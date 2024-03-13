ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry In Japan Reached A New Record Of US$572.49 Billion At The End Of February

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in the ETFs industry in Japan reached a new record of US$572.49 billion at the end of February. ETFs listed in Japan gathered net inflows of US$2.60 billion during February, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$3.72 billion, according to ETFGI's February 2024 Japanese ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Japan reached a record of $572.49 Bn at the end of February beating the previous record of $572.44 Bn at the end of September 2021.

Assets have increased 7.0% YTD in 2024, going from $535.00 Bn at end of 2023 to $572.49 Bn.

Net inflows of $2.60 Bn in February 2024.

The Bank of Japan reported holding ETF assets of $245 Bn at the end of February.

2 nd month of net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index increased by 5.34% in February and is up by 7.11% YTD. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 1.90% in February and are up 1.58% YTD. Ireland (up 8.60%) and Israel (up 8.27%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in February. Emerging markets increased by 4.18% during February and are up 0.57% YTD. China (up 8.41%) and Peru (up 7.12%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in February.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

ETFs industry in Japan asset growth as of end of February





The ETFs industry in Japan had 324 products, with 346 listings, assets of US$572.49 Bn, from 15 providers on 2 exchanges at the end of February.

Net inflows of $2.60 Bn gathered in February. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $2.14 Bn during February, bringing net inflows YTD to $3.04 Bn, higher than the $131.90 Mn in net outflows YTD in 2023. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $381.16 Mn during February, bringing YTD net inflows to $526.88 Bn, higher than the $100.23 Mn in net outflows YTD in 2023. Commodities ETFs reported net outflows of $1.34 Mn during February, bringing YTD net inflows to $21.67 Mn, in contract to the $25.48 Mn in net outflows YUTD in 2023.

The Bank of Japan reported holding ETF assets of $245 Bn at the end of February. The BoJ has not made any ETF purchase in 2024.





Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $3.47 Bn during February. NEXT FUNDS Japan Bond NOMURA-BPI Exchange Traded Fund (2510 JP) gathered $629.45 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets February 2024: Japan

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Feb-24 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Feb-24 NEXT FUNDS Japan Bond NOMURA-BPI Exchange Traded Fund 2510 JP 1,493.89 634.27 629.45 Listed Index Fund 225 1330 JP 34,363.56 525.28 483.43 iFree ETF-TOPIX 1305 JP 68,699.43 368.26 382.30 SMDAM NIKKEI225 ETF 1397 JP 1,243.08 348.40 333.92 MAXIS NIKKEI225 ETF 1346 JP 17,278.58 215.09 218.86 NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 High Dividend Yield Stock 50 Index Exchange Traded Fund 1489 JP 1,422.28 162.61 191.32 NEXT FUNDS Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT Index ETF 1343 JP 3,163.94 139.05 154.98 iShares 20 Year US Treasury Bond JPY Hedged ETF 2621 JP 978.49 179.70 135.39 iShares Core Japan REIT ETF 1476 JP 2,189.06 125.87 124.11 Global X Japan Semiconductor ETF 2644 JP 438.73 166.07 121.91 NZAM ETF TOPIX 2524 JP 1,498.64 161.57 116.36 iShares Core 7-10 Year US Treasury Bond JPY Hedged ETF 1482 JP 1,057.18 112.50 112.45 Listed Index Fund TOPIX 1308 JP 70,359.90 292.67 106.75 One ETF Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT Index 2556 JP 759.97 60.90 78.11 NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Double Inverse Index Exchange Traded Fund - Acc 1357 JP 1,097.95 338.69 63.96 MAXIS J-REIT ETF - Acc 1597 JP 1,252.57 48.67 48.20 iFreeETF Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT Index 1488 JP 1,312.40 34.06 46.05 NEXT FUNDS Bloomberg US Treasury Bond (7-10 year) Index (Yen-Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund 2648 JP 208.73 60.14 44.00 Daiwa ETF Japan TOPIX Inverse (-1x) Index 1457 JP 119.30 38.96 40.41 Global X US Tech Top 20 ETF 2244 JP 94.48 63.94 40.21

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during February.