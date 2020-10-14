ETFGI Reports Net Inflows Into ETFs And ETPs Listed In The US At The End Of Q3 Are US$299.86 Billion Significantly More Than The US$196.54 Billion Gathered At The End Of Q3 2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in US gained net inflows of US$35.54 billion during September, bringing year-to-date net inflows through the end of Q3 to US$299.86 billion which is significantly more than the US$196.54 billion net inflows gathered at the end of Q3 2019. Assets invested in the US ETFs/ETPs industry have decreased by 2.5%, from US$4.85 trillion at the end of August, to US$4.73 trillion, according to ETFGI's September 2020 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- During September 2020, ETFs and ETPs listed in US attracted $35.54 billion in net inflows with Equity products being the most attractive among all asset classes.
- Year-to-date through end of Q3 net inflows of $299.86 billion are much higher than the $196.54 billion gathered at the end of Q3 2019.
- Assets of $4.73 trillion invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in US at the end of September are the 2nd highest on record.
“The S&P 500 declined 3.8% in September, with concerns over back-to-school (and resulting COVID cases), U.S. elections and stimulus talks. Strong prior month gains boosted the index high to close up 8.9% for Q3. Global equities declined 3.1% in September, as measured by the S&P Global BMI. Despite the monthly decline, the global benchmark managed to finish Q3 up 8.1% Q3 and up 0.7% YTD. Emerging markets, declined 2.2% in September but closed up 9.0% for Q3.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of September 2020
The US ETF/ETP industry had 2,371 ETFs and ETPs, assets of $4.73 trillion, from 165 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of Q3 2020.
During September 2020, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $35.54 billion. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in US reported net inflows of $18.09 billion over September, bringing YTD net inflows for 2020 to $76.36 billion, more than the $74.85 billion in net inflows Equity products had attracted for the corresponding period to Q3 2019. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in US reported net inflows of $10.11 billion over September, bringing YTD net inflows for 2020 to $130.39 billion, more than the $96.34 billion in net inflows Fixed income products had attracted for the corresponding period to Q3 2019. Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered $1.43 billion in September bring YTD inflows to $44.56 billion which is significantly more than he $9.43 billion gathered in Q3 2019. Active ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $5.45 billion, bringing the YTD net inflows to $36.14 billion for 2020, which is higher than the $17.02 billion in net inflows for the corresponding period to September 2019.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $32.72 billion during September. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV US) gathered 3.89 billion alone.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets September 2020: US
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
|
IVV US
|
211,987.51
|
7,259.01
|
3,894.75
|
Invesco QQQ Trust
|
QQQ US
|
135,714.21
|
18,431.77
|
3,769.45
|
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
|
VTI US
|
161,857.54
|
17,941.48
|
3,752.93
|
Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF
|
VXUS US
|
26,218.79
|
8,458.48
|
2,291.43
|
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
|
BND US
|
62,278.25
|
11,223.25
|
1,962.22
|
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
|
AGG US
|
80,896.61
|
8,086.85
|
1,938.47
|
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
|
BNDX US
|
32,425.99
|
7,151.14
|
1,834.18
|
ProShares UltraPro QQQ
|
TQQQ US
|
8,775.46
|
937.60
|
1,684.25
|
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
|
VOO US
|
160,023.80
|
17,934.37
|
1,610.89
|
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF
|
KWEB US
|
2,832.83
|
2,195.00
|
1,167.10
|
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
|
SPY US
|
293,891.30
|
(29,615.04)
|
1,118.81
|
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
VCSH US
|
32,706.31
|
6,207.37
|
1,053.62
|
Vanguard Value ETF
|
VTV US
|
51,050.59
|
2,411.52
|
1,022.27
|
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
|
TLT US
|
19,094.45
|
(1,633.48)
|
1,018.97
|
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
|
IEFA US
|
71,276.18
|
3,426.50
|
942.31
|
Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund
|
XLI US
|
12,179.73
|
2,521.19
|
830.48
|
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
|
BIV US
|
14,905.76
|
512.75
|
757.24
|
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
|
JPST US
|
14,599.47
|
4,310.91
|
710.83
|
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
|
VIG US
|
47,268.92
|
3,781.38
|
690.36
|
ARK Innovation ETF
|
ARKK US
|
8,871.34
|
4,208.00
|
674.31
The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $2.95 billion during September. The SPDR Gold Shares (GLD US) gathered $1.12 billion alone.
Top 10 ETPs by net new assets September 2020: US
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
SPDR Gold Shares
|
GLD US
|
75,827.44
|
21,165.19
|
1,117.39
|
iShares Gold Trust
|
IAU US
|
31,430.00
|
9,073.29
|
809.41
|
Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund
|
UUP US
|
740.61
|
551.85
|
335.96
|
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038
|
FNGU US
|
862.55
|
236.21
|
236.21
|
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
|
GLDM US
|
3,561.27
|
2,010.65
|
169.39
|
ProShares Ultra Silver
|
AGQ US
|
625.13
|
296.47
|
69.13
|
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN
|
VXX US
|
1,037.02
|
(643.87)
|
65.41
|
Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF
|
PPLT US
|
1,089.77
|
428.02
|
54.88
|
Teucrium Soybean Fund
|
SOYB US
|
128.51
|
92.68
|
47.50
|
MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038
|
FNGD US
|
88.23
|
128.54
|
46.87
Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during September.