ US

923.70

1316.83

471.88

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN

TVIX US

891.77

2004.69

206.23

Amundi Physical Metals PLC

GOLD FP

822.52

794.85

182.46

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

VXX US

928.17

1264.57

169.47

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

UVXY US

579.45

1001.86

158.60

WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold

SGBS LN

2532.64

1578.83

146.24

C-Tracks Exchange-Traded Notes Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Reinvestor

DIVC US

143.18

144.54

144.54

BNP Paribas EUR Hedged RICI Enhanced Energy ER Index ETC

B4NX GY

116.95

120.60

120.56

Xetra Gold EUR

4GLD GY

9480.72

871.76

102.05

C-Tracks Miller/Howard MLP Fu

        


Investors have tended to invest in core Equity and core Fixed Income ETFs during November.