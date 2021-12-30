ETFGI Reports Net Inflow Of US$2.59 Billion Into Currency Hedged ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally During November 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that currency hedged ETFs and ETPs listed globally reported net inflows of US$2.59 billion during November bringing year to date net inflows to US$32.00 billion. Total assets invested in currency hedged ETFs and ETPs decreased by 1.3% from US$278 billion at the end of October to US$274 billion, with a 5-year CAGR of 15.3%, according to ETFGI’s November 2021 Currency hedged ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- $247 Bn invested in Currency Hedged ETFs and ETPs listed globally at end of November 2021 are the 2nd highest.
- Year-to-date assets invested in Currency Hedged ETFs and ETPs listed globally have increased 15.7% going from $237 Bn at end of 2020 to $274 Bn at the end of November.
- Currency hedged ETFs and ETPs listed globally reported net inflows of $2.59 billion during November.
- Net inflows of $32.00 Bn YTD are the 3rd highest. The record $59.81 Bn was gathered in YTD 2015.
- $32.00 Bn YTD net inflows are $11.46 Bn below the full year 2020 record net inflows $43.46 Bn.
- $38.72 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.
- 20th month of consecutive net inflows
“Due to the growing threat of a new COVID variant Omicron, the S&P 500 declined 0.69% in November, however, the index is up 23.18% year to date. Developed markets, excluding the US, experienced a fall of 4.94% in November. Israel (down 1.03%) and the US (down 1.47%) experienced the smallest losses among the developed markets in November, while Luxembourg suffered the biggest loss of 16.90%. Emerging markets declined 3.53% during November. United Arab Emirates (up 8.15%) and Chile (up 5.51%) gained the most, whilst Turkey (down 13.72%) and Poland (down 11.95%) witnessed the largest declines.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
At the end of November, there were 719 currency hedged ETFs/ETPs, with 1,757 listings, assets of $274 Bn,
from 81 providers listed on 33 exchanges in 25 countries hedging against 15 different currencies. Year to date, 20 new currency hedged ETFs/ETPs were launched, while 46 products were closed from 17 different providers.
The top 10 currency hedged ETFs/ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.32 Bn during November.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX US) gathered $480.39 Mn, the largest individual net inflow for the month.
Top 10 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2021: Currency hedged
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
Nov-21
|
ADV
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
|
BNDX US
|
46,131.06
|
129.62
|
9,904.85
|
480.39
|
iShares Global Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF - Eur Hdg Acc
|
AEGE GY
|
287.84
|
0.00
|
292.71
|
183.28
|
AMUNDI S&P 500 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED EUR (C) - Acc
|
500H FP
|
1,439.41
|
3.23
|
(134.36)
|
105.48
|
BMO S&P 500 Hedged To CAD Index ETF
|
ZUE CN
|
1,330.31
|
6.90
|
(667.02)
|
96.38
|
AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF
|
QBTL CN
|
251.20
|
4.37
|
259.13
|
89.50
|
iShares US Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
XSU CN
|
495.39
|
13.48
|
159.49
|
84.87
|
iShares Global Corp Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Hdg
|
36B7 GY
|
441.17
|
0.93
|
101.21
|
78.76
|
UBS ETF (IE) CMCI Composite SF UCITS ETF (EUR) A-acc
|
CCEUAS SW
|
485.10
|
0.36
|
158.47
|
76.82
|
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
XSP CN
|
6,332.98
|
31.64
|
84.41
|
65.81
|
Xtrackers USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF (DR) - EUR - EUR Hdg
|
XDGE GY
|
326.27
|
0.41
|
(273.86)
|
63.11