ETFGI Reports ETFs Listed In Canada Have Gathered A Record US$25.98 Billion In Year To Date Net Inflows As Of The End Of October 2020

Date 26/11/2020

 ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs listed in Canada gathered net inflows of US$1.34 billion during October, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$25.98 billion which is significantly above the 2019 YTD and full year 2019 inflows of US$14.16 billion and US$20.93 billion respectively.    During October, Canadian ETF assets decreased by 1.2%, from US$176.27 billion at the end of September to US$174.12 billion, according to ETFGI's October 2020 Canadian ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)


Highlights

  • year-to-date net inflows are a record $25.98 billion, significantly above the 2019 YTD and full year 2019 inflows of $14.16 billion and $20.93 billion respectively.
  • Canada celebrates the 20th anniversary of the listing of the world's first ever fixed income ETFs on November 22nd.  
  • Assets of $174.12 billion invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Canada at the end of October are the 3rd highest on record.

“During October, the S&P 500 decreased by 2.66% due to the uncertainty of US elections and rise in virus infections.  Developed markets outside the US fell 3.56% during October, 21 of 24 countries lost ground as a large portion of Europe announced new lockdown plans. Emerging markets reported positive a return of 2.04% in October.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.


Growth in Canadian ETF and ETP assets as of the end of October 2020

ETFGI_Canada_Oct_Vols_2020

Canada celebrate the 20th anniversary of the listing of the world's first ever fixed income ETFs November 22nd.   The first fixed income ETFs were a five-year Government of Canada bond (ticker XGV) and a ten-year bond (ticker XGX).  These bond ETFs were merged into the iShares Core Canadian Universe bond ETF (ticker XBB) The Canadian ETF industry had 843 ETFs, with 1,024 listings, assets of $174.12 Bn, from 38 providers listed on 2 exchanges at the end of October.

Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $609 million during October, bringing net inflows YTD 2020 to $12.46 billion, which is much higher than the $2.75 billion in net inflows equity products had gathered YTD in 2019. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs had net inflows of $113 million during October, bringing net inflows for the year to October 2020 to $4.07 billion, higher than the $3.59 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of October 2019.            Commodity ETFs/ETPs accumulated net inflows of $19 Mn in October. Year to date, net inflows are at $578 Mn, compared to net inflows of $75 Mn over the same period last year.  Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $522 million over the month, gathering net inflows for the year in Canada of $8.36 billion, greater than the $7.43 billion in net inflows active products had reported for the year to October 2019.

 

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $1.82 billion during October. Horizons Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF - Acc (HXEM CN) gathered $345.51 million alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets October 2020: Canada

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Oct-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Oct-20

Horizons Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF - Acc

HXEM CN

    345.25

    355.63

   345.51

TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF

TQCD CN

    209.98

    221.04

   213.71

Horizons International Developed Markets Equity Index ETF

HXDM CN

    416.86

    340.30

   186.79

Horizons Cdn Select Universe Bond ETF

HBB CN

 1,457.21

 1,068.67

   136.63

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG CN

 3,850.11

   (203.70)

   118.57

TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF

TEC CN

    310.26

    248.64

   102.59

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index Unit ETF

DGR/B CN

    115.81

      59.91

     91.69

Horizons Cash Maximizer ETF - Acc

HSAV CN

    549.41

    542.26

     81.79

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL CN

 1,700.75

    422.33

     78.49

CI High Interest Savings Fund

CSAV CN

 1,986.56

    893.75

     56.90

TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF

TINF CN

      49.34

      51.79

     49.52

Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF

QSB CN

    210.30

    204.27

     49.11

Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF

FCIQ CN

    218.03

    171.79

     47.65

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

XSB CN

 1,898.29

    158.71

     40.58

iShares NASDAQ 100 Index Fund (CAD-Hedged)

XQQ CN

    807.31

    230.78

     40.58

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF  

ZHY CN

    532.55

      46.43

     39.43

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF

VFV CN

 2,426.10

    327.04

     39.28

Manulife Multifactor Canadian Smid Cap Index Etf

MCSM CN

      74.37

      73.96

     35.38

Emerge ARK Global Disruptive Innovation ETF - Acc

EARK CN

      30.81

      33.31

     33.31

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio

VGRO CN

 1,122.58

    340.79

     32.88



Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during October.