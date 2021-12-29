ETFGI Reports Leveraged And Inverse ETFs And ETPs Gathered Net Inflows Of 1.3 Billion US Dollars During November 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that Leveraged and Inverse ETFs and ETPs attracted net inflows of US$1.3 billion during November. Total assets invested in leveraged and inverse ETFs and ETPs decreased from US$122 billion at the end of October to US$121 billion, according to ETFGI’s November 2021 Leveraged and Inverse ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets of $121 Bn invested in Leveraged and Inverse ETFs and ETPs at the end of November 2021 are the 2nd highest on record.
- Assets have increased 33% YTD in 2021, going from $90.87 Bn at end of 2020, to $121.03 Bn.
- Leveraged and Inverse ETFs and ETPs attracted net inflows of US$1.3 billion during November.
- Year-to-date net inflows were $8.0 Bn which is half the 16.18 billion in net inflows gathered at this point in 2020.
- $5.2 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.
- 3rd month of consecutive net inflows
“Due to the growing threat of a new COVID variant Omicron, the S&P 500 declined 0.69% in November, however, the index is up 23.18% year to date. Developed markets, excluding the US, experienced a fall of 4.94% in November. Israel (down 1.03%) and the US (down 1.47%) experienced the smallest losses among the developed markets in November, while Luxembourg suffered the biggest loss of 16.90%. Emerging markets declined 3.53% during November. United Arab Emirates (up 8.15%) and Chile (up 5.51%) gained the most, whilst Turkey (down 13.72%) and Poland (down 11.95%) witnessed the largest declines.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Global leveraged/inverse ETF and ETP asset growth as at the of end of November 2021
During November, globally listed leveraged and inverse ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $1.3 Bn and inflows taking
year-to-date net inflows to $8.0 Bn.
The majority of assets were invested in Leveraged ETFs/ETPs with $91.9 Bn, followed by Leveraged/Inverse products with assets of $17.4 Bn and Inverse with $11.7 Bn. At the end of November 2021, the Global leveraged/inverse ETF/ETP industry had 973 ETFs/ETPs. Of these 973 ETFs/ETPs, 496 were leveraged products, while 233 were inverse products, and 244 were leveraged/inverse. The largest market for leveraged and inverse ETFs/ETPs was in the United States, which, at the end of November 2021, had assets of $84.5 Bn invested in 222 ETFs/ETPs.
The top 20 leveraged and inverse ETFs/ETPs by Year-to-Date net new assets collectively gathered $12.4 Bn year-to-date to November 2021. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ US) gathered $1.6 Bn alone, the largest net inflow year-to-date to November.
Top 20 ETFs/ETPs by YTD net new assets November 2021: Leveraged and Inverse
|
Name
|
Country Listed
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
Leverage
|
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
|
US
|
SQQQ US
|
1,698.26
|
1,645.79
|
Leveraged Inverse
|
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures
|
US
|
UVXY US
|
1,016.80
|
1,546.09
|
Leveraged
|
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN
|
US
|
VXX US
|
1,194.86
|
1,236.81
|
Leveraged
|
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury
|
US
|
TBT US
|
1,422.36
|
1,103.40
|
Leveraged Inverse
|
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares
|
US
|
LABU US
|
951.23
|
1,070.38
|
Leveraged
|
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038
|
US
|
FNGU US
|
2,209.54
|
708.07
|
Leveraged
|
Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares
|
US
|
CWEB US
|
363.85
|
520.99
|
Leveraged
|
Yuanta/P-shares CSI 300 2X Bull ETF - Acc
|
Taiwan
|
00637L TT
|
875.59
|
520.81
|
Leveraged
|
ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury
|
US
|
TBF US
|
696.42
|
463.51
|
Inverse
|
CSOP Hang Seng TECH Index Daily 2X Leveraged Product
|
Hong Kong
|
7226 HK
|
305.95
|
444.68
|
Leveraged
|
Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares
|
US
|
YINN US
|
463.81
|
439.81
|
Leveraged
|
Samsung KODEX Leverage ETF - Acc
|
South Korea
|
122630 KS
|
1,559.20
|
435.49
|
Leveraged
|
Cathay US Treasury 20+ YR Inv 1X ETF - Acc
|
Taiwan
|
00689R TT
|
376.00
|
375.11
|
Inverse
|
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
|
US
|
SPXU US
|
622.75
|
334.04
|
Leveraged Inverse
|
ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Natural Gas
|
US
|
KOLD US
|
260.29
|
309.62
|
Leveraged Inverse
|
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares
|
US
|
SPXL US
|
3,291.62
|
269.37
|
Leveraged
|
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares
|
US
|
TMV US
|
319.78
|
265.74
|
Leveraged Inverse
|
Yuanta Daily US Treasury 20+ Year Bond Bear 1X ETF - Acc
|
Taiwan
|
00681R TT
|
433.83
|
248.97
|
Inverse
|
MicroSectors FANG Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN
|
US
|
BULZ US
|
308.08
|
248.26
|
Leveraged
|
CSOP NASDAQ - 100 Index Daily -2x Inverse Product
|
Hong Kong
|
7568 HK
|
237.02
|
245.13
|
Leveraged Inverse