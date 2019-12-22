 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested ETFs And ETPs Listed In Japan Reached A New Record High Of US$391.89 Billion At The End Of November 2019

Date 22/12/2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in Japan saw net outflows of US$949 million in November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$35.74 billion. Assets invested in the Japanese ETF/ETP industry have increased slightly, from US$391.87 billion at the end of October to a record US$391.89 billion, according to ETFGI's November 2019 Japanese ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

At the end of November 2019, the Japan ETFs/ETPs industry had 224 ETFs/ETPs, with 259 listings, from 19 providers on 2 exchanges.

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the Japanese ETF/ETP industry hit a new record of $391.89 billion.
  • YTD the Bank of Japan has purchased $38 Bn in ETFs/ETPs and reports holding $255 Bn in ETFs/ETPs. 
  • Year-to-date net inflows of $35.74 billion are the 4thhighest behind November 2015 with $39.52 billion 
  • Assets invested in the Japanese ETF/ETP industry increased for 6 consecutive months.

“During November the S&P 500 gained 3.6% as global markets were resistant to fears of inflation and showed optimism on the trade talks.  Global equities as measured by the S&P Global BMI were up 2.5% and the 
S&P Emerging BMI gained 0.1%.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Japan ETF and ETP asset growth as at the end of November 2019

ETFGI_Japan_Fig_1_Nov19

Leveraged/Inverse ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan had net inflows of $306 million in November, bringing inflows for the year to November 2019 to $2.84 billion, greater than the $741 million in net outflows leveraged/Inverse products had in the year to November 2018. Alternative ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan had net inflows of $78 million in November, bringing inflows for the year to November 2019 to $335 million, higher than the $71 million in net outflows Alternative products had in the year to November 2018. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan saw net outflows of $1.14 billion in November 2019, bringing net inflows for the year to November 2019 to $36.37 billion, substantially less than the $61.73 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted in the year to November 2018. 

ETFGI_Japan_Fig_2_Nov19

At the end of November 2019, the Bank of Japan held ETF/ETP assets of $255 Bn. During November 2019, the Bank of Japan purchased ETF/ETP assets to the value of $1 Bn and YTD $38 Bn.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF’s by net new assets, which collectively gathered $1.74 billion in November, the MAXIS NIKKEI225 ETF (1346 JP) gathered $436.84 million alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets November 2019: Japan

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Nov-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Nov-19

MAXIS NIKKEI225 ETF

1346 JP

  13,613.86 

     (71.93)

    436.84 

NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Double Inverse Index Exchange Traded Fund

1357 JP

   2,428.47 

  2,209.10 

    234.38 

NEXT FUNDS Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT Index ETF

1343 JP

   3,514.02 

     139.35 

    119.71 

SMDAM REIT Index ETF

1398 JP

      931.31 

     294.88 

      98.70 

Daiwa ETF Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT Index

1488 JP

   1,116.76 

     323.16 

      98.60 

Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund

1321 JP

  57,542.82 

   (675.75)

      94.49 

Listed Index Fund J-REIT (Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT Index) Bi-Monthly Dividend Payment Type

1345 JP

   2,484.30 

     (51.84)

      89.81 

Kokusai S&P500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index ETF

1552 JP

      291.37 

     335.92 

      78.13 

MAXIS J-REIT ETF

1597 JP

   1,503.10 

     (18.90)

      71.71 

One ETF Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT Index

2556 JP

      238.75 

     235.99 

      64.44 

iShares Japan REIT ETF

1476 JP

   2,433.26 

     584.45 

      62.64 

NZAM ETF Nikkei 225

2525 JP

      592.90 

     537.96 

      59.31 

MAXIS JPX-Nikkei Index 400 ETF

1593 JP

   3,827.15 

     735.14 

      43.26 

Listed Index Fund JPX-Nikkei Index 400

1592 JP

   2,020.94 

     247.04 

      41.41 

One ETF JPX-Nikkei 400

1474 JP

   1,342.55 

     244.26 

      29.48 

Rakuten ETF-Nikkei 225 Double Inverse Index

1459 JP

      221.29 

     187.47 

      29.04 

Simplex - Nikkei Average Bear Double Exchange Trade Fund

1360 JP

      381.23 

     292.81 

      28.63 

NZAM ETF J-REIT Core Index

2527 JP

      319.34 

     278.92 

      23.83 

iShares USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond JPY Hedged ETF

1496 JP

      154.20 

       58.29 

      20.74 

NZAM ETF J-REIT Index

1595 JP

   2,058.08 

     155.93 

      18.29 

 

Investors have tended to invest in Leveraged/Inverse and Alternative ETFs/ETPs in November.