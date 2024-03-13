Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry In Japan Reached A New Record Of US$572.49 Billion At The End Of February

Date 13/03/2024

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in the ETFs industry in Japan reached a new record of US$572.49 billion at the end of February.   ETFs listed in Japan gathered net inflows of US$2.60 billion during February, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$3.72 billion, according to ETFGI's February 2024 Japanese ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Japan reached a record of $572.49 Bn at the end of February beating the previous record of $572.44 Bn at the end of September 2021.
  • Assets have increased 7.0% YTD in 2024, going from $535.00 Bn at end of 2023 to $572.49 Bn.
  • Net inflows of $2.60 Bn in February 2024.
  • The Bank of Japan reported holding ETF assets of $245 Bn at the end of February.
  • 2nd month of net inflows.

 

“The S&P 500 index increased by 5.34% in February and is up by 7.11% YTD. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 1.90% in February and are up 1.58% YTD.  Ireland (up 8.60%) and Israel (up 8.27%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in February. Emerging markets increased by 4.18% during February and are up 0.57% YTD. China (up 8.41%) and Peru (up 7.12%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in February.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

ETFs industry in Japan asset growth as of end of February

The ETFs industry in Japan had 324 products, with 346 listings, assets of US$572.49 Bn, from 15 providers on 2 exchanges at the end of February.

Net inflows of $2.60 Bn gathered in February.   Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $2.14 Bn during February, bringing net inflows YTD to $3.04 Bn, higher than the $131.90 Mn in net outflows YTD in 2023. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $381.16 Mn during February, bringing YTD net inflows to $526.88 Bn, higher than the $100.23 Mn in net outflows YTD in 2023. Commodities ETFs reported net outflows of $1.34 Mn during February, bringing YTD net inflows to $21.67 Mn, in contract to the $25.48 Mn in net outflows YUTD in 2023.  

The Bank of Japan reported holding ETF assets of $245 Bn at the end of February. The BoJ has not made any ETF purchase in 2024.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $3.47 Bn during February. NEXT FUNDS Japan Bond NOMURA-BPI Exchange Traded Fund (2510 JP) gathered $629.45 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

 

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets February 2024: Japan

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Feb-24

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-24

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Feb-24

NEXT FUNDS Japan Bond NOMURA-BPI Exchange Traded Fund

2510 JP

1,493.89

634.27

629.45

Listed Index Fund 225

1330 JP

34,363.56

525.28

483.43

iFree ETF-TOPIX

1305 JP

68,699.43

368.26

382.30

SMDAM NIKKEI225 ETF

1397 JP

1,243.08

348.40

333.92

MAXIS NIKKEI225 ETF

1346 JP

17,278.58

215.09

218.86

NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 High Dividend Yield Stock 50 Index Exchange Traded Fund

1489 JP

1,422.28

162.61

191.32

NEXT FUNDS Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT Index ETF

1343 JP

3,163.94

139.05

154.98

iShares 20 Year US Treasury Bond JPY Hedged ETF

2621 JP

978.49

179.70

135.39

iShares Core Japan REIT ETF

1476 JP

2,189.06

125.87

124.11

Global X Japan Semiconductor ETF

2644 JP

438.73

166.07

121.91

NZAM ETF TOPIX

2524 JP

1,498.64

161.57

116.36

iShares Core 7-10 Year US Treasury Bond JPY Hedged ETF

1482 JP

1,057.18

112.50

112.45

Listed Index Fund TOPIX

1308 JP

70,359.90

292.67

106.75

One ETF Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT Index

2556 JP

759.97

60.90

78.11

NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Double Inverse Index Exchange Traded Fund - Acc

1357 JP

1,097.95

338.69

63.96

MAXIS J-REIT ETF - Acc

1597 JP

1,252.57

48.67

48.20

iFreeETF Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT Index

1488 JP

1,312.40

34.06

46.05

NEXT FUNDS Bloomberg US Treasury Bond (7-10 year) Index (Yen-Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund

2648 JP

208.73

60.14

44.00

Daiwa ETF Japan TOPIX Inverse (-1x) Index

1457 JP

119.30

38.96

40.41

Global X US Tech Top 20 ETF

2244 JP

94.48

63.94

40.21

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during February.

