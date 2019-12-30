 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In Actively Managed ETFs/ETPs Reached A New Record High Of US$151.24 Billion At The End Of November 2019

Date 30/12/2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that actively managed ETFs and ETPs gathered net inflows of 
US$3.39 billion in November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$37.29 billion. Assets invested in actively managed ETFs/ETPs finished the month up 2.7%, from US$147.30 billion at the end of October to US$151.24 billion, according to ETFGI's November 2019 Active ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets in actively managed ETFs/ETPs reached a new record of $151.24 billion.
  • During November 2019, actively managed ETFs/ETPs attracted $3.39 billion in net inflows.
  • Fixed income ETFs/ETPs still remain the most popular accounting for 70% of all assets. 

At the end of November 2019, the global active ETF/ETP industry had 747 ETFs/ETPs, with 964 listings, from 147 providers on 24 exchanges in 58 countries. Following net inflows of $3.39 billion and market moves during the month, assets invested in the actively managed ETF/ETP industry increased by 2.7% to $151.24 billion.

Growth in actively managed ETF and ETP assets as of the end of November 2019

Equity focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $19.0 million in October, bringing net inflows for the year to October 2019 to $6.42 billion, slightly less than the $6.47 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted for the year to November 2018. Fixed income focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $3.47 billion in November, bringing net inflows for the year to November 2019 to  $29.94 billion, greater than the $24.32 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted for the year to November 2018.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered
$3.39 billion in November, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST US) gathered $580.16 million alone.

Top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2019

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Nov-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Nov-19

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

JPST US

10005.21

4904.04

580.16

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund

MINT US

13387.36

1098.63

305.94

iShares Liquidity Income ETF

ICSH US

2441.40

1561.39

254.21

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity ESG UCITS ETF

JREM LN

224.93

217.03

201.25

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income Fund

FPE US

4861.78

1443.02

197.90

Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF

FLCO US

580.22

548.35

179.71

SPDR Blackstone/GSO Senior Loan ETF

SRLN US

2276.42

30.04

162.65

PIMCO US Dollar Short Maturity ETF

MINT LN

3881.41

1451.78

139.88

First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ETF

LMBS US

3883.91

1814.09

137.34

CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF

CSAV CN

709.92

719.82

133.64

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

GSY US

2726.36

666.10

115.94

PIMCO Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund

BOND US

2863.00

748.65

113.73

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF

ZLB CN

1777.80

726.85

91.72

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

FIXD US

1182.97

734.11

91.60

ARK Web x.O ETF

ARKW US

497.13

-4.88

83.81

Firozeh Asia 

FIRO1

116.85

85.76

77.87

ICBC CICC USD Money Market ETF

9011 HK

212.36

215.95

75.81

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

FLTB US

213.99

81.48

73.78

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

FMB US

1193.42

660.99

63.54

IQ Ultra Short Duration Etf

ULTR US

92.71

92.59

62.60

 

Investors have tended to invest in actively managed Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs during November.