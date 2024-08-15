ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry In The United States Reached A New Record High Of US$9.49 Trillion US At The End Of July

ETFGI, a prominent independent research and consultancy firm specializing in providing subscription research on trends in the global ETFs industry, reported today that assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States reached a new record high of US$9.49 trillion at the end of July. During July the ETFs industry in the US gathered net inflows of US$139.42 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$579.84 billion, according to ETFGI's July 2024 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)



Highlights

Assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States reached a record of $9.49 Tn at the end of July beating the previous record of $9.18 Tn at the end of June 2024.

Net inflows of $139.42 Bn gathered in July.

YTD net inflows of $579.84 Bn are the highest on record, followed by YTD net inflows of $529.91 Bn for 2021 and the third highest recorded YTD net inflows are of $343.04 Bn in 2022.

27th month of consecutive net inflows.

Equity ETFs and ETPs listed in the US gathered net inflows of $66.75 Bn in July 2024.



“The S&P 500 index increased by 1.22% in July and is up 16.70% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 3.37% in July and is up 8.12% YTD in 2024. Ireland (up 6.48%) and Belgium (up 6.42%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in July. The Emerging markets index increased by 0.57% during July and is up 8.70% YTD in 2024.Greece (up 6.93%) and United Arab Emirates (up 6.18%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in July”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Asset growth in ETFs industry in the United States assets as of the end of July





The ETFs industry in the United States had 3,641 products, assets of $9.49 Tn, from 334 providers listed on 3 exchanges as of the end of July.

During July, the industry gathered net inflows of $139.42 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $66.75 Bn during the month, bringing YTD net inflows to $269.92 Bn, much higher than the $119.15 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $28.75 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $103.93 Bn, higher than the $102.22 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Commodities ETFs reported net inflows of $2.75 Bn during July, bringing YTD net outflows to $2.45 Bn, less than the $2.57 Bn in net outflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs have attracted net inflows of $27.02 Bn in July, gathering YTD net inflows of $159.73 Bn, much higher than the $64.26 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $76.98 Bn during July. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $12.35 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.



Top 20 ETFs by net new assets July 2024: US

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Jul-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Jul-24 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO US 488,297.01 53,089.59 12,354.85 SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY US 553,451.16 (6,203.97) 9,938.55 iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM US 73,968.86 (303.28) 7,867.66 Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETHE US 6,627.51 7,111.97 7,111.97 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV US 497,794.81 37,420.09 6,959.72 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI US 416,014.53 18,405.45 4,004.24 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP US 59,698.84 5,769.39 3,243.48 iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF USHY US 16,330.85 4,006.48 2,903.91 Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares SOXL US 11,755.32 (772.40) 2,773.00 iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT US 22,582.84 20,041.21 2,303.47 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT US 57,181.79 7,477.53 2,223.67 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG US 113,979.96 12,429.98 2,005.60 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF BND US 111,361.09 6,750.60 1,875.99 Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ US 276,614.11 19,001.11 1,752.32 Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF QQQM US 29,293.91 8,409.50 1,723.21 Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF US 43,230.90 3,310.26 1,718.28 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF LQD US 33,284.21 1,745.91 1,685.77 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF SPLG US 41,197.38 11,211.28 1,666.15 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF VCLT US 11,348.92 4,542.97 1,517.88 Capital Group Municipal Income ETF CGMU US 2,143.71 1,622.76 1,347.16

The top 10 ETPs by net assets collectively gathered $3.47 Bn during July. SPDR Gold Shares (GLD US) gathered

$1.33 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets July 2024: US

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Jul-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Jul-24 SPDR Gold Shares GLD US 65,976.75 (1,776.95) 1,326.87 iShares Silver Trust SLV US 13,206.42 777.68 725.84 ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Natural Gas BOIL US 597.73 346.07 402.97 iShares Gold Trust IAU US 29,772.73 (1,101.68) 257.85 United States Natural Gas Fund LP UNG US 754.80 (32.99) 255.78 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM US 7,918.49 407.71 218.97 United States Oil Fund LP USO US 1,292.38 (417.11) 109.34 MicroSectors FANG+ ETNs FNGS US 362.08 116.60 76.72 abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF SGOL US 3,326.21 40.09 55.20 ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil UCO US 529.83 (252.84) 35.64





Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during July and YTD.



