ETFGI Reports ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Gathered Net Inflows Of US$79.35 Billion At The End Of July 2020

Date 12/08/2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally reached a new record of US$6.66 trillion at the end of July.    ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$79.35 billion during  July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$373.16 billion which is significantly higher than the US$270.21 billion gathered at this point last year.  Assets invested in the global ETFs/ETPs industry increased by 6.0%, from US$6.28 trillion at the end of June 2020, to US$6.66 trillion at the end of July, according to ETFGI's July 2020 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally reach a new record of $6.66 trillion at the end of July.
  • ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $79.35 Bn during July the third highest monthly net inflow on record.  January 2018 was the largest monthly net inflow with $105.59 Bn.
  • $373.16 Bn in YTD net inflows is significantly higher than the US$270.21 Bn gathered at this point in 2019.

“The S&P 500 gained 5.6% in July, aided by the U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus and strong earnings.   International markets also gained, with Developed Ex-U.S. and Emerging up 3.0% and 8.5%, respectively. In the developed markets  Scandinavian countries benefited most, led by Norway (up 10.8%) and Sweden (up 10.1%); while Japan (down 2.0%) was the sole negative performer among developed countries. Dollar weakness contributed toward the positive momentum in Emerging markets where 19 of 25 countries gained, led by Brazil (up 14.4%) and Pakistan (up 13.4%), while Taiwan (up 12.1%) neared an all-time high.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of July 2020

ETFGI_ETF_ETP_Global_Inflows_Jul20

The Global ETF/ETP industry had 8,268 ETFs/ETPs, with 16,472 listings, assets of $6.66 Trillion, from 465 providers  listed on 71 exchanges in 58 countries.

During July, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $79.35 billion. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $34.77 billion during July, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $140.63 billion, more than the $131.67 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted duirng July 2019. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $24.28 billion during the month, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $112.92 billion, lower than the $114.32 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2019.  Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $10.32 billion in net inflows bringing net inflows for 2020 to $64.17 billion, which is much greater than the $7.76 billion in net inflows reported through July 2019.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $30.32 billion at the end of July, the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG US) gathered $3.49 billion.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows July 2020: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Jul-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-20

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

 

AGG US

   80,083.65

  6,313.14

  3,491.44

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

 

HYG US

   30,741.23

 11,183.88

  2,487.56

SBI-ETF Nifty Bank - Acc

 

SBIBANK IN

       328.27

  2,113.46

  2,440.64

TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund

 

1306 JP

 107,390.42

 17,686.44

  2,343.69

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

 

BND US

   58,997.91

  7,096.62

  2,172.09

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

 

JNK US

   12,841.38

  1,106.01

  1,782.44

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

 

VTI US

 151,863.47

 12,188.02

  1,645.09

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

 

BNDX US

   29,820.75

  4,603.80

  1,594.30

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

 

VXUS US

   22,697.11

  5,204.74

  1,233.18

NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF

 

NUBF CN

    1,215.61

  1,218.25

  1,214.37

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

 

LQD US

   57,445.24

 16,767.82

  1,204.95

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

 

IGSB US

   19,214.02

  5,606.94

  1,175.66

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

 

BSV US

   25,829.47

  2,338.99

  1,121.26

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

 

VCIT US

   37,835.01

 10,030.73

  1,056.39

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

 

TIP US

   22,232.79

     (35.17)

  1,055.02

Invesco QQQ Trust

 

QQQ US

 124,113.00

 12,575.74

     901.50

Daiwa ETF TOPIX

 

1305 JP

   50,579.51

  8,434.22

     874.59

BHARAT Bond ETF - April 2031 - Acc

 

BETF0431 IN

       867.54

     867.54

     867.54

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

 

VCSH US

   29,963.98

  3,451.51

     845.50

iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF

 

IEBC LN

   15,896.51

     455.28

     808.34


The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $10.57 billion in July. The SPDR Gold Shares - Acc (GLD US) gathered $3.75 billion.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows July 2020: Global

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Jul-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-20

SPDR Gold Shares - Acc

GLD US

 77,278.85

 19,385.72

  3,750.61

iShares Gold Trust - Acc

IAU US

 31,041.40

  7,366.86

  2,137.19

iShares Silver Trust - Acc

SLV US

 13,669.52

  3,632.19

  1,461.73

Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc

SGLD LN

 13,459.26

  3,653.21

     696.39

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

UVXY US

  1,218.41

     142.14

     604.47

iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc

SGLN LN

 14,962.20

  5,020.75

     580.79

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust - Acc

GLDM US

  3,239.81

  1,544.84

     413.46

SG ETC WTI Oil -1x Daily Short Collateralized - Acc

OIL1S IM

     329.41

     320.12

     320.12

Xetra Gold EUR - Acc

4GLD GY

 14,366.32

  1,306.01

     312.43

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN - Acc

VXX US

     885.52

    (908.63)

     294.49 

Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income and Equity ETFs/ETPs at the end of July.