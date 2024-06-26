Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

ETFGI Reports Crypto ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Gathered Net Inflows Of 2.23 Billion US Dollars During May

Date 26/06/2024

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reports crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$2.23 billion during May, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$44.50 billion, which is much higher than US$135.57 million in net outflows at this point last year, according to ETFGI’s May 2024 ETF and ETP Crypto industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service.  (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Net inflows of $2.23 Bn during May 2024.
  • Year-to-date net inflows of $44.50 Bn are the highest on record, following are the YTD net inflows of
    $3.72 Bn for 2021 and YTD net inflows of $787.51 Mn for 2022.
  • Assets of $82.27 Bn invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of May, lower than the 84.69 Bn record set in March 2024.

 

“The S&P 500 index increased by 4.96% in May and is up by 11.30% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 3.62% in May and is up 6.09% YTD in 2024.  Norway (up 10.84%) and Portugal (up 8.72%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in May. The emerging markets index increased by 1.17% during May and is up 4.97% YTD in 2024. Egypt (up 11.82%) and Czech Republic (up 9.44%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in May.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Global Crypto ETFs and ETPs asset growth as at end of May

ETFGI_Crypto_ETPs_May24

The Global Crypto ETFs and ETPs industry had 208 products, with 551 listings, assets of $82.27 Bn, from 47 providers listed on 20 exchanges in 16 countries. Following net inflows of $2.23 Bn and market moves during the month, assets invested in Crypto ETFs/ETPs listed globally increased by 16.7% from $70.47 Bn at the end of April 2024 to $82.27 Bn at the end of May 2024.


Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $3.11 Bn during May. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT US) gathered $1.17 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

 

Top 20 Crypto ETFs/ETPs by net new assets May 2024

 

 

Name

Ticker

Assets

($ Mn)

May-24

NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24

NNA

($ Mn)

May-24

iShares Bitcoin Trust

IBIT US

       19,673.84

            16,664.06

          1,172.77

 

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

FBTC US

       11,081.65

             8,925.24

             771.53

 

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF

ARKB US

         3,183.40

             2,483.73

             255.94

 

Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust

BITB US

         2,481.57

             1,964.20

             223.91

 

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

BITX US

         1,570.68

             1,320.97

              85.84

 

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF

BITU US

            219.31

                219.57

              84.18

 

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

BTCO US

            492.98

                321.73

              79.34

 

Franklin Bitcoin ETF

EZBC US

            414.92

                362.60

              62.03

 

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

BRRR US

            578.89

                509.43

              59.38

 

Harvest Bitcoin Spot ETF

3439 HK

             61.04

                  50.97

              50.97

 

Vaneck Bitcoin Trust

HODL US

            673.74

                599.72

              47.06

 

WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin - Acc

BTCW SW

            649.16

                131.30

              44.87

 

CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF

ETHX/B CN

            693.99

                 (65.22)

              32.07

 

21Shares Bitcoin Core ETP

CBTC SW

            110.62

                  29.64

              29.07

 

21Shares Ethereum ETP - Acc

AETH SW

            551.83

                 (14.65)

              28.83

 

21Shares Bitcoin ETP - Acc

ABTC SW

            750.13

                 (66.57)

              17.61

 

CoinShares Physical Bitcoin - Acc

BITC SW

            946.99

                  (8.69)

              17.42

 

ETHetc - ETC Group Physical Ethereum - Acc

ZETH GY

            153.10

                  13.44

              15.73

 

BOSERA HASHKEY BITCOIN ETF

3008 HK

             80.83

                  75.68

              14.57

 

Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF

FBTC CN

            352.29

                123.85

              13.77

 
                   

 

 

 

 

 

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg