ETFGI Reports That Assets In ETFs/ETPs Listed Globally Are Again Over The 6 Trillion US Dollar Milestone At The End Of May 2020

Date 16/06/2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in the global ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 4.7%, from US$5.84 trillion at the end of April 2020, to US$6.10 trillion at the end of May. ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$48 billion during May, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$225.41 billion which is significantly higher than the US$140.54 billion gathered at this point last year, according to ETFGI's May 2020 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets break through $6 trillion milestone again to $6.11 trillion at the end of May the 4th highest on record.
  • ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $48 billion during May
  • Year-to-date net inflows of $225.41 billion are the 2nd highest behind only 2017 when $284.02 billion was gathered at this point
  • During May Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs gathered the highest net inflows of $31.26 billion. 

“The S&P 500 gained 4.8% in May and remains only 5.0% down from its level at the beginning of the year, as markets anticipated relief from a COVID-19-driven economic slowdown. Developed markets outside the U.S. were also up 4.8% for the month with Sweden (up 9.9%) and Germany (up 9.2%) the top performers, while Hong Kong (down 7.7%), was the only market to be down for the month due to recent political turmoil. Emerging markets lagged during the month, gaining 1.3% as the economic impact of virus shutdowns remains somewhat more uncertain compared to developed regions.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of May 2020

ETFGI_ETF_ETP_Global_May2020

At the end of May 2020, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 8,073 ETFs/ETPs, with 16,136 listings, assets of US$6.11 trillion, from 453 providers on 71 exchanges in 58 countries.

During May 2020, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $48.02 billion. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $31.26 billion during May, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $66.89 billion, lower than the $79.37 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted at this point in 2019. Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $10.09 billion in net inflows bringing net inflows for 2020 to $48.66 billion, which is much greater than the $2.06 billion in net outflows reported at this point in 2019. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally reported net outflows of $181 million during May, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $67.86 billion, which is more than the $51.0 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2019. 

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $35.20 billion at the end of May, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF gathered $4.32 billion alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows May 2020: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
May-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 May-20

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

 

HYG US

24,626.97

6,305.42

4,324.51

TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund

 

1306 JP

108,781.07

14,049.90

3,745.53

Invesco QQQ Trust

 

QQQ US

109,486.97

12,635.47

3,675.38

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

 

LQD US

49,711.38

12,216.66

2,742.83

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

 

BND US

53,652.58

2,960.15

2,119.56

Daiwa ETF TOPIX 

 

1305 JP

51,498.96

6,958.33

1,773.52

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

 

VCSH US

26,327.06

392.39

1,711.98

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

 

AGG US

72,995.18

651.27

1,658.17

Listed Index Fund TOPIX

 

1308 JP

49,563.92

7,220.73

1,504.12

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

 

XLV US

26,821.32

6,100.64

1,464.73

Vanguard Information Technology ETF

 

VGT US

30,073.40

2,774.59

1,345.02

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

 

VCIT US

29,541.90

3,368.31

1,299.46

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

 

JPST US

11,378.32

1,144.41

1,273.22

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

 

XLC US

9,424.87

2,400.70

1,077.72

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

 

JNK US

11,606.90

366.48

997.61

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

 

IGSB US

16,741.24

3,426.40

974.06

iShares National Muni Bond ETF

 

MUB US

16,386.38

977.94

961.77

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

 

SPIB US

6,311.99

1,235.11

897.28

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

 

GDX US

14,662.77

71.52

864.94

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

 

BSV US

23,439.54

272.99

785.28

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $10.25 billion in May. The SPDR Gold Shares - Acc (GLD US) gathered $3.69 billion alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows April 2020: Global

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 May-20

NNA 
(US$ Mn) 
YTD 2020

NNA 
(US$ Mn) 
May-20

SPDR Gold Shares - Acc

GLD US

61,379.93

12,481.74

3,688.49

SG ETC WTI Oil +2x Daily Leveraged Collateralized - Acc

OIL2L IM

2,481.03

1,537.20

1,537.20

iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc

SGLN LN

12,573.53

4,398.15

1,306.95

iShares Gold Trust - Acc

IAU US

24,542.10

4,434.98

1,084.72

iShares Silver Trust - Acc

SLV US

8,144.19

1,545.94

847.09

NEXT NOTES Nikkei TOCOM Leveraged Crude Oil ETN - Acc

2038 JP

1,305.27

1,282.41

392.40

Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc

SGLD LN

11,419.79

3,183.21

384.26

VelocityShares Daily 3x Long Natural Gas ETN - Acc

UGAZ US

560.90

459.27

382.98

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - Acc

CRUD LN

2,612.96

2,100.93

352.32

Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC (EUR) - Acc

XAD5 GY

3,873.40

114.67

275.90

Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income and commodities ETFs/ETPs at the end of May.

 