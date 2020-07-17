ETFGI Reports ETFs And ETPs Listed In Canada Reach A New Record Of 159.58 Billion US Dollars At The End Of June 2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs listed in Canada saw net inflows of US$2.37 billion during June, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$16.81 billion which are significantly higher than the US$7.57 billon gathered at this point in 2019. At the end of the month, Canadian ETF assets increased by 4.1%, from US$153.29 billion at the end of May to US$159.58 billion a new record high at the end of June. At the end of June 2020, the Canadian ETF industry had 809 ETFs, with 979 listings, assets of US$160 Bn, from 36 providers on 2 exchanges according to ETFGI's June 2020 Canadian ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in ETFS/ETPs in Canada reach a new record high of $159.58 billion at the end of June.
- YTD net inflows of $16.81 billion are much higher than $7.58 billion had gathered at this point last year.
- Equity ETFs listed in Canada were attractive during June with net inflows of $1.19 billion.
“The S&P 500 gained 1.99% during June. In Q2, U.S. equities staged a recovery from the Q1’s decline. Although Covid cases in the U.S. are still increasing the stimulus from the Fed and Congress, aided the market rebound. During June developed markets outside the U.S. were up 3.44% and up 16.8% in Q2. In June Hong Kong (up 11.35%), New Zealand (up 10.09%) Netherlands (up 8%) and Germany (up 6.08%) as the top performers. Emerging markets gained 7.6% in June and are up 19.3% in Q2.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Growth in Canadian ETF and ETP assets as of the end of June 2020
Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $1.19 billion over June, bringing net inflows for the year to June 2020 to $9.58 billion, much higher than the $1.29 billion in net inflows Equity products had attracted for the year to June 2019. Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $686 million over the month, gathering net inflows for the year in Canada of $4.72 billion, greater than the $4.09 billion in net inflows Active products had reported for the year to June 2019. Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs had net inflows of $449 million during June, bringing net inflows for the year to June 2020 to $1.90 billion, slightly lower than the $2.00 billion in net inflows Fixed Income products had attracted by the end of June 2019.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $1.98 billion during June. The iShares S&P 500 Index ETF gathered $238.15 million alone.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets June 2020: Canada
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
XUS CN
|
1,752.05
|
245.06
|
238.15
|
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index Fund
|
XFN CN
|
882.52
|
210.23
|
212.84
|
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
|
XIC CN
|
4,747.51
|
499.38
|
199.95
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
|
ZST CN
|
469.72
|
(17.34)
|
159.28
|
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
|
ZCN CN
|
2,855.04
|
117.52
|
156.84
|
iShares MSCI World Index Fund
|
XWD CN
|
707.12
|
214.06
|
146.69
|
BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFL CN
|
1,429.02
|
111.40
|
96.96
|
Horizons S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF - Acc
|
HXCN CN
|
796.14
|
932.04
|
87.69
|
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
|
XBB CN
|
3,402.83
|
326.92
|
80.98
|
BMO Government Bond Index ETF - CAD Hdg
|
ZGB CN
|
133.34
|
91.94
|
74.95
|
Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF
|
QSB CN
|
155.64
|
152.08
|
70.35
|
Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF
|
QCN CN
|
95.69
|
70.01
|
61.14
|
CI High Interest Savings Fund
|
CSAV CN
|
1,781.25
|
726.71
|
60.82
|
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZAG CN
|
3,589.68
|
(448.78)
|
58.82
|
BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged To CAD Index ETF
|
ZQQ CN
|
753.15
|
164.09
|
54.06
|
Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF CAD-Hedged
|
QTIP CN
|
568.27
|
195.94
|
47.85
|
Horizons Cash Maximizer ETF - Acc
|
HSAV CN
|
292.24
|
290.83
|
46.46
|
PIMCO Monthly Income Fund - CAD Hdg
|
PMIF CN
|
1,117.12
|
37.72
|
42.14
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZIC CN
|
1,237.05
|
93.49
|
41.75
|
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF
|
XGD CN
|
1,040.30
|
194.88
|
38.61
Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during June.