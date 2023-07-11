BV_Trial Banner.gif
ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry In The United States Reached A Record US$7.32 Trillion At The End Of June

Date 11/07/2023

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States reached a record US$7.32 trillion at the end of June beating the prior record of US$7.21 trillion set at the end of December 2021.  During June the ETFs industry in the United States gathered net inflows of US$73.59 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$227.96 billion, according to ETFGI's June 2023 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

 

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States reached a record $7.32 Tn at end of June
  • Assets increased 12.6% YTD in 2023, going from $6.51 Tn at end of 2022 to $7.32 Tn.
  • Net inflows of $73.59 Bn in June 2023.
  • YTD net inflows of $227.96 Bn are the fourth highest on record, while the highest recorded YTD net inflows are of $472.18 Bn for 2021 and YTD net inflows of $307.49 Bn in 2022.
  • 14th month of consecutive net inflows.

 

 “The S&P 500 increased by 6.61% in June and is up 16.89% year-to-date in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased 4.46% in June and are up 11.07% YTD in 2023. Korea (up 2.23%) and Israel (up 1.51%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in June. Emerging markets increased by 4.33% during June and are up 4.64% YTD in 2023. Pakistan (up 8.61%) and Turkey (up 5.85%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in June.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.


Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of June 2023

ETFGI_USA_ETP_Jun23

The ETFs industry in the United States had 3,165 products, assets of $7.32 Tn, from 286 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of June. 

During June, the ETFs industry in the United States gathered net inflows of $73.59 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $49.96 Bn during June, bringing YTD net inflows to $83.48 Bn, significantly lower than the $159.43 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $15.97 Bn during June, bringing YTD net inflows for 2023 to $89.48 Bn, higher than the $65.20 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Commodities ETFs reported net outflows of $2.46 Bn during June, bringing YTD net outflows to $24 Mn, significantly lower than the $10.08 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $9.53 Bn over the month, gathering net inflows for the year in the US of $51.44 Bn, slightly lower than the $53.79 Bn in net inflows active products had reported YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $50.31 Bn during June. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $11.08 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets June 2023: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
 Jun-23

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-23

NNA
($ Mn)
Jun-23

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

VOO US

             325,929.89

   20,539.00

        11,082.63

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

IVV US

             331,924.24

        424.18

          5,820.05

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

RSP US

               39,484.69

     4,862.42

          4,985.05

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

               94,348.41

     8,699.24

          2,432.89

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

             308,192.70

     7,859.34

          2,239.62

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

USCL US

                 2,254.70

     2,166.39

          2,166.39

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLF US

               32,539.46

     1,820.43

          2,161.70

Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF

QQQM US

               13,739.12

     5,254.48

          2,067.47

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPSM US

                 7,651.53

     2,863.82

          1,936.90

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

IWM US

               54,581.08

   (1,093.16)

          1,844.79

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

LQD US

               37,237.29

     1,109.97

          1,757.29

iShares MSCI Japan ETF

EWJ US

               12,725.53

     2,448.44

          1,631.74

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

AGG US

               92,093.14

     8,725.68

          1,520.18

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

IEFA US

               98,955.88

     1,780.67

          1,467.04

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPY US

             423,341.47

   11,551.54

          1,372.91

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

JEPI US

               28,046.75

   10,142.66

          1,274.98

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

VEA US

             113,644.15

     3,393.10

          1,180.86

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund

USFR US

               16,988.84

     3,875.64

          1,174.46

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

IEF US

               29,134.56

     6,193.18

          1,124.25

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLI US

               14,891.97

        181.18

          1,069.51

The top 10 ETPs by net assets collectively gathered $423 Mn during June. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX US) gathered $104.09 Mn, the largest individual net inflow. 


Top 10 ETPs by net new assets June 2023: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
Jun-23

NNA
($ Mn)
YTD-23

NNA
($ Mn)

Jun-23

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

VXX US

                    361.69

        286.29

             104.09

MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038

FNGD US

                    187.64

        286.27

              68.45

MicroSectors FANG+ ETNs

FNGS US

                    134.39

         52.67

              52.67

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Natural Gas

KOLD US

                    142.34

      (115.70)

              50.93

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

UVXY US

                    387.77

        411.91

              45.10

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

VIXY US

                    230.22

        155.49

              40.70

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN - Acc

GDXU US

                    110.84

         18.57

              18.57

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil

UCO US

                    739.28

        (50.60)

              17.38

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

OUNZ US

                    718.23

         90.52

              12.52

MicroSectors FANG Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

BERZ US

                     18.44

         22.75

              12.18

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during June.

