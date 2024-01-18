Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry In The United States Reached A New Milestone Of US$8.12 Trillion At The End Of 2023

Date 18/01/2024

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reports assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States reached a new milestone of US$8.12 trillion at the end of 2023. ETFs industry in the US reported net inflows of US$130.02 billion during December, bringing 2023 net inflows to US$603.98 billion. Assets increased 24.7% in 2023, going from US$6.51 trillion at end of 2022 to US$8.12 trillion, according to ETFGI's December 2023 US ETFs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States reached new milestone of a $8.12 Tn at the end of 2023 beating the previous record of $7.65 Tn set at the end of November 2023.
  • Assets increased 24.7% in 2023, going from $6.51 Tn at end of 2022 to $8.12 Tn.
  • Net inflows of $130.02 Bn in December.
  • 2023 net inflows of $603.98 Bn are the third highest, the highest recorded annual net inflows was $919.79 Bn for 2021 and 2nd highest was in 2022 with net inflows of $607.26 Bn.
  • 20th month of consecutive net inflows.

 

“The S&P 500 increased by 4.54% in December and was up 26.29% in 2023. The developed markets index excluding the US increased by 5.81% in December and were up 18.14% in 2023. Sweden (up 12.29%) and Australia (up 10.47%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in December. The emerging markets index increased by 3.63% during December and was up 10.87% in 2023. Peru (up 24.95%) and Columbia (up 12.44%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in December”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States at end 2023

ETFGI_ETFs_USA_23

The ETFs industry in the United States had 3,383 products, assets of $8.12 Tn, from 307 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of 2023.

During December, ETFs gathered net inflows of $130.02 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $101.34 Bn during December, bringing 2023 net inflows to $307.55 Bn, slightly higher than the $305.72 Bn in net inflows in 2022. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $11.85 Bn during December, bringing net inflows for 2023 to $163.78 Bn, lower than the $183.13 Bn in net inflows in 2022. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net inflows of $602 Mn during December, bringing 2023 net outflows to $7.17 Bn, slightly less than the $7.18 Bn in net outflows commodities products reported in 2022. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $16.40 Bn during the month, gathering net inflows of $138.54 Bn for 2023, much higher than the $99.03 Bn in net inflows in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $85.85 Bn during December. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $39.41 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets December 2023: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
 Dec-23

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-23

NNA
($ Mn)
Dec-23

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPY US

493,365.06

50,667.09

39,414.12

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

IWM US

67,849.71

7,689.49

7,627.33

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

IVV US

396,877.86

38,101.02

5,402.31

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

VCIT US

45,004.60

3,597.45

4,727.69

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

RSP US

49,814.65

12,867.80

4,319.84

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

AGG US

101,452.25

16,711.95

2,813.49

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

VOO US

372,417.45

42,199.62

2,676.66

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

345,971.71

21,318.66

2,192.60

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

TLT US

51,626.56

24,506.38

1,996.99

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

VEA US

122,707.43

7,834.39

1,741.81

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

104,684.93

17,370.31

1,548.88

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

IEMG US

74,723.18

6,226.00

1,527.21

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPLG US

25,751.39

6,890.27

1,526.62

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

HYG US

18,797.34

1,954.17

1,261.02

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

IEFA US

106,690.50

5,117.02

1,259.23

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

BNDX US

54,094.57

7,666.09

1,224.65

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

USHY US

12,153.61

2,176.28

1,210.39

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

VGLT US

10,727.59

6,548.70

1,148.60

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

IYR US

4,504.62

334.91

1,114.39

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPYV US

20,098.11

1,890.58

1,111.36

The top 10 ETPs by net assets collectively gathered $980.61 Mn during December. SPDR Gold Shares (GLD US) gathered $194.20 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

 

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets December 2023: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
Dec-23

NNA
($ Mn)
YTD-23

NNA
($ Mn)
Dec-23

SPDR Gold Shares

GLD US

58,274.10

(1,967.78)

194.20

iShares Gold Trust

IAU US

26,425.26

(2,966.43)

162.96

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

GLDM US

6,362.49

482.85

159.07

United States Oil Fund LP

USO US

1,473.78

(437.91)

124.95

United States Natural Gas Fund LP

UNG US

973.87

1,210.73

80.08

iShares Silver Trust

SLV US

10,400.33

(671.99)

71.29

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil

UCO US

647.50

(244.56)

66.33

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Natural Gas

BOIL US

722.92

1,861.11

45.74

ProShares UltraShort Silver

ZSL US

64.24

19.18

41.74

MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN

XXXX US

36.19

34.25

34.25


 Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during December.

