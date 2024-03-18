Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The Global ETFs Industry Reached A New Milestone Of US$12.25 At The End Of February

Date 18/03/2024

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reports assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a new milestone of US$12.25 at the end of February. During February the global ETFs industry gathered US$116.30 billion in net inflows, bringing year to date net inflows to US$253.04 billion, according to ETFGI's February 2024 global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)
 
Highlights

  • Assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a new milestone of $12.25 Tn at the end of February beating the previous record of $11.73 Tn at the end of January 2024. 
  • Net inflows of $116.30 Bn during February. 
  • YTD net inflows of $253.04 Bn are the highest, the second highest YTD net inflows was $224.30 Bn in 2021 and the third highest was 182.44 Bn in 2022.
  • 57th month of consecutive net inflows. 

 

“The S&P 500 index increased by 5.34% in February and is up by 7.11% YTD. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 1.90% in February and are up 1.58% YTD. Ireland (up 8.60%) and Israel (up 8.27%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in February. Emerging markets increased by 4.18% during February and are up 0.57% YTD. China (up 8.41%) and Peru (up 7.12%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in February”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETFs industry asset growth as of the end of February

ETFGI_Global_ETFs_Feb24

The Global ETFs industry had 12,063 products, with 24,216 listings, assets of $12.25 Tn, from 735 providers listed on 80 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of February.

During February, ETFs gathered net inflows of $116.30 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net inflows of $80.40 Bn during February, bringing YTD net inflows to $141.48 Bn, higher than the $20.24 Bn in net YTD in 2023. Fixed income ETFs had net inflows of $14.28 Bn during February, bringing YTD net inflows to $44.38 Bn, higher than the $32.58 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $3.85 Bn during February, bringing YTD net outflows to $7.45 Bn, lower than the $966.33 Mn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $21.53 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $46.12 Bn, higher than the $24.93 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $63.64 Bn during February. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $6.47 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows February 2024: Global

 

Name

 

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
Feb-24

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
Feb-24

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

 

VOO US

    415,632.82

            16,310.05

          6,467.13

Vanguard Information Technology ETF

 

VGT US

      69,869.54

             6,393.13

          5,709.15

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

 

IVV US

    441,511.29

            17,140.23

          5,160.17

iShares Bitcoin Trust

 

IBIT US

      10,009.46

             7,769.26

          4,969.22

China CSI 500 ETF - Acc

 

510500 CH

      10,684.25

             3,802.67

          4,028.45

China AMC CSI 300 Index ETF

 

510330 CH

      13,030.41

             7,209.48

          3,761.86

Harvest CSI 300 Index ETF - Acc

 

159919 CH

      14,139.49

             7,837.25

          3,541.06

E Fund CSI 300 ETF

 

510310 CH

      16,316.94

             8,996.53

          3,419.42

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

 

VGIT US

      25,118.57

             3,805.69

          3,377.48

Huatai-Pinebridge CSI 300 ETF

 

510300 CH

      26,134.98

             7,350.13

          3,061.85

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

 

SPLG US

      32,162.82

             4,419.51

          2,981.11

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

 

VTI US

    373,538.38

             5,421.10

          2,698.20

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

 

FBTC US

       6,471.90

             4,800.11

          2,296.22

China Southern CSI 1000 ETF - Acc

 

512100 CH

       3,325.11

             1,771.12

          2,054.74

SPDR S&P 500 UCITS ETF

 

SPY5 GY

      11,746.83

             3,029.84

          1,894.20

E Fund ChiNext Price Index ETF

 

159915 CH

       8,308.93

             2,672.52

          1,768.36

Amundi MSCI USA ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF

 

USA FP

       3,641.42

             1,669.72

          1,688.31

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

 

BND US

    105,550.84

             2,902.79

          1,655.43

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

 

AGG US

    101,640.34

             2,096.53

          1,592.21

iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc

 

IWDA LN

      72,334.26

             2,853.95

          1,515.42

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.11 Bn over February. MERITZ SECURITIES MERITZ KIS CD RATE ETN 63 (610063 KS) gathered $290.47 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows February 2024: Global

Name

 

Ticker

NNA
($ Mn)
Feb-24

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
Feb-24

MERITZ SECURITIES MERITZ KIS CD RATE ETN 63

 

610063 KS

          700.99

                290.47

             290.47

United States Natural Gas Fund LP

 

UNG US

          869.11

                 (11.69)

             221.07

WisdomTree Copper - Acc

 

COPA LN

       1,530.73

                269.34

             144.00

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044

 

AMJB US

          108.60

                105.26

             105.26

Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc

 

XGDU LN

       3,193.92

                  64.15

              77.73

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Natural Gas

 

BOIL US

          584.62

                  87.84

              75.32

21Shares Ethereum Staking ETP - Acc

 

AETH SW

          583.34

                  60.08

              68.36

Samsung Securities Samsung Leverage Natural Gas Futures ETN C 111

 

530111 KS

          146.61

                  48.87

              48.87

iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc

 

SGLN LN

      13,551.01

                 (39.53)

              44.41

Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP - Acc

 

TSL3 LN

          202.26

                  77.78

              31.82

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon


Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during February.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg