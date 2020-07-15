 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Gathered Net Inflows Of US$65 Billion US Dollars During June 2020

Date 15/07/2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$64.96 billion during June, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$294.48 billion which is significantly higher than the US$209.51 billion gathered at this point last year. Assets invested in the global ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 2.8%, from US$6.11 trillion at the end of May 2020, to US$6.28 trillion at the end of June, according to ETFGI's June 2020 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets of $6.28 trillion invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally at the end of June are the 3d  highest on record.
  • Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs listed Globally attracted the highest net inflows among the asset classes with $38.97 billion during June.
  • Commodities ETFs/ETPs gathered year-to-date net inflows of $53.85 billion, much higher than the $3.51 billion attracted at this time last year.

“The S&P 500 gained 1.99% during June.  In Q2, U.S. equities staged a recovery from the Q1’s decline.  Although Covid cases in the U.S. are still increasing the stimulus from the Fed and Congress, aided the market rebound. During June developed markets outside the U.S. were up 3.44% and up 16.8% in Q2.  In June Hong Kong (up 11.35%), New Zealand (up 10.09%) Netherlands (up 8%) and Germany (up 6.08%) as the top performers. Emerging markets gained 7.6% in June and are up 19.3% in Q2.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of June 2020

ETFGI_Global_ETF_ETP_June20

At the end of June 2020, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 8,181 ETFs/ETPs, with 16,377 listings, assets of $6.283 trillion, from 468 providers listed on 72 exchanges in 59 countries.

During June, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $64.96 billion. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally reported net inflows of $16.90 billion during June, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $88.88 billion, more than the $78.04 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted through June 2019. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $38.97 billion at the end of month, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $105.83 billion, lower than the $113.22 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted year to date in 2019.  Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $5.18 billion in net inflows bringing net inflows for 2020 to $53.58 billion, which is much greater than the $3.51 billion in net inflows reported through June 2019.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $47.70 billion at the end of June, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $6.84 billion alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows June 2020: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Jun-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Jun-20

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

 

VOO US

145567.24

17574.75

6835.52

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

 

VCIT US

35777.24

8974.34

5606.04

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

 

LQD US

54025.02

15562.87

3346.21

SPDR Gold Shares - Acc

 

GLD US

65948.90

15635.11

3153.38

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

 

BBEU US

5172.66

2112.38

2838.91

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

 

HYG US

26776.93

8696.32

2390.90

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

 

SPTI US

4059.88

2912.79

2250.52

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

 

VCSH US

28764.22

2606.01

2213.61

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

 

AGG US

75500.80

2821.70

2170.42

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

 

IGIB US

10710.48

892.50

1993.36

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

 

BND US

55933.20

4924.53

1964.38

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

 

BBJP US

4784.71

700.35

1945.67

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

 

IJR US

40065.68

542.78

1679.80

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

 

BBIN US

1706.85

1670.44

1638.50

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

 

JPST US

12782.38

2508.79

1364.38

Listed Index Fund TOPIX

 

1308 JP

50678.82

8551.08

1330.35

Schwab US TIPS ETF

 

SCHP US

10391.84

1142.48

1324.79

TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund

 

1306 JP

109643.17

15342.75

1292.85

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

 

IVV US

192593.62

4018.29

1202.77

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

 

DIA US

21394.01

1165.20

1157.72


The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $6.79 billion in June. The SPDR Gold Shares - Acc (GLD US) gathered $3.15 billion alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows June 2020: Global

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Jun-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Jun-20

SPDR Gold Shares - Acc

GLD US

65,948.90

15,635.1 

3,153.38

iShares Gold Trust - Acc

IAU US

25,917.55

5,229.67

794.69

iShares Silver Trust - Acc

SLV US

8,880.90

2,170.46

624.52

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc

GOLD FP

3,404.21

2,041.91

573.36

Xtrackers IE Physical Gold  ETC Securities - GBP Hdg Acc

XGDG LN

3.05

318.76

318.50

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

UVXY US

845.62

462.32

309.02

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust - Acc

GLDM US

2,521.09

1,131.39

294.33

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN - Acc

TVIX US

1,150.09

1,542.45

277.77

Xetra Gold EUR - Acc

4GLD GY

12,593.06

993.58

258.56

Xtrackers Physical Silver ETC (EUR) - Acc

XAD6 GY

609.68

241.24

180.91


Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income and Equity ETFs/ETPs at the end of June.