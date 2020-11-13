 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Have Gathered A Record US$539.58 Billion In Year To Date Net Inflows As Of The End Of October 2020

Date 13/11/2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today reports ETFs and ETPs listed globally have gathered a record US$539.58 billion in year to date net infows as of the end of October 2020.  ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$52.21 billion during October, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record level of US$539.58 billion which is significantly higher than the US$399.88 billion gathered at this point last year and close to the US$571.14 billion gathered in all of 2019, according to ETFGI's October 2020 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of the annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)


Highlights

 

  • ETFs and ETPs listed globally have gathered a record $539.58 Bn in year to date net inflows at the end of October 2020.  
  • Strong net inflows of $52.21 billion during October.
  • Assets of $6.81 trillion invested in ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of October are the 3d highest on record.
  • Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted the highest inflows among the asset classes with $22.62 billion during October.

“During October, the S&P 500 decreased by 2.66% due to the uncertainty of US elections and rise in virus infections.  Developed markets outside the US fell 3.56% during October, 21 of 24 countries lost ground as a large portion of Europe announced new lockdown plans. Emerging markets reported positive a return of 2.04% in  October.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of October 2020


The Global ETF/ETP industry had 8,508 ETFs/ETPs, with 16,897 listings, assets of $6.81 Tn, from 495 providers listed on 73 exchanges in 59 countries at the end of October 2020.

During October 2020, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $52.18 billion. Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $21.62 billion during October, bringing net inflows through the end of October to $193.18 billion, slightly higher than the $191.05 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted during the same period in 2019.   Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally reported net inflows of $22.59 billion during October, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $197.14 billion, more than the $155.63 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted through the end of October 2019.  Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered 742 million in net inflows in October taking YTD inflows to a record $70.96 billion which is significantly more than the $18.52 billion net inflows gathered in all of 2019.   Active ETFs/ETPs reported $7.29 billion in net inflows in October bringing YTD net inflows for 2020 to $58.76 billion, which is much greater than the $34.85 billion in net inflows reported in the same period in 2019.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $28.83 billion during October, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI US) gathered $3.69 billion alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows October 2020: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Oct-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Oct-20

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

 

VTI US

162,034.90

21,632.25

3,690.77

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

 

VXUS US

28,229.33

11,112.36

2,653.88

iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

 

ESGU US

10,534.51

8,391.80

2,028.21

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

 

BND US

63,881.41

13,007.36

1,784.12

iShares MBS ETF

 

MBB US

23,941.96

2,393.84

1,,598.18

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

 

BNDX US

33,940.00

8,607.87

1,456.74

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

 

IWM US

40,808.28

(3,883.97)

1,444.25

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

 

VCSH US

34,135.88

7,574.76

1,367.39

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

 

VOO US

157,452.07

19,208.89

1,274.52

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

 

IVV US

207,569.59

8,516.53

1,257.53

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

 

IVW US

28,660.68

1,169.28

1,205.91

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

 

EMB US

17,208.79

2,016.07

1,125.32

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

 

AGG US

81,476.11

9,171.09

1,084.24

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

 

LQD US

56,045.44

17,128.19

1,083.75

NEXT FUNDS TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund

 

1306 JP

119,333.13

21,473.84

1,073.85

JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Mid Cap Equity ETF

 

BBMC US

988.14

1,025.60

1,019.27

ARK Innovation ETF

 

ARKK US

9,643.17

5,208.46

1,000.46

iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF

 

ESGE US

4,658.70

3,483.04

924.22

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

 

TLT US

19,355.26

(747.82)

885.67

Listed Index Fund TOPIX

 

1308 JP

55,427.93

11,650.24

869.55


The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $2.47 billion over October. WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged – Acc (GBSP LN) gathered $632 million alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows October 2020: Global

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Oct-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Oct-20

WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged - Acc

GBSP LN

1,338.45

746.17

632.79

iShares Gold Trust

IAU US

31,889.65

9,629.85

556.56

iShares Silver Trust

SLV US

13,219.68

3,427.15

262.88

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

VXX US

1,358.98

(423.57)

220.30

Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc

SGLD LN

14,125.88

4,916.69

181.56

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

GLDM US

3,703.00

2163.09

152.44

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

UVXY US

1,589.92

570.77

133.33

Xetra Gold EUR - Acc

4GLD GY

13,528.09

1,068.81

125.02

WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold - Acc

SGBS LN

3,568.05

251.78

106.32

WisdomTree Physical Silver - Acc

PHAG LN

2,232.89

468.91

97.86

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon


Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income and Equity ETFs/ETPs during October.