Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The Global ETFs Industry Reached A New Record High Of 13.99 Trillion US Dollars At The End Of August

Date 17/09/2024

ETFGI, a prominent independent research, events and consultancy firm specializing in providing subscription research on trends in the global ETFs industry, reported today assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a new record high of US$13.99 trillion at the end of August. During August the global ETFs industry gathered US$130.06 billion in net inflowsbringing year to date net inflows to a record US$1.07 trillion, according to ETFGI's August 2024 global ETFs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

We expect the global ETFs industry to end the year with record level of assets under management – over $14 trillion, record level of net inflows over $1.3 trillion, 67 months of consecutive monthly net inflows.

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a record of $13.99 Tn at the end of August beating the previous record of $13.61 Tn at the end of July 2024.
  • Assets have increased 20.2% YTD in 2024, going from $11.63 Tn at end of 2023 to $13.99 Tn.
  • Net inflows of $130.06 Bn during August.
  • YTD net inflows of $1.07 Tn are the highest on record, while the second highest recorded YTD net inflows was of $833.40 Bn in 2021 and the third highest recorded YTD net inflows of $558.56 Bn in 2022.
  • 63rd month of consecutive net inflows. 

“The S&P 500 index increased by 2.43% in August and is up by 19.53% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 2.78% in August and is up 11.13% YTD in 2024. Israel (up 7.47%) and Singapore (up 5.59%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in August. The Emerging markets index increased by 2.01% during August and is up 10.89% YTD in 2024. Indonesia (up 10.79%) and Thailand (up 8.62%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in August”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Asset growth in the Global ETFs industry as of the end of August

ETFGI_ETFs_Global_Aug.jpg

The Global ETFs industry had 12,677 products, with 25,291 listings, assets of $13.99 Tn, from 774 providers listed on 81 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of August.

During August, ETFs gathered net inflows of $130.06 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net inflows of $67.90 Bn, bringing YTD net inflows to $592.59 Bn, much higher than the $250.60 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Fixed income ETFs gathered net inflows of $34.53 Bn during August, bringing YTD net inflows to $219.03 Bn, higher than the $184.11 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Commodities ETFs reported net inflows of $1.45 Bn during August, bringing YTD net outflows to $1.48 Bn, less than the $7.65 Bn in net outflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $23.43 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $213.78 Bn, significantly higher than the $99.88 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $55.24 Bn during August. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $7.88 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows August: Global

 

Name

 

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
Aug-24

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
Aug-24

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

 

VOO US

508,376.82

60,973.10

7,883.51

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

 

IVV US

515,890.43

43,323.17

5,903.07

Huatai-Pinebridge CSI 300 ETF

 

510300 CH

40,758.79

22,623.57

4,736.43

Vanguard Information Technology ETF

 

VGT US

79,057.82

8,410.15

4,001.67

E Fund CSI 300 ETF

 

510310 CH

27,428.97

20,544.04

3,622.49

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

 

TLT US

61,836.77

11,046.84

3,569.31

CSIF IE MSCI USA Blue UCITS ETF - Acc

 

CMXUS SW

2,898.82

2,489.97

2,882.92

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

 

VTI US

427,811.51

21,077.69

2,672.24

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

 

AGG US

117,611.65

14,773.03

2,343.05

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

 

BND US

114,600.89

8,790.22

2,039.62

iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc

 

IWDA LN

84,522.85

7,032.42

1,724.53

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

 

IEF US

31,849.67

3,906.96

1,717.58

iShares USD Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF

 

IBTU LN

18,776.46

5,708.46

1,704.10

China AMC CSI 300 Index ETF

 

510330 CH

18,424.34

12,944.03

1,608.14

Schwab Intermediate-Term US Treasury ETF

 

SCHR US

10,029.66

2,062.05

1,492.99

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

 

VCLT US

13,025.42

6,026.90

1,483.93

iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc

 

CSSPX SW

97,199.30

10,416.26

1,476.95

VanEck Vectors Semiconductors ETF

 

SMH US

23,573.23

6,778.44

1,473.23

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

 

VCIT US

50,605.02

4,757.93

1,456.72

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

 

SPLG US

44,366.41

12,654.88

1,443.60

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon

 

 

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.03 Bn over August.
iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc (SGLN LN) gathered $233.78 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows August: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Asset
($ Mn)
Aug-24

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
Aug-24

iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc

 

SGLN LN

16,653.23

10.24

233.78

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

 

UVXY US

268.93

62.95

158.34

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - Acc

 

BRNT LN

453.50

(1,320.84)

141.49

United States Brent Oil Fund LP

 

BNO US

215.55

72.15

105.16

Japan Physical Gold ETF - Acc

 

1540 JP

3,046.66

580.26

81.11

SMO Physical Gold ETC

 

BARS LN

479.41

457.96

80.16

Leverage Shares 3x NVIDIA ETP - Acc

 

3NVD LN

249.79

100.74

77.58

Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc

 

XGDU LN

5,189.45

1,274.70

63.55

WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged - Acc

 

QQQ3 LN

405.02

(6.72)

47.32

Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc

 

SGLD LN

17,241.54

(599.47)

43.25

 

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon


Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during August.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg