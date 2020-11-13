ETFGI Reports ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Have Gathered A Record US$539.58 Billion In Year To Date Net Inflows As Of The End Of October 2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today reports ETFs and ETPs listed globally have gathered a record US$539.58 billion in year to date net infows as of the end of October 2020. ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$52.21 billion during October, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record level of US$539.58 billion which is significantly higher than the US$399.88 billion gathered at this point last year and close to the US$571.14 billion gathered in all of 2019, according to ETFGI's October 2020 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of the annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- ETFs and ETPs listed globally have gathered a record $539.58 Bn in year to date net inflows at the end of October 2020.
- Strong net inflows of $52.21 billion during October.
- Assets of $6.81 trillion invested in ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of October are the 3d highest on record.
- Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted the highest inflows among the asset classes with $22.62 billion during October.
“During October, the S&P 500 decreased by 2.66% due to the uncertainty of US elections and rise in virus infections. Developed markets outside the US fell 3.56% during October, 21 of 24 countries lost ground as a large portion of Europe announced new lockdown plans. Emerging markets reported positive a return of 2.04% in October.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of October 2020
The Global ETF/ETP industry had 8,508 ETFs/ETPs, with 16,897 listings, assets of $6.81 Tn, from 495 providers listed on 73 exchanges in 59 countries at the end of October 2020.
During October 2020, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $52.18 billion. Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $21.62 billion during October, bringing net inflows through the end of October to $193.18 billion, slightly higher than the $191.05 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted during the same period in 2019. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally reported net inflows of $22.59 billion during October, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $197.14 billion, more than the $155.63 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted through the end of October 2019. Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered 742 million in net inflows in October taking YTD inflows to a record $70.96 billion which is significantly more than the $18.52 billion net inflows gathered in all of 2019. Active ETFs/ETPs reported $7.29 billion in net inflows in October bringing YTD net inflows for 2020 to $58.76 billion, which is much greater than the $34.85 billion in net inflows reported in the same period in 2019.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $28.83 billion during October, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI US) gathered $3.69 billion alone.
Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows October 2020: Global
|
Name
|
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
|
|
VTI US
|
162,034.90
|
21,632.25
|
3,690.77
|
Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF
|
|
VXUS US
|
28,229.33
|
11,112.36
|
2,653.88
|
iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
|
|
ESGU US
|
10,534.51
|
8,391.80
|
2,028.21
|
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
|
|
BND US
|
63,881.41
|
13,007.36
|
1,784.12
|
iShares MBS ETF
|
|
MBB US
|
23,941.96
|
2,393.84
|
1,,598.18
|
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
|
|
BNDX US
|
33,940.00
|
8,607.87
|
1,456.74
|
iShares Russell 2000 ETF
|
|
IWM US
|
40,808.28
|
(3,883.97)
|
1,444.25
|
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
|
VCSH US
|
34,135.88
|
7,574.76
|
1,367.39
|
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
|
|
VOO US
|
157,452.07
|
19,208.89
|
1,274.52
|
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
|
|
IVV US
|
207,569.59
|
8,516.53
|
1,257.53
|
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
|
|
IVW US
|
28,660.68
|
1,169.28
|
1,205.91
|
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
|
|
EMB US
|
17,208.79
|
2,016.07
|
1,125.32
|
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
|
|
AGG US
|
81,476.11
|
9,171.09
|
1,084.24
|
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
|
|
LQD US
|
56,045.44
|
17,128.19
|
1,083.75
|
NEXT FUNDS TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund
|
|
1306 JP
|
119,333.13
|
21,473.84
|
1,073.85
|
JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Mid Cap Equity ETF
|
|
BBMC US
|
988.14
|
1,025.60
|
1,019.27
|
ARK Innovation ETF
|
|
ARKK US
|
9,643.17
|
5,208.46
|
1,000.46
|
iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF
|
|
ESGE US
|
4,658.70
|
3,483.04
|
924.22
|
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
|
|
TLT US
|
19,355.26
|
(747.82)
|
885.67
|
Listed Index Fund TOPIX
|
|
1308 JP
|
55,427.93
|
11,650.24
|
869.55
The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $2.47 billion over October. WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged – Acc (GBSP LN) gathered $632 million alone.
Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows October 2020: Global
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged - Acc
|
GBSP LN
|
1,338.45
|
746.17
|
632.79
|
iShares Gold Trust
|
IAU US
|
31,889.65
|
9,629.85
|
556.56
|
iShares Silver Trust
|
SLV US
|
13,219.68
|
3,427.15
|
262.88
|
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN
|
VXX US
|
1,358.98
|
(423.57)
|
220.30
|
Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc
|
SGLD LN
|
14,125.88
|
4,916.69
|
181.56
|
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
|
GLDM US
|
3,703.00
|
2163.09
|
152.44
|
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures
|
UVXY US
|
1,589.92
|
570.77
|
133.33
|
Xetra Gold EUR - Acc
|
4GLD GY
|
13,528.09
|
1,068.81
|
125.02
|
WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold - Acc
|
SGBS LN
|
3,568.05
|
251.78
|
106.32
|
WisdomTree Physical Silver - Acc
|
PHAG LN
|
2,232.89
|
468.91
|
97.86
Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income and Equity ETFs/ETPs during October.