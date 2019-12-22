ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested ETFs And ETPs Listed In Japan Reached A New Record High Of US$391.89 Billion At The End Of November 2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in Japan saw net outflows of US$949 million in November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$35.74 billion. Assets invested in the Japanese ETF/ETP industry have increased slightly, from US$391.87 billion at the end of October to a record US$391.89 billion, according to ETFGI's November 2019 Japanese ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
At the end of November 2019, the Japan ETFs/ETPs industry had 224 ETFs/ETPs, with 259 listings, from 19 providers on 2 exchanges.
Highlights
- Assets invested in the Japanese ETF/ETP industry hit a new record of $391.89 billion.
- YTD the Bank of Japan has purchased $38 Bn in ETFs/ETPs and reports holding $255 Bn in ETFs/ETPs.
- Year-to-date net inflows of $35.74 billion are the 4thhighest behind November 2015 with $39.52 billion
- Assets invested in the Japanese ETF/ETP industry increased for 6 consecutive months.
“During November the S&P 500 gained 3.6% as global markets were resistant to fears of inflation and showed optimism on the trade talks. Global equities as measured by the S&P Global BMI were up 2.5% and the
S&P Emerging BMI gained 0.1%.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Japan ETF and ETP asset growth as at the end of November 2019
Leveraged/Inverse ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan had net inflows of $306 million in November, bringing inflows for the year to November 2019 to $2.84 billion, greater than the $741 million in net outflows leveraged/Inverse products had in the year to November 2018. Alternative ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan had net inflows of $78 million in November, bringing inflows for the year to November 2019 to $335 million, higher than the $71 million in net outflows Alternative products had in the year to November 2018. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan saw net outflows of $1.14 billion in November 2019, bringing net inflows for the year to November 2019 to $36.37 billion, substantially less than the $61.73 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted in the year to November 2018.
At the end of November 2019, the Bank of Japan held ETF/ETP assets of $255 Bn. During November 2019, the Bank of Japan purchased ETF/ETP assets to the value of $1 Bn and YTD $38 Bn.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF’s by net new assets, which collectively gathered $1.74 billion in November, the MAXIS NIKKEI225 ETF (1346 JP) gathered $436.84 million alone.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets November 2019: Japan
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
MAXIS NIKKEI225 ETF
|
1346 JP
|
13,613.86
|
(71.93)
|
436.84
|
NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Double Inverse Index Exchange Traded Fund
|
1357 JP
|
2,428.47
|
2,209.10
|
234.38
|
NEXT FUNDS Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT Index ETF
|
1343 JP
|
3,514.02
|
139.35
|
119.71
|
SMDAM REIT Index ETF
|
1398 JP
|
931.31
|
294.88
|
98.70
|
Daiwa ETF Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT Index
|
1488 JP
|
1,116.76
|
323.16
|
98.60
|
Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
|
1321 JP
|
57,542.82
|
(675.75)
|
94.49
|
Listed Index Fund J-REIT (Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT Index) Bi-Monthly Dividend Payment Type
|
1345 JP
|
2,484.30
|
(51.84)
|
89.81
|
Kokusai S&P500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index ETF
|
1552 JP
|
291.37
|
335.92
|
78.13
|
MAXIS J-REIT ETF
|
1597 JP
|
1,503.10
|
(18.90)
|
71.71
|
One ETF Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT Index
|
2556 JP
|
238.75
|
235.99
|
64.44
|
iShares Japan REIT ETF
|
1476 JP
|
2,433.26
|
584.45
|
62.64
|
NZAM ETF Nikkei 225
|
2525 JP
|
592.90
|
537.96
|
59.31
|
MAXIS JPX-Nikkei Index 400 ETF
|
1593 JP
|
3,827.15
|
735.14
|
43.26
|
Listed Index Fund JPX-Nikkei Index 400
|
1592 JP
|
2,020.94
|
247.04
|
41.41
|
One ETF JPX-Nikkei 400
|
1474 JP
|
1,342.55
|
244.26
|
29.48
|
Rakuten ETF-Nikkei 225 Double Inverse Index
|
1459 JP
|
221.29
|
187.47
|
29.04
|
Simplex - Nikkei Average Bear Double Exchange Trade Fund
|
1360 JP
|
381.23
|
292.81
|
28.63
|
NZAM ETF J-REIT Core Index
|
2527 JP
|
319.34
|
278.92
|
23.83
|
iShares USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond JPY Hedged ETF
|
1496 JP
|
154.20
|
58.29
|
20.74
|
NZAM ETF J-REIT Index
|
1595 JP
|
2,058.08
|
155.93
|
18.29
Investors have tended to invest in Leveraged/Inverse and Alternative ETFs/ETPs in November.