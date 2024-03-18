ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The Global ETFs Industry Reached A New Milestone Of US$12.25 At The End Of February

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reports assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a new milestone of US$12.25 at the end of February. During February the global ETFs industry gathered US$116.30 billion in net inflows, bringing year to date net inflows to US$253.04 billion, according to ETFGI's February 2024 global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)



Highlights

Assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a new milestone of $12.25 Tn at the end of February beating the previous record of $11.73 Tn at the end of January 2024.

Net inflows of $116.30 Bn during February.

YTD net inflows of $253.04 Bn are the highest, the second highest YTD net inflows was $224.30 Bn in 2021 and the third highest was 182.44 Bn in 2022.

57 th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index increased by 5.34% in February and is up by 7.11% YTD. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 1.90% in February and are up 1.58% YTD. Ireland (up 8.60%) and Israel (up 8.27%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in February. Emerging markets increased by 4.18% during February and are up 0.57% YTD. China (up 8.41%) and Peru (up 7.12%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in February”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETFs industry asset growth as of the end of February





The Global ETFs industry had 12,063 products, with 24,216 listings, assets of $12.25 Tn, from 735 providers listed on 80 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of February.

During February, ETFs gathered net inflows of $116.30 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net inflows of $80.40 Bn during February, bringing YTD net inflows to $141.48 Bn, higher than the $20.24 Bn in net YTD in 2023. Fixed income ETFs had net inflows of $14.28 Bn during February, bringing YTD net inflows to $44.38 Bn, higher than the $32.58 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $3.85 Bn during February, bringing YTD net outflows to $7.45 Bn, lower than the $966.33 Mn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $21.53 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $46.12 Bn, higher than the $24.93 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $63.64 Bn during February. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $6.47 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows February 2024: Global

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Feb-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Feb-24 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO US 415,632.82 16,310.05 6,467.13 Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT US 69,869.54 6,393.13 5,709.15 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV US 441,511.29 17,140.23 5,160.17 iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT US 10,009.46 7,769.26 4,969.22 China CSI 500 ETF - Acc 510500 CH 10,684.25 3,802.67 4,028.45 China AMC CSI 300 Index ETF 510330 CH 13,030.41 7,209.48 3,761.86 Harvest CSI 300 Index ETF - Acc 159919 CH 14,139.49 7,837.25 3,541.06 E Fund CSI 300 ETF 510310 CH 16,316.94 8,996.53 3,419.42 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF VGIT US 25,118.57 3,805.69 3,377.48 Huatai-Pinebridge CSI 300 ETF 510300 CH 26,134.98 7,350.13 3,061.85 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF SPLG US 32,162.82 4,419.51 2,981.11 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI US 373,538.38 5,421.10 2,698.20 Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC US 6,471.90 4,800.11 2,296.22 China Southern CSI 1000 ETF - Acc 512100 CH 3,325.11 1,771.12 2,054.74 SPDR S&P 500 UCITS ETF SPY5 GY 11,746.83 3,029.84 1,894.20 E Fund ChiNext Price Index ETF 159915 CH 8,308.93 2,672.52 1,768.36 Amundi MSCI USA ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF USA FP 3,641.42 1,669.72 1,688.31 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF BND US 105,550.84 2,902.79 1,655.43 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG US 101,640.34 2,096.53 1,592.21 iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc IWDA LN 72,334.26 2,853.95 1,515.42

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.11 Bn over February. MERITZ SECURITIES MERITZ KIS CD RATE ETN 63 (610063 KS) gathered $290.47 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows February 2024: Global

Name Ticker NNA

($ Mn)

Feb-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Feb-24 MERITZ SECURITIES MERITZ KIS CD RATE ETN 63 610063 KS 700.99 290.47 290.47 United States Natural Gas Fund LP UNG US 869.11 (11.69) 221.07 WisdomTree Copper - Acc COPA LN 1,530.73 269.34 144.00 Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 AMJB US 108.60 105.26 105.26 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc XGDU LN 3,193.92 64.15 77.73 ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Natural Gas BOIL US 584.62 87.84 75.32 21Shares Ethereum Staking ETP - Acc AETH SW 583.34 60.08 68.36 Samsung Securities Samsung Leverage Natural Gas Futures ETN C 111 530111 KS 146.61 48.87 48.87 iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc SGLN LN 13,551.01 (39.53) 44.41 Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP - Acc TSL3 LN 202.26 77.78 31.82



Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during February.