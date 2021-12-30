 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

ETFGI Reports Net Inflow Of US$2.59 Billion Into Currency Hedged ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally During November 2021

Date 30/12/2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that currency hedged ETFs and ETPs listed globally reported net inflows of US$2.59 billion during November bringing year to date net inflows to US$32.00 billion. Total assets invested in currency hedged ETFs and ETPs decreased by 1.3% from US$278 billion at the end of October to US$274 billion, with a 5-year CAGR of 15.3%, according to ETFGI’s November 2021 Currency hedged ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service.  (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.) 


Highlights

  • $247 Bn invested in Currency Hedged ETFs and ETPs listed globally at end of November 2021 are the 2nd highest.
  • Year-to-date assets invested in Currency Hedged ETFs and ETPs listed globally have increased 15.7% going from $237 Bn at end of 2020 to $274 Bn at the end of November.
  • Currency hedged ETFs and ETPs listed globally reported net inflows of $2.59 billion during November.
  • Net inflows of $32.00 Bn YTD are the 3rd highest. The record $59.81 Bn was gathered in YTD 2015.
  • $32.00 Bn YTD net inflows are $11.46 Bn below the full year 2020 record net inflows $43.46 Bn.
  • $38.72 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.
  • 20th month of consecutive net inflows

“Due to the growing threat of a new COVID variant Omicron, the S&P 500 declined 0.69% in November, however, the index is up 23.18% year to date. Developed markets, excluding the US, experienced a fall of 4.94% in November. Israel (down 1.03%) and the US (down 1.47%) experienced the smallest losses among the developed markets in November, while Luxembourg suffered the biggest loss of 16.90%. Emerging markets declined 3.53% during November. United Arab Emirates (up 8.15%) and Chile (up 5.51%) gained the most, whilst Turkey (down 13.72%) and Poland (down 11.95%) witnessed the largest declines.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

ETFGI_Currency_Nov21

At the end of November, there were 719 currency hedged ETFs/ETPs, with 1,757 listings, assets of $274 Bn,
from 81 providers listed on 33 exchanges in 25 countries hedging against 15 different currencies. Year to date, 20 new currency hedged ETFs/ETPs were launched, while 46 products were closed from 17 different providers.

The top 10 currency hedged ETFs/ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.32 Bn during November.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX US) gathered $480.39 Mn, the largest individual net inflow for the month. 

Top 10 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2021: Currency hedged

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ million)

Nov-21

ADV
(US$ million)
Nov-21

NNA
(US$ million)
YTD 2021

 

NNA
(US$ million)
Nov-21

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

BNDX US

46,131.06

129.62

9,904.85

480.39

iShares Global Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF - Eur Hdg Acc

AEGE GY

287.84

0.00

292.71

183.28

AMUNDI S&P 500 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED EUR (C) - Acc

500H FP

1,439.41

3.23

(134.36)

105.48

BMO S&P 500 Hedged To CAD Index ETF

ZUE CN

1,330.31

6.90

(667.02)

96.38

AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF

QBTL CN

251.20

4.37

259.13

89.50

iShares US Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSU CN

495.39

13.48

159.49

84.87

iShares Global Corp Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Hdg

36B7 GY

441.17

0.93

101.21

78.76

UBS ETF (IE) CMCI Composite SF UCITS ETF (EUR) A-acc

CCEUAS SW

485.10

0.36

158.47

76.82

iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF  (CAD-Hedged)

XSP CN

6,332.98

31.64

84.41

65.81

Xtrackers USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF (DR) - EUR - EUR Hdg

XDGE GY

326.27

0.41

(273.86)

63.11

 https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon