  Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
ETFGI Reports ETFs And ETPs Listed In US Gathered Net Inflows Of US$28.38 Billion During May 2020

Date 11/06/2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in US gathered net inflows of US$28.38 billion during May, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$131.45 billion which is significantly higher than the US$67.25 billion net inflows gathered at this point last year.Assets invested in the US ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 4.6%, from US$4.05 trillion at the end of April, to US$4.23 trillion at the end of May, according to ETFGI's May 2020 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets of $4.23 trillion invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in US at the end of May are the 4th highest on record.
  • During May 2020, ETFs/ETPs listed in US gathered $28.38 billion in net inflows.   Fixed Income products gathered the majority of NNA. 
  • Year-to-date net inflows of $131.45 billion are nearly double the $67.25 billion gathered at the end of May 2019. 
  • The Feds investment in May into Investment Grade and High Yield ETFs has helped to support the ETF industry 

“The S&P 500 gained 4.8% in May, and remains only 5.0% down from its level at the beginning of the year, as markets anticipated relief from a COVID-19-driven economic slowdown.   Developed markets outside the U.S. were also up 4.8% for the month with Sweden (up 9.9%) and Germany (up 9.2%) the top performers, while Hong Kong (down 7.7%), was the only market to be down for the month due to recent political turmoil.  Emerging markets lagged during the month, gaining 1.3% as the economic impact of virus shutdowns remains somewhat more uncertain compared to developed regions.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of May 2020

ETFGI_US_May20

 

At the end of May 2020, the US ETFs/ETPs industry had 2,322 ETFs/ETPs, from 158 providers on 3 exchanges.

According to a release from the Fed on May 29th, the Fed has invested $1.3Bn into IG and HY ETFs, as of 26 May, since it started its purchases on 12 May in a bid to calm the markets following the rapid spread of coronavirus. 

During May 2020, ETFs/ETPs listed in the U.S. gathered net inflows of $28.38 billion. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in US reported net inflows of $24.14 billion during May, bringing YTD net inflows for 2020 to $54.75 billion, which is more than the $41.88 billion in net inflows Fixed income products had attracted for the corresponding period in 2019. Commodity ETFs/ETPs listed in US attracted net inflows of $6.22 billion during May, bringing YTD net inflows for 2020 to $27.59 billion, much higher than the $2.80 billion in net outflows for the corresponding period in 2019. Equity ETFs/ETPs experienced net outflows of $6.16 Bn in May, bringing the YTD net inflows to $27.59 Bn which is greater than the $20.09 Bn collected at this point in 2019.  

Supported by the launches of some new ETFs using the recent SEC approved semi-transparent models - Active ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $6.10 billion, bringing the YTD net inflows to $13.94 billion for 2020, which is higher than the $7.41 billion in net inflows for the corresponding period to May 2019.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $30.32 billion during May, iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG US)gathered $4.32 billion alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets May 2020: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 May-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 May-20

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

HYG US

         24,626.97 

        6,305.42 

      4,324.51 

Invesco QQQ Trust

QQQ US

       109,486.97 

       12,635.47 

      3,675.38 

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

LQD US

         49,711.38 

       12,216.66 

      2,742.83 

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

         53,652.58 

        2,960.15 

      2,119.56 

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

VCSH US

         26,327.06 

           392.39 

      1,711.98 

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

AGG US

         72,995.18 

           651.27 

      1,658.17 

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLV US

         26,821.32 

        6,100.64 

      1,464.73 

Vanguard Information Technology ETF

VGT US

         30,073.40 

        2,774.59 

      1,345.02 

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

VCIT US

         29,541.90 

        3,368.31 

      1,299.46 

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

JPST US

         11,378.32 

        1,144.41 

      1,273.22 

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLC US

           9,424.87 

        2,400.70 

      1,077.72 

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

JNK US

         11,606.90 

           366.48 

         997.61 

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

IGSB US

         16,741.24 

        3,426.40 

         974.06 

iShares National Muni Bond ETF

MUB US

         16,386.38 

           977.94 

         961.77 

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

SPIB US

           6,311.99 

        1,235.11 

         897.28 

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

GDX US

         14,662.77 

             71.52 

         864.94 

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

BSV US

         23,439.54 

           272.99 

         785.28 

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

DGRO US

         10,466.41 

        1,268.85 

         766.51 

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

TIP US

         19,750.25 

       (1,835.40)

         739.43 

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

QUAL US

         18,223.47 

        2,538.54 

         645.39 

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $7.09 billion during May. The SPDR Gold Shares - Acc (GLD US)gathered $3.69 billion alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets May 2020: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 May-20

NNA 
(US$ Mn) 
YTD 2020

NNA 
(US$ Mn) 
May-20

SPDR Gold Shares - Acc

GLD US

61,379.93

12,481.74

3,688.49

iShares Gold Trust - Acc

IAU US

24,542.10

4,434.98

1,084.72

iShares Silver Trust - Acc

SLV US

8,144.19

1,545.94

847.09

VelocityShares Daily 3x Long Natural Gas ETN - Acc

UGAZ US

560.90

459.27

382.98

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN - Acc

TVIX US

970.93

(1,820.22)

265.47

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

UVXY US

520.30

(771.35)

239.66

Aberdeen Physical Swiss Gold Shares - Acc

SGOL US

2,054.10

673.80

225.34

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN - Acc

VXX US

669.00

(1,279.92)

179.31

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil

UCO US

1,584.06

2,117.41

89.74

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust 

FXF US

238.75

104.11

85.20

Investors have tended to invest in corporate bond and other Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs during May.