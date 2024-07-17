Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The Global ETFs Industry Reached A New Record High Of US$13.14 Trillion At The End Of June

Date 17/07/2024

 ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today the global ETFs industry gathered US$136.17 billion in net inflows in June 2024bringing year to date net inflows to a record US$730.36 billion, according to ETFGI's June 2024 global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

 

Highlights

  • We expect 2024 to be a record year for net inflows and for assets invested in the global ETFs industry
  • Assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a new record of $13.14 Tn at the end of June beating the previous record of $12.89 Tn at the end of May 2024.
  • Assets have increased 12.9% YTD in 2024, going from $11.63 Tn at end of 2023 to $13.14 Tn.
  • Net inflows of $136.17 Bn during June.
  • YTD net inflows of $730.36 Bn is the highest on record, while the second highest recorded YTD net inflows was of $658.86 Bn in 2021 and the third highest recorded YTD net inflows of 462.53 Bn in 2022.
  • 61st month of consecutive net inflows.

 

“The S&P 500 index increased 3.59% in June and is up 15.29% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index decreased by 1.40% in June while it is up 4.60% YTD in 2024. France (down 7.88%) and Portugal (down 6.39%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in June. The emerging markets index increased by 2.97% during June and is up 8.09% YTD in 2024. Taiwan (up 10.09%) and South Africa (up 9.91%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in June.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Asset growth in the Global ETFs industry at the end of June

The Global ETFs industry had 12,420 products, with 24,891 listings, assets of $13.14 trillion, from 758 providers listed on 80 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of June.

During June, ETFs industry gathered net inflows of $136.17 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net inflows of $81.21 Bn in June, bringing YTD net inflows to $410.33 Bn, higher than the $162.22 Bn YTD net in 2023. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $26.56 Bn during June, bringing YTD net inflows to $138.12 Bn, lower than the $141.96 Bn YTD net inflows in 2023. Commodities ETFs reported net inflows of $1.61 Bn during June, bringing YTD net outflows to $6.12 Bn, greater than the $1.41 Bn in net outflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $28.85 Bn over the month, gathering net inflows for the year of $154.00 Bn, significantly higher than the $70.48 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $53.62 Bn during June. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV US) gathered $13.56 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows June 2024: Global

 

Name

 

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
Jun-24

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
Jun-24

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

 

IVV US

    484,879.09

            30,460.37

        13,555.23

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

 

TLT US

      53,173.94

             5,253.86

          4,832.69

Invesco QQQ Trust

 

QQQ US

    288,022.09

            17,248.79

          4,287.82

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

 

IVW US

      52,740.04

             7,015.63

          3,918.80

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

 

EFG US

      14,631.77

             3,321.63

          2,732.37

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

 

LQD US

      30,837.82

                  60.14

          2,541.95

Huatai-Pinebridge CSI 300 ETF

 

510300 CH

      29,146.65

            10,830.58

          2,273.03

CCB Cash TianYi Traded Money Market Fund - Acc

 

511660 CH

       1,905.18

             1,838.64

          1,937.77

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

 

IEFA US

    116,296.35

             6,446.42

          1,859.23

Invesco MSCI Global Climate 500 ETF

 

KLMT US

       1,618.82

             1,621.77

          1,621.77

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

 

VTI US

    404,463.49

            14,401.21

          1,620.38

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

 

NVDL US

       4,723.33

             2,485.64

          1,610.77

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

 

ZAG CN

       6,764.74

             1,933.53

          1,509.94

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

 

VEA US

    132,172.15

             6,199.78

          1,500.47

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

 

SPLG US

      39,710.52

             9,545.13

          1,384.42

Yuanta/P-shares Taiwan Top 50 ETF

 

0050 TT

      12,739.77

                  36.33

          1,371.62

Blackrock US Equity Factor Rotation ETF

 

DYNF US

       9,707.26

             8,844.46

          1,308.13

Global X Russell 2000 ETF

 

RSSL US

       1,301.60

             1,291.26

          1,291.26

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth

 

VONG US

      22,043.65

             1,513.69

          1,235.63

iShares MSCI USA ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF

 

EEDS LN

      18,138.47

             1,452.74

          1,227.75

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $2.33 Bn over June iShares Silver Trust (SLV US) gathered $701.80 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows June 2024: Global

ETFGI_Global_Jun24

 


Name

 

Ticker

Asset
($ Mn)
Jun-24

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
Jun-24

iShares Silver Trust

 

SLV US

      12,842.97

                  51.85

             701.80

iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc

 

SGLN LN

      15,213.37

               (269.68)

             428.40

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - Acc

 

BRNT LN

          930.86

               (872.25)

             336.82

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc

 

GOLD FP

       4,609.68

                  91.44

             301.18

Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc

 

SGLD LN

      15,297.97

            (1,314.15)

             161.87

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP

 

HASH SW

          112.58

                  90.46

              98.51

ProShares Ultra Silver

 

AGQ US

          570.85

                  32.16

              82.80

MERITZ SECURITIES MERITZ KIS CD RATE ETN 63

 

610063 KS

          761.72

                366.26

              75.79

Korea Investment & Securities KIS lnverse2X Nasdaq100 ETN B 103

 

570103 KS

            71.66

                  71.66

              71.66

WisdomTree Core Physical Gold - Acc

 

WGLD LN

          835.54

                172.77

              66.61


Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during June.

