ETFGI Reports ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Gathered Net Inflows Of US$79.35 Billion At The End Of July 2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally reached a new record of US$6.66 trillion at the end of July. ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$79.35 billion during July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$373.16 billion which is significantly higher than the US$270.21 billion gathered at this point last year. Assets invested in the global ETFs/ETPs industry increased by 6.0%, from US$6.28 trillion at the end of June 2020, to US$6.66 trillion at the end of July, according to ETFGI's July 2020 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally reach a new record of $6.66 trillion at the end of July.
- ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $79.35 Bn during July the third highest monthly net inflow on record. January 2018 was the largest monthly net inflow with $105.59 Bn.
- $373.16 Bn in YTD net inflows is significantly higher than the US$270.21 Bn gathered at this point in 2019.
“The S&P 500 gained 5.6% in July, aided by the U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus and strong earnings. International markets also gained, with Developed Ex-U.S. and Emerging up 3.0% and 8.5%, respectively. In the developed markets Scandinavian countries benefited most, led by Norway (up 10.8%) and Sweden (up 10.1%); while Japan (down 2.0%) was the sole negative performer among developed countries. Dollar weakness contributed toward the positive momentum in Emerging markets where 19 of 25 countries gained, led by Brazil (up 14.4%) and Pakistan (up 13.4%), while Taiwan (up 12.1%) neared an all-time high.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of July 2020
The Global ETF/ETP industry had 8,268 ETFs/ETPs, with 16,472 listings, assets of $6.66 Trillion, from 465 providers listed on 71 exchanges in 58 countries.
During July, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $79.35 billion. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $34.77 billion during July, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $140.63 billion, more than the $131.67 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted duirng July 2019. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $24.28 billion during the month, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $112.92 billion, lower than the $114.32 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2019. Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $10.32 billion in net inflows bringing net inflows for 2020 to $64.17 billion, which is much greater than the $7.76 billion in net inflows reported through July 2019.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $30.32 billion at the end of July, the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG US) gathered $3.49 billion.
Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows July 2020: Global
|
Name
|
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
|
|
AGG US
|
80,083.65
|
6,313.14
|
3,491.44
|
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
|
|
HYG US
|
30,741.23
|
11,183.88
|
2,487.56
|
SBI-ETF Nifty Bank - Acc
|
|
SBIBANK IN
|
328.27
|
2,113.46
|
2,440.64
|
TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund
|
|
1306 JP
|
107,390.42
|
17,686.44
|
2,343.69
|
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
|
|
BND US
|
58,997.91
|
7,096.62
|
2,172.09
|
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF
|
|
JNK US
|
12,841.38
|
1,106.01
|
1,782.44
|
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
|
|
VTI US
|
151,863.47
|
12,188.02
|
1,645.09
|
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
|
|
BNDX US
|
29,820.75
|
4,603.80
|
1,594.30
|
Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF
|
|
VXUS US
|
22,697.11
|
5,204.74
|
1,233.18
|
NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF
|
|
NUBF CN
|
1,215.61
|
1,218.25
|
1,214.37
|
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
|
|
LQD US
|
57,445.24
|
16,767.82
|
1,204.95
|
iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
|
IGSB US
|
19,214.02
|
5,606.94
|
1,175.66
|
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
|
|
BSV US
|
25,829.47
|
2,338.99
|
1,121.26
|
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
|
VCIT US
|
37,835.01
|
10,030.73
|
1,056.39
|
iShares TIPS Bond ETF
|
|
TIP US
|
22,232.79
|
(35.17)
|
1,055.02
|
Invesco QQQ Trust
|
|
QQQ US
|
124,113.00
|
12,575.74
|
901.50
|
Daiwa ETF TOPIX
|
|
1305 JP
|
50,579.51
|
8,434.22
|
874.59
|
BHARAT Bond ETF - April 2031 - Acc
|
|
BETF0431 IN
|
867.54
|
867.54
|
867.54
|
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
|
VCSH US
|
29,963.98
|
3,451.51
|
845.50
|
iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF
|
|
IEBC LN
|
15,896.51
|
455.28
|
808.34
The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $10.57 billion in July. The SPDR Gold Shares - Acc (GLD US) gathered $3.75 billion.
Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows July 2020: Global
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
SPDR Gold Shares - Acc
|
GLD US
|
77,278.85
|
19,385.72
|
3,750.61
|
iShares Gold Trust - Acc
|
IAU US
|
31,041.40
|
7,366.86
|
2,137.19
|
iShares Silver Trust - Acc
|
SLV US
|
13,669.52
|
3,632.19
|
1,461.73
|
Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc
|
SGLD LN
|
13,459.26
|
3,653.21
|
696.39
|
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures
|
UVXY US
|
1,218.41
|
142.14
|
604.47
|
iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc
|
SGLN LN
|
14,962.20
|
5,020.75
|
580.79
|
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust - Acc
|
GLDM US
|
3,239.81
|
1,544.84
|
413.46
|
SG ETC WTI Oil -1x Daily Short Collateralized - Acc
|
OIL1S IM
|
329.41
|
320.12
|
320.12
|
Xetra Gold EUR - Acc
|
4GLD GY
|
14,366.32
|
1,306.01
|
312.43
|
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN - Acc
|
VXX US
|
885.52
|
(908.63)
|
294.49
Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income and Equity ETFs/ETPs at the end of July.