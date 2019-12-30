ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In Actively Managed ETFs/ETPs Reached A New Record High Of US$151.24 Billion At The End Of November 2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that actively managed ETFs and ETPs gathered net inflows of
US$3.39 billion in November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$37.29 billion. Assets invested in actively managed ETFs/ETPs finished the month up 2.7%, from US$147.30 billion at the end of October to US$151.24 billion, according to ETFGI's November 2019 Active ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets in actively managed ETFs/ETPs reached a new record of $151.24 billion.
- During November 2019, actively managed ETFs/ETPs attracted $3.39 billion in net inflows.
- Fixed income ETFs/ETPs still remain the most popular accounting for 70% of all assets.
At the end of November 2019, the global active ETF/ETP industry had 747 ETFs/ETPs, with 964 listings, from 147 providers on 24 exchanges in 58 countries. Following net inflows of $3.39 billion and market moves during the month, assets invested in the actively managed ETF/ETP industry increased by 2.7% to $151.24 billion.
Growth in actively managed ETF and ETP assets as of the end of November 2019
Equity focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $19.0 million in October, bringing net inflows for the year to October 2019 to $6.42 billion, slightly less than the $6.47 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted for the year to November 2018. Fixed income focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $3.47 billion in November, bringing net inflows for the year to November 2019 to $29.94 billion, greater than the $24.32 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted for the year to November 2018.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered
$3.39 billion in November, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST US) gathered $580.16 million alone.
Top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2019
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
|
JPST US
|
10005.21
|
4904.04
|
580.16
|
PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund
|
MINT US
|
13387.36
|
1098.63
|
305.94
|
iShares Liquidity Income ETF
|
ICSH US
|
2441.40
|
1561.39
|
254.21
|
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity ESG UCITS ETF
|
JREM LN
|
224.93
|
217.03
|
201.25
|
First Trust Preferred Securities and Income Fund
|
FPE US
|
4861.78
|
1443.02
|
197.90
|
Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF
|
FLCO US
|
580.22
|
548.35
|
179.71
|
SPDR Blackstone/GSO Senior Loan ETF
|
SRLN US
|
2276.42
|
30.04
|
162.65
|
PIMCO US Dollar Short Maturity ETF
|
MINT LN
|
3881.41
|
1451.78
|
139.88
|
First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ETF
|
LMBS US
|
3883.91
|
1814.09
|
137.34
|
CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF
|
CSAV CN
|
709.92
|
719.82
|
133.64
|
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF
|
GSY US
|
2726.36
|
666.10
|
115.94
|
PIMCO Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund
|
BOND US
|
2863.00
|
748.65
|
113.73
|
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF
|
ZLB CN
|
1777.80
|
726.85
|
91.72
|
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
|
FIXD US
|
1182.97
|
734.11
|
91.60
|
ARK Web x.O ETF
|
ARKW US
|
497.13
|
-4.88
|
83.81
|
Firozeh Asia
|
FIRO1
|
116.85
|
85.76
|
77.87
|
ICBC CICC USD Money Market ETF
|
9011 HK
|
212.36
|
215.95
|
75.81
|
Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF
|
FLTB US
|
213.99
|
81.48
|
73.78
|
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
|
FMB US
|
1193.42
|
660.99
|
63.54
|
IQ Ultra Short Duration Etf
|
ULTR US
|
92.71
|
92.59
|
62.60
Investors have tended to invest in actively managed Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs during November.