 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

ETFGI Reports Net Inflows Into ETFs And ETPs Listed In The US At The End Of Q3 Are US$299.86 Billion Significantly More Than The US$196.54 Billion Gathered At The End Of Q3 2019

Date 14/10/2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in US gained net inflows of US$35.54 billion during September, bringing year-to-date net inflows through the end of Q3 to US$299.86 billion which is significantly more than the US$196.54 billion net inflows gathered at the end of Q3 2019.  Assets invested in the US ETFs/ETPs industry have decreased by 2.5%, from US$4.85 trillion at the end of August, to US$4.73 trillion, according to ETFGI's September 2020 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • During September 2020, ETFs and ETPs listed in US attracted $35.54 billion in net inflows with Equity products being the most attractive among all asset classes.
  • Year-to-date through end of Q3 net inflows of $299.86 billion are much higher than the $196.54 billion gathered at the end of Q3 2019.
  • Assets of $4.73 trillion invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in US at the end of September are the 2nd highest on record.

“The S&P 500 declined 3.8% in September, with concerns over back-to-school (and resulting COVID cases), U.S. elections and stimulus talks. Strong prior month gains boosted the index high to close up 8.9% for Q3.  Global equities declined 3.1% in September, as measured by the S&P Global BMI. Despite the monthly decline, the global benchmark managed to finish Q3 up 8.1% Q3 and up 0.7% YTD. Emerging markets, declined 2.2% in September but closed up 9.0% for Q3.”  According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of September 2020

ETFGI_Q3_US_2020

The US ETF/ETP industry had 2,371 ETFs and ETPs, assets of $4.73 trillion, from 165 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of Q3 2020.

During September 2020, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $35.54 billion. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in US reported net inflows of $18.09 billion over September, bringing YTD net inflows for 2020 to $76.36 billion, more than the $74.85 billion in net inflows Equity products had attracted for the corresponding period to Q3 2019. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in US reported net inflows of $10.11 billion over September, bringing YTD net inflows for 2020 to $130.39 billion, more than the $96.34 billion in net inflows Fixed income products had attracted for the corresponding period to Q3 2019.  Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered $1.43 billion in September bring YTD inflows to $44.56 billion which is significantly more than he $9.43 billion gathered in Q3 2019. Active ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $5.45 billion, bringing the YTD net inflows to $36.14 billion for 2020, which is higher than the $17.02 billion in net inflows for the corresponding period to September 2019.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $32.72 billion during September. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV US) gathered 3.89 billion alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets September 2020: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Sept-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Sep-20

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

IVV US

211,987.51

7,259.01

3,894.75

Invesco QQQ Trust

QQQ US

135,714.21

18,431.77

3,769.45

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

161,857.54

17,941.48

3,752.93

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

VXUS US

26,218.79

8,458.48

2,291.43

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

62,278.25

11,223.25

1,962.22

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

AGG US

80,896.61

8,086.85

1,938.47

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

BNDX US

32,425.99

7,151.14

1,834.18

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

TQQQ US

8,775.46

937.60

1,684.25

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

VOO US

160,023.80

17,934.37

1,610.89

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

KWEB US

2,832.83

2,195.00

1,167.10

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPY US

293,891.30

(29,615.04)

1,118.81

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

VCSH US

32,706.31

6,207.37

1,053.62

Vanguard Value ETF

VTV US

51,050.59

2,411.52

1,022.27

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

TLT US

19,094.45

(1,633.48)

1,018.97

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

IEFA US

71,276.18

3,426.50

942.31

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLI US

12,179.73

2,521.19

830.48

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

BIV US

14,905.76

512.75

757.24

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

JPST US

14,599.47

4,310.91

710.83

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

VIG US

47,268.92

3,781.38

690.36

ARK Innovation ETF

ARKK US

8,871.34

4,208.00

674.31

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $2.95 billion during September. The SPDR Gold Shares (GLD US) gathered $1.12 billion alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets September 2020: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Sep-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2020

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Sep-20

SPDR Gold Shares

GLD US

75,827.44

21,165.19

1,117.39

iShares Gold Trust

IAU US

31,430.00

9,073.29

809.41

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

UUP US

740.61

551.85

335.96

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038

FNGU US

862.55

236.21

236.21

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

GLDM US

3,561.27

2,010.65

169.39

ProShares Ultra Silver

AGQ US

625.13

296.47

69.13

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

VXX US

1,037.02

(643.87)

65.41

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

PPLT US

1,089.77

428.02

54.88

Teucrium Soybean Fund

SOYB US

128.51

92.68

47.50

MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038

FNGD US

88.23

128.54

46.87


https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon


 Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during September.