ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The Global ETFs Industry Reached A New Record High Of 13.99 Trillion US Dollars At The End Of August

ETFGI, a prominent independent research, events and consultancy firm specializing in providing subscription research on trends in the global ETFs industry, reported today assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a new record high of US$13.99 trillion at the end of August. During August the global ETFs industry gathered US$130.06 billion in net inflows, bringing year to date net inflows to a record US$1.07 trillion, according to ETFGI's August 2024 global ETFs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

We expect the global ETFs industry to end the year with record level of assets under management – over $14 trillion, record level of net inflows over $1.3 trillion, 67 months of consecutive monthly net inflows.

Highlights

Assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a record of $13.99 Tn at the end of August beating the previous record of $13.61 Tn at the end of July 2024.

Assets have increased 20.2% YTD in 2024, going from $11.63 Tn at end of 2023 to $13.99 Tn.

Net inflows of $130.06 Bn during August.

YTD net inflows of $1.07 Tn are the highest on record, while the second highest recorded YTD net inflows was of $833.40 Bn in 2021 and the third highest recorded YTD net inflows of $558.56 Bn in 2022.

63rd month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index increased by 2.43% in August and is up by 19.53% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 2.78% in August and is up 11.13% YTD in 2024. Israel (up 7.47%) and Singapore (up 5.59%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in August. The Emerging markets index increased by 2.01% during August and is up 10.89% YTD in 2024. Indonesia (up 10.79%) and Thailand (up 8.62%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in August”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Asset growth in the Global ETFs industry as of the end of August





The Global ETFs industry had 12,677 products, with 25,291 listings, assets of $13.99 Tn, from 774 providers listed on 81 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of August.

During August, ETFs gathered net inflows of $130.06 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net inflows of $67.90 Bn, bringing YTD net inflows to $592.59 Bn, much higher than the $250.60 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Fixed income ETFs gathered net inflows of $34.53 Bn during August, bringing YTD net inflows to $219.03 Bn, higher than the $184.11 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Commodities ETFs reported net inflows of $1.45 Bn during August, bringing YTD net outflows to $1.48 Bn, less than the $7.65 Bn in net outflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $23.43 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $213.78 Bn, significantly higher than the $99.88 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $55.24 Bn during August. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $7.88 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows August: Global

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Aug-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Aug-24 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO US 508,376.82 60,973.10 7,883.51 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV US 515,890.43 43,323.17 5,903.07 Huatai-Pinebridge CSI 300 ETF 510300 CH 40,758.79 22,623.57 4,736.43 Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT US 79,057.82 8,410.15 4,001.67 E Fund CSI 300 ETF 510310 CH 27,428.97 20,544.04 3,622.49 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT US 61,836.77 11,046.84 3,569.31 CSIF IE MSCI USA Blue UCITS ETF - Acc CMXUS SW 2,898.82 2,489.97 2,882.92 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI US 427,811.51 21,077.69 2,672.24 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG US 117,611.65 14,773.03 2,343.05 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF BND US 114,600.89 8,790.22 2,039.62 iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc IWDA LN 84,522.85 7,032.42 1,724.53 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF IEF US 31,849.67 3,906.96 1,717.58 iShares USD Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF IBTU LN 18,776.46 5,708.46 1,704.10 China AMC CSI 300 Index ETF 510330 CH 18,424.34 12,944.03 1,608.14 Schwab Intermediate-Term US Treasury ETF SCHR US 10,029.66 2,062.05 1,492.99 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF VCLT US 13,025.42 6,026.90 1,483.93 iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc CSSPX SW 97,199.30 10,416.26 1,476.95 VanEck Vectors Semiconductors ETF SMH US 23,573.23 6,778.44 1,473.23 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF VCIT US 50,605.02 4,757.93 1,456.72 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF SPLG US 44,366.41 12,654.88 1,443.60

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.03 Bn over August.

iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc (SGLN LN) gathered $233.78 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows August: Global

Name Ticker Asset

($ Mn)

Aug-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Aug-24 iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc SGLN LN 16,653.23 10.24 233.78 ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures UVXY US 268.93 62.95 158.34 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - Acc BRNT LN 453.50 (1,320.84) 141.49 United States Brent Oil Fund LP BNO US 215.55 72.15 105.16 Japan Physical Gold ETF - Acc 1540 JP 3,046.66 580.26 81.11 SMO Physical Gold ETC BARS LN 479.41 457.96 80.16 Leverage Shares 3x NVIDIA ETP - Acc 3NVD LN 249.79 100.74 77.58 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc XGDU LN 5,189.45 1,274.70 63.55 WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged - Acc QQQ3 LN 405.02 (6.72) 47.32 Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc SGLD LN 17,241.54 (599.47) 43.25



Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during August.