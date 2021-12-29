 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports Leveraged And Inverse ETFs And ETPs Gathered Net Inflows Of 1.3 Billion US Dollars During November 2021

Date 29/12/2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that Leveraged and Inverse ETFs and ETPs attracted net inflows of US$1.3 billion during November. Total assets invested in leveraged and inverse ETFs and ETPs decreased from US$122 billion at the end of October to  US$121 billion, according to ETFGI’s November 2021 Leveraged and Inverse ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.) 


Highlights

  • Assets of $121 Bn invested in Leveraged and Inverse ETFs and ETPs at the end of November 2021 are the 2nd highest on record.
  • Assets have increased 33% YTD in 2021, going from $90.87 Bn at end of 2020, to $121.03 Bn.
  • Leveraged and Inverse ETFs and ETPs attracted net inflows of US$1.3 billion during November.
  • Year-to-date net inflows were $8.0 Bn which is half the 16.18 billion in net inflows gathered at this point in 2020.
  • $5.2 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.
  • 3rd month of consecutive net inflows

“Due to the growing threat of a new COVID variant Omicron, the S&P 500 declined 0.69% in November, however, the index is up 23.18% year to date. Developed markets, excluding the US, experienced a fall of 4.94% in November. Israel (down 1.03%) and the US (down 1.47%) experienced the smallest losses among the developed markets in November, while Luxembourg suffered the biggest loss of 16.90%. Emerging markets declined 3.53% during November. United Arab Emirates (up 8.15%) and Chile (up 5.51%) gained the most, whilst Turkey (down 13.72%) and Poland (down 11.95%) witnessed the largest declines.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global leveraged/inverse ETF and ETP asset growth as at the of end of November 2021

ETFGI_LEV_INV_Nov21

During November, globally listed leveraged and inverse ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $1.3 Bn and inflows taking 
year-to-date net inflows to $8.0 Bn. 


The majority of assets were invested in Leveraged ETFs/ETPs with $91.9 Bn, followed by Leveraged/Inverse products with assets of $17.4 Bn and Inverse with $11.7 Bn. At the end of November 2021, the Global leveraged/inverse ETF/ETP industry had 973 ETFs/ETPs. Of these 973 ETFs/ETPs, 496 were leveraged products, while 233 were inverse products, and 244 were leveraged/inverse. The largest market for leveraged and inverse ETFs/ETPs was in the United States, which, at the end of November 2021, had assets of $84.5 Bn invested in 222 ETFs/ETPs. 


The top 20 leveraged and inverse ETFs/ETPs by Year-to-Date net new assets collectively gathered $12.4 Bn year-to-date to November 2021. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ US) gathered $1.6 Bn alone, the largest net inflow year-to-date to November. 

Top 20 ETFs/ETPs by YTD net new assets November 2021: Leveraged and Inverse

Name

 

 

Country Listed

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Nov-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-21

Leverage

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

US 

SQQQ US 

1,698.26 

1,645.79 

Leveraged Inverse 

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

US 

UVXY US 

1,016.80 

1,546.09 

Leveraged 

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

US 

VXX US 

1,194.86 

1,236.81 

Leveraged 

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

US 

TBT US 

1,422.36 

1,103.40 

Leveraged Inverse 

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares

US 

LABU US 

951.23 

1,070.38 

Leveraged 

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038

US 

FNGU US 

2,209.54 

708.07 

Leveraged 

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

US 

CWEB US 

363.85 

520.99 

Leveraged 

Yuanta/P-shares CSI 300 2X Bull ETF  - Acc

Taiwan 

00637L TT 

875.59 

520.81 

Leveraged 

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

US 

TBF US 

696.42 

463.51 

Inverse 

CSOP Hang Seng TECH Index Daily 2X Leveraged Product

Hong Kong 

7226 HK 

305.95 

444.68 

Leveraged 

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares

US 

YINN US 

463.81 

439.81 

Leveraged 

Samsung KODEX Leverage ETF - Acc

South Korea 

122630 KS 

1,559.20 

435.49 

Leveraged 

Cathay US Treasury 20+ YR Inv 1X ETF - Acc

Taiwan 

00689R TT 

376.00 

375.11 

Inverse 

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

US 

SPXU US 

622.75 

334.04 

Leveraged Inverse 

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Natural Gas

US 

KOLD US 

260.29

309.62 

Leveraged Inverse 

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares

US 

SPXL US 

3,291.62 

269.37 

Leveraged 

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

US 

TMV US 

319.78 

265.74 

 Leveraged Inverse 

Yuanta Daily US Treasury 20+ Year Bond Bear 1X ETF - Acc

Taiwan 

00681R TT 

433.83 

248.97 

Inverse 

MicroSectors FANG Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN

US 

BULZ US 

308.08 

248.26 

Leveraged 

CSOP NASDAQ - 100 Index Daily -2x Inverse Product

Hong Kong 

7568 HK 

237.02 

245.13 

Leveraged Inverse 