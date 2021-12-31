ETFGI Reports Record Net Inflows Of US$42.62 Billion Invested Into ETFs Listed In Canada At The End Of November 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported record net inflows of US$42.62 billion invested in ETFs listed in Canada at the end of November. ETFs listed in Canada saw net inflows of US$4.57 billion during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$42.62 billion. At the end of the month, Canadian ETF assets decreased by 1.6%, from US$267 billion at the end of October to US$263 billion, according to ETFGI's November 2021 Canadian ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets of $263 Bn invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Canada at the end of November 2021 are the 2nd highest on record.
- Record YTD 2021 net inflows of $42.62 Bn beat the prior record of $28.25 Bn gathered in YTD 2020.
- $42.67 Bn YTD net inflows are $11.04 Bn greater than the full year 2020 record net inflows $31.63 Bn.
- $45.99 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.
- Assets increased 30.3% YTD in 2021, going from US$202 Bn at end of 2020, to US$267 Bn.
- 29th month of consecutive net inflows
- Equity ETFs and ETPs listed in Canada gathered a record $19.88 Bn in YTD net inflows 2021.
“Due to the growing threat of a new COVID variant Omicron, the S&P 500 declined 0.69% in November, however, the index is up 23.18% year to date. Developed markets, excluding the US, experienced a fall of 4.94% in November. Israel (down 1.03%) and the US (down 1.47%) experienced the smallest losses among the developed markets in November, while Luxembourg suffered the biggest loss of 16.90%. Emerging markets declined 3.53% during November. United Arab Emirates (up 8.15%) and Chile (up 5.51%) gained the most, whilst Turkey (down 13.72%) and Poland (down 11.95%) witnessed the largest declines.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Growth in Canadian ETF assets as of the end of November 2021
At the end of November 2021, the Canadian ETF industry had 961 ETFs, with 1,197 listings, assets of $263 Bn, from 41 providers listed on 2 exchanges.
Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $3.05 Bn over November, bringing net inflows year to date to $19.88 Bn, higher than the $13.67 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted YTD at the end of November 2020. Fixed income ETFs had net inflows of $98 Mn during November, bringing net inflows YTD 2021 to $5.06 Bn, which is higher than the $4.47 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of November 2020. Commodities ETFs reported net outflows of $4 Mn during November, bringing net inflows for the year to November 2021 to $111 Mn, lower than the $558 Mn in net inflows commodities products had YTD in 2020. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $706 Mn over the month, gathering net inflows YTD of $11.94 Bn, higher than the $8.85 Bn in net inflows active products had reported YTD in 2020.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $2.86 Bn during November. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (XIU CN) gathered $641 Mn largest individual net inflow.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets November 2021: Canada
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
XIU CN
|
8,375.87
|
(272.90)
|
640.56
|
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
|
XEI CN
|
1,132.38
|
336.17
|
271.50
|
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
|
ZEB CN
|
1,967.93
|
568.13
|
251.89
|
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index Fund
|
XFN CN
|
1,309.91
|
347.47
|
182.51
|
CIBC US Equity Index ETF
|
CUEI CN
|
183.06
|
180.89
|
148.15
|
iShares MSCI EAFE IMI Index Fund
|
XEF CN
|
4,677.35
|
1,124.14
|
133.14
|
Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF
|
VFV CN
|
4,873.74
|
1,243.45
|
125.88
|
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZAG CN
|
4,891.73
|
950.05
|
121.88
|
CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF
|
ETHX/U CN
|
485.61
|
254.41
|
112.23
|
CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF
|
ETHX/B CN
|
832.89
|
576.96
|
99.20
|
BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF
|
ZEA CN
|
4,118.04
|
616.02
|
97.64
|
BMO S&P 500 Hedged To CAD Index ETF
|
ZUE CN
|
1,330.31
|
(667.02)
|
96.38
|
AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF
|
QBTL CN
|
251.20
|
259.13
|
89.50
|
iShares US Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
XSU CN
|
495.39
|
159.49
|
84.87
|
Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio
|
VEQT CN
|
1,255.57
|
709.61
|
70.02
|
3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF
|
BTCQ/U CN
|
1,275.26
|
990.33
|
69.51
|
Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF
|
VUN CN
|
3,989.06
|
1,042.56
|
68.27
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZPR CN
|
1,866.27
|
37.20
|
68.02
|
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap EX North America Index ETF
|
VIU CN
|
2,153.41
|
721.81
|
66.98
|
NBI Active International Equity ETF
|
NINT CN
|
63.84
|
66.63
|
65.87
Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during November.