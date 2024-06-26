ETFGI Reports Crypto ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Gathered Net Inflows Of 2.23 Billion US Dollars During May

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reports crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$2.23 billion during May, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$44.50 billion, which is much higher than US$135.57 million in net outflows at this point last year, according to ETFGI’s May 2024 ETF and ETP Crypto industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Net inflows of $2.23 Bn during May 2024.

Year-to-date net inflows of $44.50 Bn are the highest on record, following are the YTD net inflows of

$3.72 Bn for 2021 and YTD net inflows of $787.51 Mn for 2022.

Assets of $82.27 Bn invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of May , lower than the 84.69 Bn record set in March 2024.

“The S&P 500 index increased by 4.96% in May and is up by 11.30% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 3.62% in May and is up 6.09% YTD in 2024. Norway (up 10.84%) and Portugal (up 8.72%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in May. The emerging markets index increased by 1.17% during May and is up 4.97% YTD in 2024. Egypt (up 11.82%) and Czech Republic (up 9.44%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in May.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Global Crypto ETFs and ETPs asset growth as at end of May





The Global Crypto ETFs and ETPs industry had 208 products, with 551 listings, assets of $82.27 Bn, from 47 providers listed on 20 exchanges in 16 countries. Following net inflows of $2.23 Bn and market moves during the month, assets invested in Crypto ETFs/ETPs listed globally increased by 16.7% from $70.47 Bn at the end of April 2024 to $82.27 Bn at the end of May 2024.



Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $3.11 Bn during May. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT US) gathered $1.17 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 Crypto ETFs/ETPs by net new assets May 2024