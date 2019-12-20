ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested ETFs And ETPs Listed In Europe Reached A New Record High Of US$982.14 Billion In November 2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe gathered net inflows of US$15.92 billion in November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$104.81 billion. Assets invested in the European ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 2.3%, from US$959.96 billion at the end of October, to a record US$982.14 billion, according to ETFGI's November 2019 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in the European ETF/ETP industry soared to a record $982.14 billionin November
- Assets are up 27.9% year to date which is greater than the 17.6% CAGR over the past 10 years
- During November 2019, ETFs/ETPs listed in Europeattracted $15.92 billion in net inflows, the 4thhighest monthly inflow on record
- Year-to-date net inflows of $104.81 billion are the 2ndhighest behind November 2017 with $108.17 billion
“During November the S&P 500 gained 3.6% as global markets were resistant to fears of inflation and showed optimism on the trade talks. Global equities as measured by the S&P Global BMI were up 2.5% and the S&P Emerging BMI gained 0.1%.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Europe ETF and ETP asset growth as at the end of November 2019
At the end of November 2019, the European ETF/ETP industry had 2,210 ETFs/ETPs, with 8,420 listings, from 71 providers on 27 exchanges.
Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe gathered net inflows of $12.10 billion in November 2019, bringing net inflows for the year to November 2019 to $36.63 billion, slightly less than the $37 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted for the year to November 2018. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe gathered net inflows of $3.87 billion in November, bringing net inflows for the year to November 2019 to $55.91 billion, considerably greater than the $14.43 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted for the year to November 2018.Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $421 million in net outflows bringing net inflows to $8.31 billion for the year to November 2019, which is greater than the $2.55 billion in net inflows gathered for the year to November 2018.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF’s by net new assets, which collectively gathered $10.80 billion in November. The iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF (IWDA LN)gathered $1.44 billion alone.
Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in November 2019: Europe
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF
|
IWDA LN
|
21,809.30
|
4,351.44
|
1,443.42
|
iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF
|
IEBC LN
|
14,735.25
|
6,216.04
|
1,322.11
|
UBS ETF-MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF A - Acc
|
EMMUSC SW
|
1,539.62
|
452.67
|
848.82
|
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Govt Bond UCITS ETF
|
SEML LN
|
10,131.19
|
3,267.32
|
808.29
|
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays EM Local Bond UCITS ETF
|
SYBM GY
|
3,973.43
|
658.09
|
675.04
|
iShares Core MSCI Japan IMI UCITS ETF
|
IJPA LN
|
5,349.02
|
1,608.88
|
625.37
|
Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF
|
VMID LN
|
2,897.52
|
1,763.27
|
616.61
|
iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF
|
CSSPX SW
|
35,666.77
|
(609.56)
|
533.02
|
iShares Core MSCI EM IMI UCITS ETF
|
EMIM LN
|
13,482.84
|
2,033.04
|
490.95
|
iShares Edge MSCI Europe Value Factor UCITS ETF
|
IEFV LN
|
1,173.44
|
173.63
|
482.71
|
iShares MSCI Europe Mid Cap UCITS ETF
|
EUMD LN
|
510.61
|
(125.69)
|
480.19
|
iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor UCITS ETF
|
IUVL LN
|
1,343.75
|
559.55
|
369.00
|
iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor UCITS ETF
|
IWVL LN
|
2,276.36
|
385.46
|
341.76
|
iShares USD Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF - Acc
|
TBX1 SW
|
1,070.77
|
1,066.04
|
317.96
|
iShares USD Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF - Acc
|
IB01 LN
|
2,584.16
|
2,567.73
|
268.00
|
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI USA SF UCITS ETF (USD) A-acc
|
MUUSAS SW
|
595.57
|
360.28
|
261.93
|
iShares Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF
|
CSSX5E SW
|
4,305.96
|
(293.89)
|
243.46
|
iShares EURO STOXX UCITS ETF (DE)
|
SXXEEX GY
|
2,062.96
|
169.72
|
236.69
|
LYXOR UCITS ETF MSCI WORLD - MONTHLY HEDGED D-EUR
|
WLDH FP
|
560.08
|
313.44
|
224.54
|
iShares Diversified Commodity Swap UCITS ETF
|
ICOM LN
|
1,463.73
|
566.51
|
205.62
The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $732 million in November. The Amundi Physical Metals PLC (GOLD FP) gathered $182.46 million alone.
Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in November 2019: Europe
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
Amundi Physical Metals PLC
|
GOLD FP
|
822.52
|
794.85
|
182.46
|
WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold
|
SGBS LN
|
2,532.64
|
1,578.83
|
146.24
|
BNP Paribas EUR Hedged RICI Enhanced Energy ER Index ETC
|
B4NX GY
|
116.95
|
120.60
|
120.56
|
Xetra Gold EUR
|
4GLD GY
|
9,480.72
|
871.76
|
102.05
|
Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC
|
XAD1 GY
|
2,369.63
|
380.24
|
49.67
|
Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC
|
XGLD LN
|
1,141.76
|
279.04
|
48.82
|
Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC (EUR)
|
XAD5 GY
|
3,188.77
|
307.69
|
29.40
|
WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged
|
GBSP LN
|
432.70
|
223.89
|
18.65
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short
|
3OIS LN
|
49.85
|
44.82
|
18.34
|
WisdomTree Copper
|
COPA LN
|
219.18
|
52.77
|
16.06
Investors have tended to invest in core Equity and core Fixed Income ETFs and ETPs in November.