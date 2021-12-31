ETFGI Reports Bank Of Japan Owns 60% Of The Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In Japan At The End Of November 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that Bank of Japan owns 60% of the assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Japan at the end of November. ETFs and ETPs listed in Japan suffered net outflows of US$3.51 billion during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$19.12 billion. Assets invested in the Japanese ETFs/ETPs industry have decreased by 3.7%, from US$555 billion at the end of October to US$535 billion, according to ETFGI's November 2021 Japanese ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Bank of Japan owns 60% of the assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Japan at the end of November.
- Assets of $535 Bn invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Japan at the end of November 2021.
- ETFs and ETPs listed in Japan suffered net outflows of $3.51 billion during November.
- YTD net inflows are $19.12 Bn which are significantly below the $65.47 Bn gathered YTD in 2020.
- $16.85 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.
- Assets increased 0% YTD in 2021, going from US$535 billion at end of 2020, to US$535 billion.
- 1st month of net outflows after 2 consecutive months of net inflows
“Due to the growing threat of a new COVID variant Omicron, the S&P 500 declined 0.69% in November, however, the index is up 23.18% year to date. Developed markets, excluding the US, experienced a fall of 4.94% in November. Israel (down 1.03%) and the US (down 1.47%) experienced the smallest losses among the developed markets in November, while Luxembourg suffered the biggest loss of 16.90%. Emerging markets declined 3.53% during November. United Arab Emirates (up 8.15%) and Chile (up 5.51%) gained the most, whilst Turkey (down 13.72%) and Poland (down 11.95%) witnessed the largest declines.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Japan ETF and ETP asset growth as at the end of November 2021
At the end of November 2021, the Japanese ETF/ETP industry had 240 ETFs/ETPs, with 273 listings, assets of
US$535 Bn, from 18 providers listed on 3 exchanges.
Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan had net outflows of $3.47 Bn during November, bringing net inflows for the year to end of November to $21.92 Bn, lower than the $60.58 Bn in net inflows equity products had in the same period in 2020. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan gathered net inflows of $99 Mn during November, bringing net inflows YTD 2021 to $1.06 Bn, higher than the $629 Mn in net inflows fixed income products reported YTD in 2020. Commodities ETFs /ETPs listed in Japan saw net outflows of $107 Mn during November 2021, taking net outflows YTD in 2021 to $1.08 Bn, much lower than the $1.31 Bn in net inflows commodities products attracted in the same period last year.
Bank of Japan’s ownership of ETFs listed in Japan
At the end of November 2021, the Bank of Japan held ETFs/ETPs assets of $324 Bn. During November 2021, the Bank of Japan did not make any purchases of ETFs.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $1.38 Bn during November. The One ETF TOPIX – Acc (1473 JP) gathered $339 Mn largest individual net inflow.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets November 2021: Japan
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
Nov-21
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
One ETF TOPIX - Acc
|
1473 JP
|
3,420.11
|
665.50
|
399.09
|
iShares S&P 500 ETF - Acc
|
1655 JP
|
567.43
|
328.43
|
191.32
|
MAXIS TOPIX ETF
|
1348 JP
|
20,896.67
|
2,389.39
|
160.10
|
Daiwa ETF TOPIX
|
1305 JP
|
65,129.22
|
2,227.44
|
89.17
|
iFree ETF-Nikkei 225 Quarterly Dividend Type
|
2624 JP
|
455.19
|
350.46
|
83.48
|
NEXT FUNDS Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT Index ETF
|
1343 JP
|
3,711.58
|
54.89
|
78.17
|
iShares Core Japan Government Bond ETF
|
2561 JP
|
275.03
|
182.71
|
41.83
|
MAXIS S&P500 US Equity ETF
|
2558 JP
|
212.97
|
139.89
|
36.73
|
iShares Core 7-10 Year US Treasury Bond JPY Hedged ETF
|
1482 JP
|
533.98
|
361.84
|
33.43
|
NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Inverse Index ETF
|
1571 JP
|
219.58
|
(935.60)
|
30.17
|
NEXT FUNDS Nomura Japan Equity High Dividend 70 ETF
|
1577 JP
|
571.29
|
(50.31)
|
28.15
|
Listed Index Fund US Bond (Currency Hedge) - JPY Hdg - Acc
|
1487 JP
|
371.51
|
224.51
|
26.82
|
NEXT FUNDS International Bond FTSE WGBI ex Japan Yen-Hedged Exchange Traded Fund
|
2512 JP
|
527.12
|
424.97
|
25.02
|
NEXT FUNDS TOPIX Banks Exchange Traded Fund
|
1615 JP
|
387.36
|
110.47
|
24.35
|
MAXIS NASDAQ100 ETF
|
2631 JP
|
117.86
|
105.70
|
23.93
|
MAXIS S&P500 US Equity ETF - JPY Hedged
|
2630 JP
|
168.77
|
161.65
|
23.55
|
MAXIS JPX-Nikkei Index 400 ETF
|
1593 JP
|
5,189.58
|
290.75
|
23.41
|
Simplex TOPIX Bear -1x ETF
|
1569 JP
|
54.97
|
(6.63)
|
20.08
|
MAXIS J-REIT ETF - Acc
|
1597 JP
|
1,476.43
|
9.09
|
19.85
|
iShares US REIT ETF - Acc
|
1659 JP
|
158.37
|
41.44
|
19.68
Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during November.